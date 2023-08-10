Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.65 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.60. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.65: Added a new QuickTime Keys tag

Added a new CanonModelID (thanks Laurent Clevy)

Added a new Canon LensType (thanks Norbert Wasser)

Added number in brackets to converted Samsung MCCData value

Decode a number of new Sony tags (thanks Jos Roost)

Decode a few new FlashPix tags (github #217)

Improved decoding of Nikon Z9 firmware 4.0 tags (thanks Warren Hatch)

Improved parsing of PDF:Keywords to support semicolon-separated lists

Enhanced -api option to show list of available options if no argument is provided

Lowered priority of IFD1 tags in ARW images so IFD0/SubIFD take precedence

Changed QuickTime tag names for atID (AlbumTitleID to ArtistID) and plID (PlayListID to AlbumID) (github issue #216), and added cmID (ComposerID)

Changed Apple:MediaGroupUUID tag name back to ContentIdentifier

Patched the -d option to handle the %s format code internally when writing (avoids problems due to inconsistent behaviour of this format code in the strptime function on different systems)

Patched patch of version 12.32 to restore ability to read from named pipes

Fixed bug which could cause a hang when processing a corrupt BigTIFF image

Fixed document number for auxiliary image metadata in HEIC files

Fixed misspelt Apple tag name (thanks Neal Krawetz)

API Changes: Added AvailableOptions method

