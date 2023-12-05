Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4 Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.

New UI indicator for timelines with custom settings.

Transcribe audio and clear transcription context menus for bins.

New media pool column to show where the media was uploaded from.

Scripting API support to convert a timeline to stereoscopic 3D.

Scripting API support to create stereo clips in the media pool.

Scripting API support to create, import, and restore cloud projects.

Additional scripting API inputs for creating subtitles from audio.

Addressed incorrect trim cursors persisting outside the edit timeline.

Addressed missing clip color filter in lightbox options.

Addressed an issue with timeline backups not retaining RAW settings.

Addressed incorrect colortrace behavior for timelines in the same project.

Addressed advanced panel picker offset on some high resolution displays.

Addressed incorrect automation display scenarios after adding tracks.

Addressed issue with Fusion particle positions using image emitters.

Addressed USD loader trim and time scale issue for new assets.

Addressed issue with updating Fusion overlay control positions.

General performance and stability improvements.