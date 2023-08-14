Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.5.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.5.1: Addressed clips incorrectly switching grade version when stabilized.

Addressed playback issues with voice isolation on some systems.

Addressed audio playback issues when adding tracks to bus 25 or higher.

Addressed a potential issue pasting tracking data between power windows.

Addressed issues with pasting tracked power windows.

Addressed missing audio effects when decomposing timelines.

Addressed an issue with some Open FX overlays on Windows and Linux.

Addressed playhead sometimes not updating when in offline viewer mode.

Addressed an adjustment clip trim issue in the Fairlight page.

Addressed a startup crash during Fairlight load.

Addressed incorrect file location when bouncing clips with audio effects.

Addressed a memory issue with some Fusion tools.

Addressed an issue with USD viewer selection in Windows and Linux.

Addressed a crash in Resolve FX Relight on macOS 12.5 and below.

General performance and stability improvements.