Blackmagic Design heeft de vijfde bètarelease van DaVinci Resolve versie 18.5 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 18.5 b5 Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.3.

Support for DaVinci Wide Gamut in Fusion.

Audio encoder bit rate is now a per track setting.

Improved quality of shadows in USD scenes.

Improved handling of 3D tools in USD scenes.

Improved handling of expression references when copying Fusion tools.

Addressed an issue with Text+ element merging when using gradient fill.

Addressed Fusion variblur tool errors when channel set to none.

Addressed extend edits on the cut page not honoring linked clips.

Addressed an issue with changing subtitle caption color on Windows and Linux.

Addressed an issue with the menu bar being visible on video clean feed in Mac OS in Studio.

Improved audio playback for fast forward and rewind when using the Fairlight Audio Accelerator.

Addressed missing outer boundary for CIE scopes.

Addressed HDR node icon not getting cleared in some scenarios.

Improved high and low soft sensitivity DaVinci Wide Gamut RCM projects.

Auto mode for Mandarin transcriptions now transcribes as Simplified Mandarin in Studio.

Addressed stereo audio in AAF imports being imported as dual left channel.

Addressed an issue with track metering in Thru mode.

Improved loading and detection for some python 3 installs.

General performance and stability improvements.