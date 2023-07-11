Versie 1.5.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik, voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2845: MDK 0.21
- 2844: Shortcut to crop in crop panel - more info
- 2843: Shortcut for 'Filter by All' - more info
- 2840: Settings - unify ui of Toolbar, Shortcuts, Context menu tabs - more info
- 2839: Viewer - context menu - group in to navigate - more info
- 2834: Slideshow: Multiple audio in .sld - more info
- 2829: Slideshow - Auto hide cursor setting
- 2828: Compare: Slider A/B - more info
- 2826: Metadata menu - more info
- 2825: Animated JPEGXL - more info
- 2823: GoPro RAW read support - more info
- 2817: 'Back' should select previous subfolder - more info
- 2814: Open With first & last arguments - more info
- 2810: Convert: Double click to open thumbnail - more info
- 2803: 'Hide tab when only 1 opened' setting - more info
- 2794: Column for embedded comment & annotation - more info
- 2770: Save as dialog - more info
- 2737: Paint: UI - more info
- 2761: Batch convert: Input tab ui - more info
- 2760: Viewer mode: Send mail - more info
- 2756: Copy/Move to dialog : 'New folder' - more info
- 2752: -browse command line - more info
- 2751: ByPass filter setting in browser - more info
- 2750: Batch rename progress dialog - more info
- 2749: IPTC: Default Country code - more info
- 2744: Settings for statusbar in Viewer - more info
- 2741: LIBWEBP 1.3.0
- 2842: Edit IPTC on TIFF
- 2841: Draw - eyedropper - distorted cursor on high DPI screen - more info
- 2838: Viewer - pan - images context menu invokes from pan - more info
- 2837: Slieshow transitions - more info
- 2836: Slideshow: When paused, next/previous restart
- 2835: Categories order after rename or drag&drop - more info
- 2833: Different RAW image size - more info
- 2832: Thumbnail label: EXIF Colour space missing
- 2831: Batch convert - Closing dialog with only files added via shortcut - more info
- 2830: Batch convert: Icc convert & preview - more info
- 2827: ICC profile is no more applied at loading - more info
- 2701: Windows: Change timestamp & long path - more info
- 2824: Compare: Delete file doesn't rearrange views - more info
- 2822: IPTC: Writing IPTC/XMP in TIFF
- 2821: Crop: selection tooltip and rotation - more info
- 2820: Batch convert: Mask & transparent image - more info
- 2819: Wrong thumbnail orientation after JPEG lossless transformation - more info
- 2818: Export in TIFF LZW+Predictor - more info
- 2816: Save guetzli - more info
- 2815: Viewer - selection loses highlight after Spotlight - more info
- 2813: MacOS: unable to set icon for a toolbar item
- 2812: Edit IPTC: bad encoding
- 2811: Non bilinear filter & high dpi scaling - more info
- 2809: MacOS: Invalid icon after 'new folder' - more info
- 2808: Compare: Zoom should not reset position - more info
- 2807: Tag on selected files in viewer - more info
- 2806: Start in browser Fullscreen & filter by video - more info
- 2805: Paste from colormap image - more info
- 2804: Viewer - info disappears after fullscreen - more info
- 2802: GIF page previous/next icon - more info
- 2801: Join - crash fitting large images - more info
- 2800: Contact sheet: rating not shown - more info
- 2799: Slideshow: I key to toggle information - more info
- 2798: Status bar not updated with quick search filter - more info
- 2797: Filter by & Quick search - more info
- 2796: Greyscaled image & high zoom quality - more info
- 2795: Levels mid point - more info
- 2793: Levels slider - more info
- 2792: Transparent colormap image resizing - more info
- 2791: Only filename selected in browser from fullscreen - more info
- 2790: High Zoom quality for Zoom out - more info
- 2789: Viewer: Pan tool & hdpi setting change - more info
- 2788: Lock zoom - more info
- 2787: Paint: Undo/Redo state - more info
- 2786: Exclude filter - more info
- 2739: Video not shown in Browser are shown in Viewer - more info
- 2785: Search: XMP missing in menu - more info
- 2784: Viewer: Clean metadata doesn't remove GPS datas - more info
- 2783: Settings>Catalog - Rebuild thumbnails dialog - more info
- 2782: Batch convert: Process started even on inative action - more info
- 2781: Settings>catalog - cache size control - more info
- 2780: Edit IPTC: text with # - more info
- 2779: Batch rename - drag&drop use forward slash - more info
- 2778: Files update after find similar - more info
- 2777: Selection & preview - more info
- 2776: Custom filter always active - more info
- 2775: Categories can't be changed on pasted file - more info
- 2774: Media button on dark theme - more info
- 2773: Batch convert - Settings tab ui - more info
- 2772: EXIF Interoperability Index ignored - more info
- 2771: Batch convert - long path error - more info
- 2769: Batch convert: No duplicate internal copy - more info
- 2768: Resize/Canvase resize dialog height - more info
- 2767: Create category in 'Category Sets' with mouse - more info
- 2766: Draw - text - text jumps bottom-right on cursor move - more info
- 2765: Draw - eyedropper - does not pic correct color on 1-8bit images - more info
- 2764: Draw - watermark - tool icon stays highlighted - more info
- 2763: 'Sort by Type' - more info
- 2762: Crop panel - selection width/height issues - more info
- 2759: Problem to load file with limited tabs - more info
- 2758: Quick search no longer applied when closing setting - more info
- 2757: Search dialog & hidden files - more info
- 2755: Batch convert - Extract channel extracts nonexisting alpha - more info
- 2754: Shortcut settings - more info
- 2753: Batch convert: Offset - more info
- 2748: Sort format name in Format settings & Export - more info
- 2747: Import categories file - more info
- 2710: 2709: Batch convert: Border - width- more info
- 2746: Effects: Parameters stretched down - more info
- 2745: Batch convert: IPTC clear fields - more info
- 2743: Auto correct settings - more info
- 2742: Changed state - more info