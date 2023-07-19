Oracle heeft de vijfde update voor VirtualBox versie 7.0 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. Nieuw in versie 7.0 is onder meer dat Windows 11 nu officieel wordt ondersteund. De veranderingen die in versie 7.0.10 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: OCI: Introduced general improvements

VMM: Fixed sluggish performance starting with macOS Ventura 13.3 (bug #21563, bug#21596)

VMM: Fixed a bug while walking page tables while executing nested VMs causing flooding of the release log as a consequence (Intel hosts only, bug #21551)

GUI: Added general improvements

TPM: Fixed a crash when a VM has a TPM version 1.2 configured (bug #21622)

3D: Initial support for OpenGL 4.1

3D: Fixed various graphics issues with Windows 11 guests (bugs #21136, #21515)

Guest Control/VBoxManage: Fixed parameter "--ignore-orphaned-processes"

Guest Control/VBoxManage: Fixed behavior of how handling argument 0 for a started guest process works: One can now explicitly specify it with the newly added option "--arg0". This will effectively restore the behavior of former VirtualBox versions

Audio: Also use the PulseAudio backend when pipewire-pulse is running instead of falling back to ALSA (bug #21575)

NAT: Adjusted UDP proxy timeout from 18-21 to 21-24 range to respect intended 20 second timeout (bug #21560)

Linux Host: Added initial support for Indirect Branch Tracking (bug #21435)

Linux Host: Added initial support for kernel 6.5 (NOTE: Guest Additions do not support kernel 6.5 yet)

Solaris Host: Introduced general improvements in the installer area

Linux Host and Guest: Improved condition check when kernel modules need to be signed

Linux Host and Guest: Added initial support for RHEL 8.8 (bug #21692), 8.9 (bug #21690) and 9.3 (bugs #21598 and #21671) kernels

MacOS Host and Guest: Introduced general improvements in the installer area

Windows Host and Guest: Introduced ECDSA support (bug #21621)

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when kernel modules were rebuilt on each boot when guest system has no X11 installed

Linux Guest Additions: Added initial support for kernel 6.4

Linux Guest Additions: Fixed issue when vboxvideo module reloading caused kernel panic in some guests (bug #21740)

Linux Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in the installer area

Windows Guest Additions: Introduced general improvements in graphics drivers area