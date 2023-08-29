Software-update: MAME 0.258

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.258 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.258:

Yes, it’s time for another release: MAME 0.258! It’s been another month of exciting Apple updates. Several low-cost Macintosh computers with 68040 CPUs are now supported, and there are fixes for some issues with sound playback. For earlier Macintosh computers, there are two new floppy disk software lists: one for original dumps and one containing low-impact cracks. Support for early CD-ROM drives has been improved, allowing early multimedia software for the Apple II and Macintosh to run. There are also a few Apple III fixes in there.

Moving on to other computers, Silicon Graphics workstation support is still making progress. This month, the Personal IRIS 4D family have been promoted to working. The ZX Spectrum family has been further filled out with another enhanced clone from Scorpion, Ltd. Work is continuing on various PC video and sound cards, allowing software that uses more of their advanced features to run. This month, you may notice better sampled sound playback when using the Sound Blaster ISA card. In some cases, software that would previously hang when playing sounds now works properly.

Two quiz games running on Namco’s System 12 are now working: Derby Quiz My Dream Horse, and Kaiun Quiz. A version of The Legend of Kage with different sound hardware has been added, as well as a location test version of Dogyuun and a version of Makaimura (released internationally as Ghosts’n Goblins) that fits in between two of the previously supported versions. Although it doesn’t provide much in the way of gameplay, Sega’s Wanpaku Safari ride, based on Saturn hardware, has been dumped and added.

As always, far more has happened during the month than we have time to talk about here. You can read all about it in the whatsnew.txt file.

Pacman screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 0.258
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0258
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 29-08-2023 21:44
20 • submitter: Batjo

29-08-2023 • 21:44

20

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

30-04 MAME 0.277 8
30-03 MAME 0.276 0
26-02 MAME 0.275 1
31-01 MAME 0.274 0
31-12 MAME 0.273 2
30-11 MAME 0.272 0
01-11 MAME 0.271 5
09-'24 MAME 0.270 3
08-'24 MAME 0.269 2
07-'24 MAME 0.268 6
Meer historie

Lees meer

MAME

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
1
0
0
17
Wijzig sortering
jellybrah 30 augustus 2023 08:48
Billy Mitchel shivers again..
zalazar @jellybrah30 augustus 2023 10:02
Pac-man kon je 25 jaar geleden ook al met MAME spelen, dus dat zal wel meevallen.
tombom123 30 augustus 2023 10:44
Dit weekend H2Overdrive eens proberen. ( de echte Hydro Thunder 2)
ThanosReXXX @tombom12330 augustus 2023 13:48
Welke andere Hydro Thunder 2 is er dan? Bedoel je soms Hydro Thunder Hurricane?
tombom123 @ThanosReXXX30 augustus 2023 16:57
H2Overdrive is de enige opvolger die gemaakt is door hetzelfde team als Hydro Thunder. Hurricane is door een fanstudio gemaakt.
ThanosReXXX @tombom12331 augustus 2023 11:27
Had ik gezien, ja. Alleen is H2Overdrive een arcade titel, die de meeste mensen dus niet kunnen spelen, of ze moeten MAME gebruiken of hun console gehackt hebben. Hydro Thunder Hurricane kan je dan weer wel gewoon op je console spelen zonder gedoe.
tombom123 @ThanosReXXX1 september 2023 12:30
Ik kreeg hem met mame niet aan de praat. Teknoparrot draait hem wel.
ThanosReXXX @tombom1231 september 2023 13:45
Net iets te zwaar wellicht, of lag het aan compatibiliteit?
tombom123 @ThanosReXXX1 september 2023 20:23
compatibiliteit
ThanosReXXX @tombom1234 september 2023 10:24
Tja, het blijft emulatie, hè? Sowieso al knap dat zoveel titels wel compatibel zijn en dat er nog steeds nieuwe bij komen.
RetroMan @ThanosReXXX4 september 2023 10:04
De status van "Over drive" in MAME is "not working".
ThanosReXXX @RetroMan4 september 2023 10:24
Aha, ja dat is balen, dan moet je toch weer op zoek naar een andere emulator.
RetroMan @ThanosReXXX8 september 2023 23:13
Andere opties zijn: Wachten, of zelf mee ontwikkelen.
ThanosReXXX @RetroMan11 september 2023 09:36
Mee ontwikkelen? Als je de skills hebt, wellicht. Dat zou voor mij in ieder geval geen optie zijn. Ik weet en kan redelijk veel, maar programmeren is niet iets wat op het lijstje van mijn expertises staat... ;)
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 30 augustus 2023 11:36
Weer een mooie update en mooi dat MAME nog steeds actief doorontwikkeld wordt. Hopelijk vinden ze een keer een oplossing voor de versie afhankelijkheid van de ROMS waardoor soms niet alles blijft werken met een update.
Anomnomnomymous @Bor30 augustus 2023 11:56
Ja, dit dus ^

Ik update m’n MAME eigenlijk niet meer, nadat ik inderdaad compatibility issues kreeg bij voorgaande updates.
Alle ROMs die ik nu heb, en de performance, ben ik meer dan tevreden mee.
coolmos @Bor31 augustus 2023 17:01
Als er betere ROM sets komen moet de emulator wel mee ontwikkelen. Stilstand is achteruitgang.

Bovendien is MAME niet bedoeld als speelbare emulator. Dat is een bijkomstigheid.
rvreugde @Bor3 september 2023 22:15
CLRMAME is een goede om die ROM's terug aan de praat te krijgen.
Batjo
1 september 2023 07:59
Op YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ijbngd57pyY staat een video "MAME 258 - What's new"
RetroMan 4 september 2023 10:09
De releasestatus wordt in dit artikel ten onrechte als "final" aangemerkt. MAME wordt gereleased in Beta. De laatste officiële release is 0.258b.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq