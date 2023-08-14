Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 18.5.1

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 18.5.1 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en het betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, dat over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processors en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.5.1:
  • Addressed clips incorrectly switching grade version when stabilized.
  • Addressed playback issues with voice isolation on some systems.
  • Addressed audio playback issues when adding tracks to bus 25 or higher.
  • Addressed a potential issue pasting tracking data between power windows.
  • Addressed issues with pasting tracked power windows.
  • Addressed missing audio effects when decomposing timelines.
  • Addressed an issue with some Open FX overlays on Windows and Linux.
  • Addressed playhead sometimes not updating when in offline viewer mode.
  • Addressed an adjustment clip trim issue in the Fairlight page.
  • Addressed a startup crash during Fairlight load.
  • Addressed incorrect file location when bouncing clips with audio effects.
  • Addressed a memory issue with some Fusion tools.
  • Addressed an issue with USD viewer selection in Windows and Linux.
  • Addressed a crash in Resolve FX Relight on macOS 12.5 and below.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 18.5.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

14-08-2023
6 • submitter: guidogast

14-08-2023 • 16:21

6

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

Reacties (6)

honey 14 augustus 2023 20:22
Het is handiger te linken naar deze pagina voor je downloads:

https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/support/
magician2000 @honey14 augustus 2023 21:30
Zeker voor de mensen die een oude(re) versie zoeken.
roches 14 augustus 2023 22:20
Addressed playback issues with voice isolation on some systems.

Fijn dat dit opgelost is, de audio en video kwamen vrij laat op gang... nu is het weer soepel en snel.
Toff 15 augustus 2023 21:28
Omdat mijn Freemake Video Converter opeens kuren vertoont (na een W10 update?) ben ik op zoek naar een gratis programma om TV-opnamen (met de hand) te ontdoen van reclameblokken en te converteren naar mp4. Lijkt te kunnen met dit programma, maar is het niet erg overkill hiervoor?

Ook vragen ze op voorhand wel erg veel gegevens van de potentiële gebruiker. Is dit vertrouwd?
nikl @Toff15 augustus 2023 23:48
Je kan gewoon fake gegevens invullen, er is geen enkele check en de download is een normale link, geen abbo ofzo.. en ja het is overkill maar werkt erg handig en stabiel voor wat jij ermee wilt doen
honey @Toff16 augustus 2023 14:38
Ook vragen ze op voorhand wel erg veel gegevens van de potentiële gebruiker. Is dit vertrouwd?
Ik zou gewoon je eigen gegevens invullen. BlackMagic Design is geen vaag bedrijfje. Ook bieden ze gratis hele goede cursussen aan.

