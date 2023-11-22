Software-update: Tor Browser 13.0.4

Tor Browser Bundle logo (75 pix) Versie 13.0.4 van Tor Browser is uitgekomen, versies 13.0.2 en 13.0.3 zijn alleen voor Android verschenen. Tor staat voor The Onion Router en is een netwerk dat gebruikt kan worden om redelijk anoniem over internet te surfen. Al het tcp-verkeer van gebruikers wordt langs verschillende Tor-routers geleid, waarna het voor de ontvanger vrijwel niet meer mogelijk is om te achterhalen wie de oorspronkelijke verzender was. Binnen het Tor-netwerk is die informatie nog wel aanwezig, zodat antwoorden, uiteraard ook weer via het stelsel van routers, uiteindelijk weer op de juiste plek aankomen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Tor Browser 13.0.4

This release updates Firefox to 115.5.0esr, tor to 0.4.8.9 and OpenSSL to 3.0.12. In addition, it also includes some bug fixes (see changelog for details). Here is the full changelog:

All Platforms Windows + macOS + Linux Windows + macOS
  • Bug tor-browser#42154: Empty the clipboard on browser shutdown only if content comes from private browsing windows
Android Build System

Versienummer 13.0.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website The Tor Project
Download https://www.torproject.org/download/languages
Licentietype GPL

John Stopman 22 november 2023 14:15
This release updates Firefox to 115.5.0esr
Oh, aangezien Firefox 116 en hoger enkel nog Windows 10 en Windows 11 ondersteund, ga ik er dan ook vanuit dat dit de laatste versie van TOR is dat Windows 8.x en Windows 7 ondersteund (tenzij er eerst nog een andere 115.x.x versie van TOR uitgebracht wordt) :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door John Stopman op 23 juli 2024 14:02]

