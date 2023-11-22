Versie 13.0.4 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen, versies 13.0.2 en 13.0.3 zijn alleen voor Android verschenen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
Tor Browser 13.0.4
This release updates Firefox to 115.5.0esr, tor to 0.4.8.9 and OpenSSL to 3.0.12. In addition, it also includes some bug fixes (see changelog for details). Here is the full changelog:All Platforms
Windows + macOS + Linux
- Updated OpenSSL to 3.0.12
- Updated tor to 0.4.8.9
- Bug tor-browser#42275: Rebase Tor Browser Stable to 115.5.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#42277: Enable storage.sync to fix broken webextensions
Windows + macOS
- Updated Firefox to 115.5.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#41341: Fix style and position of "Always Prioritize Onions" wingpanel
- Bug tor-browser#42108: Tor Circuit button not shown if TLS handshake fails
- Bug tor-browser#42184: Setting "Homepage and new windows" ignores "Blank Page" value
- Bug tor-browser#42188: Donations are asked repeatedly when I click New identity button
- Bug tor-browser#42194: Blank Net Error page on name resolution failure
Android
- Bug tor-browser#42154: Empty the clipboard on browser shutdown only if content comes from private browsing windows
Build System
- Updated GeckoView to 115.5.0esr
- Bug tor-browser#42074: YEC 2023 Takeover for Android Stable
- Bug tor-browser#42287: Backport security fixes (Android & wontfix) from Firefox 120 to 115.5 - based Tor Browser
- All Platforms
- Update Go to 1.21.4
- Bug tor-browser-build#40934: Remove $bundle_locales from signing scripts now that we're on ALL for everything
- Bug tor-browser-build#40982: Fix logging in tools/signing/do-all-signing
- Bug tor-browser-build#40989: Add .nobackup files to reproducible and disposable directores
- Bug tor-browser-build#41006: Fix typo in finished-signing-clean-linux signer
- macOS
- Bug tor-browser-build#29815: Sign our macOS bundles on Linux
- Bug tor-browser-build#41005: Unpack macOS bundle to /var/tmp instead of /tmp in rcodesign-notary-submit step
- Bug tor-browser-build#41007: gatekeeper-bundling.sh refers to old .tar.gz archive
- Bug tor-browser-build#41014: Update libdmg-hfsplus to drop the OpenSSL patch
- Bug tor-browser-build#41020: Opening MacOS dmg file is causing a warning, since 13.0