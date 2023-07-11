Software-update: XnView MP 1.5.0

XnViewMP logo (75 pix) Versie 1.5.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. Het is gratis voor persoonlijk gebruik, voor gebruik in een commerciële omgeving wordt wel een vergoeding gevraagd. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Fixed:

XnView MP 1.00

Versienummer 1.5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website XnSoft
Download https://www.xnview.com/en/xnviewmp/#downloads
Bestandsgrootte 52,96MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

XnView MP

Tiquero 12 juli 2023 00:31
Voor de Mac voor mij nog steeds een van de beste image viewer!
icecreamfarmer @Tiquero12 juli 2023 08:36
Is dat zo ja? Het oogt nogal jaren 90.
Jogai @icecreamfarmer12 juli 2023 08:53
Je moet naar het plaatje kijken he, niet naar de ui eromheen ;)
divvid @icecreamfarmer12 juli 2023 08:57
irfanview oogt ook jaren 90, maar is op windows echt superieur. uiterlijk is niet alles
ThanosReXXX @divvid12 juli 2023 14:17
ACDSee voor mij, gebruik ik al ruim 10 jaar.
divvid @ThanosReXXX12 juli 2023 16:00
ook heel erg prima stukje software inderdaad
ThanosReXXX @divvid12 juli 2023 17:06
Ik mis in de nieuwere versies, ook bij XnView trouwens, nog wel steeds de exit keuze vanuit het bekijken van de galerij. Ik wil de ESC knop op mijn muis hebben, en niet op een toetsenbord knop willen drukken. Vroeger had je gewoon die exit optie vanuit full screen, nu al sinds meerdere versies niet meer, helaas.
Robertdw @ThanosReXXX12 juli 2023 18:13
Ik gebruik het gratis Faststone Image Viewer. Exit uit fullscreen via rechtermuisknop. Voldoende simpele editfuncties. Klein en snel.
Jaren ook ACDSee gebruikt maar is veel te zwaar geworden.
ThanosReXXX @Robertdw12 juli 2023 19:02
Zwaar? Voor de processor, bedoel je? Loopt als een trein bij mij, en ik heb een Intel i7, 3.40Ghz, 16GB RAM.
Robertdw @ThanosReXXX12 juli 2023 20:43
In het begin was het hoofdzakelijk een viewer, nu is het een compleet foto beheer en bewerkings programma geworden. Lijkt meer op Photoshop Elements.
Prima maar vindt ik te zwaar als je alleen een bestandsviewer met wat extra's zoekt. Bijvoorbeeld 2 gb diskspace nodig Faststone is 23 mb.
FreshMaker @icecreamfarmer12 juli 2023 12:26
Is dat zo ja? Het oogt nogal jaren 90.
Het is geen auto, het is een middel om een fotoverzameling te bekijken en wat eenvoudige (na) bewerkingen te doen.

Ik gebruikte tot '04 / '05 ergens een illegale manier om ACDSee te gebruiken.
Meestal alleen maar om de fotoviewer, en zo nu en dan een foto spiegelen of knippen.
Met de 'ontdekking' van deze nooit meer naar teruggegrepen.

Het is allemaal wat groter en forser geworden in omvang en mogelijkheden, maar niet in extremis zoals sommige andere 'kleine handige programmatjes' dat uiteindelijk geworden zijn - die ineens je hele garagebox willen vervangen.

Irfanview heb ik nooit mijn draai in kunnen vinden

ThanosReXXX @icecreamfarmer12 juli 2023 14:20
Je kan het helemaal inrichten en/of moderniseren naar eigen smaak, inclusief dark mode, zodat het beter bij huidige versies van Windows past. ;)
bart.honhoff @Tiquero12 juli 2023 14:49
Graphics Converter is mijn keuze voor de Macintosh, al sinds 1996.
Ouderwets ogend, kost wat geld maar uitstekend!
ExpectedError 23 juli 2023 19:21
Voor mij was het toch heel lang de windows image viewer. XnView eigenlijk alleen maar als special image format viewer gebruikt. En de image browser functie van XnView vind ik nuttiger en handiger dan de buildin van windows. Nu gebruik ik sinds een tijdje qView als gewone image viewer en XnView voor de speciale use cases. Met deze combo ben ik spinnend tevreden.

