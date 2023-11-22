Tor Browser 13.0.4

Versie 13.0.4 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen, versies 13.0.2 en 13.0.3 zijn alleen voor Android verschenen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.