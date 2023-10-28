Software-update: OpenSSL 3.2 bèta

OpenSSL logo OpenSSL is een bekend beveiligingsprogramma dat encryptiefuncties aanbiedt. Het bevat een implementatie van de tls- en ssl-protocollen, waarmee data versleuteld kan worden verstuurd en ontvangen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars hebben de eerste bètaversie uitgebracht van OpenSSL 3.2. Hierin treffen we onder meer initiële ondersteuning aan voor QUIC, een door Google ontwikkeld general purpose transport layer network protocol. De complete aankondiging voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

OpenSSL 3.2 Release Candidate

The OpenSSL Project is excited to announce our first beta release of OpenSSL 3.2. We consider this to be a release candidate and as such encourage all OpenSSL users to build and test against this beta release and provide feedback. The code for OpenSSL 3.2 is now functionally complete and at the time of the beta release there were no outstanding known regressions that need to be fixed before the final release. A lot of work has been going on over the last few months getting OpenSSL 3.2 ready for its final release and we want to send thanks to everyone who has helped us.

Our plans for issuing the final release have been postponed. We now plan to release by the end of November 2023. Following this, we will transition to a time-based release schedule on a 6-month cadence, with regular feature releases in October and April each year. We are nearing the finishing line and are excited about the many new features and changes that OpenSSL 3.2 will bring. Here are some of the highlights:

  • Added client side support for QUIC.
  • Added multiple tutorials on the OpenSSL library and in particular on writing various clients (using TLS and QUIC protocols) with libssl.
  • Added Raw Public Key (RFC7250) support.
  • Added support for certificate compression (RFC8879), including library support for Brotli and Zstandard compression.
  • Implemented Hybrid Public Key Encryption (HPKE) as defined in RFC9180.
  • The default SSL/TLS security level has been changed from 1 to 2.
  • Full support for provider-based/pluggable signature algorithms in TLS 1.3 operations as well as CMS and X.509 data structure support. With a suitable provider this fully enables use of post-quantum/quantum-safe cryptography.
  • Support for Argon2d, Argon2i, Argon2id KDFs has been added along with a basic thread pool implementation for select platforms.

A complete summary of the major new features and significant changes in OpenSSL 3.2 can be found in the NEWS file; a more detailed list of changes in OpenSSL 3.2 can be found in the CHANGES file on GitHub.

OpenSSL

Versienummer 3.2 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website OpenSSL
Download https://www.openssl.org/source/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-10-2023 08:36
7 • submitter: TheVivaldi

28-10-2023 • 08:36

7

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: OpenSSL

Update-historie

30-01 OpenSSL 3.6.1 / 3.5.5 / 3.4.4 / 3.3.6 / 3.0.19 / 1.1.1ze / 1.0.2zn 3
10-'23 OpenSSL 3.2 bèta 7
06-'21 OpenSSL 3.0 beta1 1
04-'18 OpenSSL 1.1.0h / 1.0.2o 6
12-'17 OpenSSL 1.0.2n 0
12-'10 OpenSSL 1.0.0c / 0.9.8q 8
06-'10 OpenSSL 1.0.0a / 0.9.8o 9
03-'10 OpenSSL 1.0 14
02-'10 OpenSSL 0.9.8m 1
11-'09 OpenSSL 0.9.8l 9
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Reacties (7)

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eatme 28 oktober 2023 12:02
Ik gebruik openssl voor het omzetten van certificaten naar andere formaten, maar niet vaak genoeg om alle commandline opties uit mijn hoofd te weten. Ik ben eigenlijk op zoek naar goede windows tool met GUI om certificaten om te zetten. Iemand ervaring of tips?
rbr320 @eatme28 oktober 2023 12:42
Welke formaten bedoel je precies? Ik ken PEM en DER, maar de syntax voor die omzetting is vrij eenvoudig met openssl. Lijkt me een kwestie van een keer uitpuzzelen en daarna er een (of meerdere) script(s) voor maken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rbr320 op 26 juli 2024 03:24]

mrkazoodle @eatme28 oktober 2023 13:34
Keystore explorer?
sigio @eatme28 oktober 2023 14:23
alias der2pem='openssl x509 -inform DER -out /dev/stdout -in'
alias pfxtopem='openssl pkcs12 -out /dev/stdout -nodes -in'

2 aliases in je shell... en klaar ;)
ZwarteIJsvogel @eatme29 oktober 2023 07:35
Je kunt met XCA certificaten lezen en schrijven in diverse formaten. Ik gebruik deze tool als (Root) CA voor intern gebruik.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ZwarteIJsvogel op 26 juli 2024 03:24]

TheVivaldi 28 oktober 2023 11:20
Opvallendste is mijns inziens dan ze het een bèta noemen, maar vervolgens zeggen dat ze het zien als een release candidate. Blijkbaar begint het verschil tussen die termen langzaamaan te verwateren. :P
beerse
@TheVivaldi28 oktober 2023 16:28
Er is al jaren de nodige variatie in te termen alphha/beta en release candidaten. Zelf zie ik het dat alpha is van de software ontwikkeling. Daar komt nieuwe functionaliteit bij. Bij beta is de nieuwe functionaliteit af en kan het echte testen gedaan worden. Als het testen klaar is, dan kan de software worden uitgebracht. In dat rijtje is de release candidaat ofwel de laatste beta's, ofwel de echte release. Want je kan er niet omheen, de echte release is ook wel degelijk een release candidaat: Het is de gekozene.

Verder is het maar net hoe dat allemaal past op de release nummers die gebruikt worden en ook wat de marketing en zo er mee doet.

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