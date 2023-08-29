Versie 0.258 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Yes, it’s time for another release: MAME 0.258! It’s been another month of exciting Apple updates. Several low-cost Macintosh computers with 68040 CPUs are now supported, and there are fixes for some issues with sound playback. For earlier Macintosh computers, there are two new floppy disk software lists: one for original dumps and one containing low-impact cracks. Support for early CD-ROM drives has been improved, allowing early multimedia software for the Apple II and Macintosh to run. There are also a few Apple III fixes in there.

Moving on to other computers, Silicon Graphics workstation support is still making progress. This month, the Personal IRIS 4D family have been promoted to working. The ZX Spectrum family has been further filled out with another enhanced clone from Scorpion, Ltd. Work is continuing on various PC video and sound cards, allowing software that uses more of their advanced features to run. This month, you may notice better sampled sound playback when using the Sound Blaster ISA card. In some cases, software that would previously hang when playing sounds now works properly.

Two quiz games running on Namco’s System 12 are now working: Derby Quiz My Dream Horse, and Kaiun Quiz. A version of The Legend of Kage with different sound hardware has been added, as well as a location test version of Dogyuun and a version of Makaimura (released internationally as Ghosts’n Goblins) that fits in between two of the previously supported versions. Although it doesn’t provide much in the way of gameplay, Sega’s Wanpaku Safari ride, based on Saturn hardware, has been dumped and added.

As always, far more has happened during the month than we have time to talk about here. You can read all about it in the whatsnew.txt file.