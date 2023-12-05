Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.6.4 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's New in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4
  • Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.
  • New UI indicator for timelines with custom settings.
  • Transcribe audio and clear transcription context menus for bins.
  • New media pool column to show where the media was uploaded from.
  • Scripting API support to convert a timeline to stereoscopic 3D.
  • Scripting API support to create stereo clips in the media pool.
  • Scripting API support to create, import, and restore cloud projects.
  • Additional scripting API inputs for creating subtitles from audio.
  • Addressed incorrect trim cursors persisting outside the edit timeline.
  • Addressed missing clip color filter in lightbox options.
  • Addressed an issue with timeline backups not retaining RAW settings.
  • Addressed incorrect colortrace behavior for timelines in the same project.
  • Addressed advanced panel picker offset on some high resolution displays.
  • Addressed incorrect automation display scenarios after adding tracks.
  • Addressed issue with Fusion particle positions using image emitters.
  • Addressed USD loader trim and time scale issue for new assets.
  • Addressed issue with updating Fusion overlay control positions.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.6.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Blackmagic Design

fre0n 5 december 2023 10:15
Als echt open source alternatief is er openshot
eivissa100 @fre0n5 december 2023 10:20
Maar lang niet zo goed als DR.
AlphaRomeo FP PowerMod @fre0n5 december 2023 10:33
Dat is niet echt een alternatief te noemen, de feature set komt niet in de buurt van wat Resolve doet. Bijvoorbeeld tracking en kleurcorrecties zijn niet of zeer beperkt aanwezig in OpenShot. Toen ik het een aantal jaar geleden was het bovendien bij lange na niet zo stabiel.
nevyn67 @fre0n5 december 2023 12:41
Net zoals een step een alternative is voor een Audi/Volvo/BMW...
vlaaing peerd @fre0n5 december 2023 13:35
Openshot is in elk geval makkelijk en snel te gebruiken, maar als je meer features wil die vergelijkbaar zijn met Da Vinci, dan vind ik KdenLive een beter alternatief.

Was eerder zo buggy als een kinderwagen, maar timmert inmiddels goed aan de weg.

Ondanks de naam doet vermoeden, is deze ook beschikbaar voor Windows en IOS.
MazDaMan1970 5 december 2023 10:19
Was in 1e instantie van plan om Adobe Premiere, met After FX aan te schaffen, maar helaas is het alleen nog maar via een duur abonement verkrijgbaar. Toen kwam ik diverse enthousiaste berichten over DaVinci Resolve tegen. Werkt heel goed & ik heb absoluut niet het idee dat ik met een afgeslankt/gratis pakket aan het stoeien ben :)
guidogast
@MazDaMan19705 december 2023 10:22
Dat heeft te maken met het verdienmodel van Blackmagic. Resolve werkt als een gateway naar hun eco-systeem. "Ik gebruik Resolve en vind het fijn. Nu heb ik een camera nodig. Laten we dan toch maar voor een BMD camera gaan omdat BRAW en het eco-systeem daarvan". Dat is hoe BMD geld verdiend aan Resolve.
Luuk.vanRiel @guidogast5 december 2023 10:33
Een stuk fijner verdienmodel dan dat van Adobe waar je maandelijks exorbitant veel geld mag neerleggen voor minimale verbeteringen en iedere update nieuwe problemen.
Premiere en After effects werken als een trein en zullen de komende tijd nog zeker een industrie standaard blijven. Echter is resolve de veel betere deal. Het zou enorm coulant zijn als Adobe de mogelijkheid tot eenmalig kopen van 1 versie van de software niet had losgelaten of opnieuw zou introduceren.
De nieuwe features zijn zeker veel waard en besparen vele uren tijd (text based editing enzo)
guidogast
@Luuk.vanRiel5 december 2023 10:46
Ik wil wel de nuance maken dat het Adobe pakket zeer goed geprijsd is mits je je boterham verdiend met het pakket. 60 euro per maand en daarmee duizenden per maand verdienen is echt geen slechte deal.

Echter voor de hobbyist is dit funest en veel te duur. Wat je zegt een eenmalige aanschaf van het pakket zonder updates zou ik zeer interessant vinden.
manuarmata @guidogast5 december 2023 19:13
Net voor de pro vind ik een abonnement zoals bij Adobe een enorm risico. je hele verdienmodel is overgeleverd aan een de grillen van een onbereikbare multinational. Ik zou het in ieder geval nooit doen.
Robbierut4 @manuarmata5 december 2023 22:46
Net voor de pro vind ik een abonnement zoals bij Adobe een enorm risico. je hele verdienmodel is overgeleverd aan een de grillen van een onbereikbare multinational. Ik zou het in ieder geval nooit doen.
Nu met Resolve is er een aardig alternatief voor premiere. Maar dat is nog niet super lang.

Dan moet je dus de keuze maken, of ander werk zoeken, of toch maar met premiere werken. Elke creatieveling weet het wel.
RobWu @guidogast5 december 2023 15:22
Voor de hobbyist is er dan Premiere Elements denk ik dan.

DVR is een tikkie te 'zwaar' voor de gemiddelde hobbyist imho....
CR35 @RobWu5 december 2023 21:40
Valt op zich nog mee. Toen mijn buurvrouw een montage van wat filmpjes en plaatjes wou maken voor een bruiloft had ze een programma die niet lekker werkte zelf gevonden. Ik zeg we kunnen wel DVR gebruiken en mocht je er niet uitkomen help ik je wel. Voor wat ze wou zou ik in een paar minuten klaar zijn. Ze had uiteindelijk vrijwel alles zelf gedaan. Ik heb alleen voornamelijk nog wat crops en dynamic zooms toegevoegd om het iets dynamischer te maken en nadruk te leggen op bepaalde content. En dit was niet een heel technisch persoon. Een ander met jaren premiere ervaring zat zich juist op te vreten omdat het allemaal net anders werkte dan ze was gewend of een andere naam had.

Ik gebruik inmiddels al een tijdje DVR studio. Ooit een dongle gekocht en met de speed editor digitale licentie bij gekregen. Ook als je qua camera niet in de BM eco systeem zit vind ik het een erg fijn en krachtig pakket.
RobWu @CR356 december 2023 09:17
Tja, het hangt natuurlijk allemaal af hoe computer/applicatie savvy iemand al is, en of iemand al eerdere ervaring heeft met applicatie XYZ. Overstappen is altijd een ramp de eerste paar dagen, en ik heb de meeste editors wel voorbij zien komen hier.

Voor 'hobbyisten' raad ik tegenwoordig CapCut aan.
Het is van de makers van TikTok, maar je kunt er prima andere video's mee editen.
Het is verbazend 'feature complete', en erg snel door te krijgen. Zelfs voor iemand die nog nooit video heeft bewerkt.
DVR heeft zo zijn eigenaardigheden, zeker de gratis versie, en dat is niet altijd even snel opgelost als je de beperkingen niet kent. ;)
MazDaMan1970 @guidogast5 december 2023 10:30
Klopt, prima verdienmodel. En ik kan het zeker waarderen dat men op deze wijze hun hardware pushed. Ik heb vroegah veel met dedicated analoge video-apparatuur gewerkt, in het semi-professionele segment (Hi8/S-VHS) & ik vind het mooi om te zien wat er tegenwoordig mogelijk is, met een overigens veel beperkter budget.
Zwennie @guidogast5 december 2023 14:39
Inderdaad een behoorlijk slim verdienmodel. Gratis Resolve Studio bij aankoop van een grading panel. Zodra je zo'n panel koopt ben je locked in, aangezien deze niet compatibel zijn met andere NLE's.

Jammer dat ze Prores RAW nooit zullen supporten, anders maakte ik misschien nog wel de switch van Premiere.
meller14 5 december 2023 10:05
Goed spul dat Davinci, en ik bedoel maar. Gratis (tot op zekere hoogte) daar kan Adobe een puntje aan zuigen.
DaveFlash @meller145 december 2023 11:19
sterk spul he, fishermans friends :9~
Koetsie 5 december 2023 17:42
En dan heb je naast Davinci Resolve ook nog Lightworks. Heeft ongeveer dezelfde mogelijkheden als Resolve (al is de kleurcorrectie binnen Resolve ongekend). In een gratis variant, op abonnementsbasis of als eenmalige aanschaf. Qua aanschafprijs ontlopen Resolve Studio en Lightworks pro niet zoveel, voor € 345,-- (Resolve) of € 320,-- (Lightworks) heb je twee pakketten die niet onder doen voor Adobe Premiere.

En ook niet onbelangrijk, beide zijn te downloaden voor Windows, MacOs, en Linux (RPM of DEB in het geval van Lightworks).

Ik heb een lichte voorkeur voor Lightworks, omdat dat in het verleden qua workflow heel erg leek op Pinnacle/Avid Liquid en ik met dat pakket erg bekend was, maar vind Davinci Resolve ook erg fijn werken.

