MikroTik heeft kort geleden versie 7.9 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.9: bgp - improved BGP VPN selection

bridge - added warning log when "ageing-time" exceeds supported hardware limit for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips

bridge - fixed FastPath when setting "use-ip-firewall-for-vlan" or "use-ip-firewall-for-pppoe" without enabled "use-ip-firewall"

certificate - fixed bogus log messages

chr - fixed public SSH key pulling when running on AWS

console - added "/task" submenu (CLI only)

console - added option to create new files using "/file add" command (CLI only)

console - improved stability when doing "/console inspect" in certain menus

console - improved stability when editing long strings

console - improved system stability

console - removed bogus "reset" command from "/system resource usb" menu

console - rename flag "seen reply" to "seen-reply" under "/ipv6 firewall connection" menu

console - replaced "fingerprint" with "skid" in "/certificate print"

console - show Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings depending on configured auto-negotiation

container - fixed invoking "container shell" more than once

container - improved "container pull" to support OCI manifest format

defconf - added CAPs mode script for wifiwave2 devices

detnet - fixed interface state detection after reboot

dhcp - changed the default lease time for newly created DHCP servers to 30 minutes

dhcpv4-server - release lease if "check-status" reveals no conflict

disk - improved system stability when removing USB while formatting

ethernet - fixed half-duplex forced mode at 10Mbps and 100Mbps on ether1 for RB5009, Chateau 5G ax and hAP ax3 devices

filesystem - fixed partition "copy-to" function

firewall - added "connection-nat-state" to IPv6 mangle and filter rules

health - added limited manual control over fans for CRS3xx, CRS5xx, CCR2xxx devices

health - fixed bogus value reporting for CRS510 device

ike2 - fixed minor logging typo

ipsec - added error log message when peer ID does not match certificate

ipsec - fixed packet processing by hardware encryption engine on RB850Gx2 device

ipsec - refactor X.509 implementation

ipv6 - added "valid" and "lifetime" parameters for SLAAC IPv6 addresses

ipv6 - send out RA packet with "preferred-lifetime" set to "0" when IPv6 address is deactivated

l3hw - improved route offloading for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips

leds - disable LEDs after "/system shutdown"

lte - capped maximum lifetime of SLAAC address to 1 hour

lte - fixed CA band clearing on RAT mode change

lte - fixed duplicate IPv6 route for lte interface when "ipv6-interface" setting is used

lte - fixed LTE interface not showing up when resetting RouterOS configuration

lte - fixed passthrough mode when used together with another APN for Chateau 5G

lte - fixed R11-LTE-US in LTE passthrough mode

lte - fixed R11e-LTE-US reporting of RSSI in LTE mode

lte - fixed re-attach in some cases where module would stay in not-running state after network detach

lte - fixed second modem halt on dual R11e-LTE6 setup

lte - improved system stability when changing LTE interface configuration during network scan with MBIM modems (introduced in v7.8 )

mpls- fixed LDP "preferred-afi" parameter

netinstall-cli - improved device reinstall on failed attempt

netwatch - added "startup-delay" setting (CLI only)

netwatch - improved ICMP status evaluation when no reply was present

netwatch - limit "start-delay" range

ospf - fixed processing of fragmented LSAs

ovpn - added support for OVPN server configuration export and client configuration import from .ovpn file

ovpn - improved system stability for Tile devices

quickset - fixed displaying of "SINR" when value is 0

rose-storage - added option to nvme-discover with hostname (CLI only)

rose-storage - fixed crash on nvme-tcp disable

rose-storage - fixed rsync transfer permissions

rose-storage - various stability fixes

route - fixed "dynamic-id" for VRF tables

route - improved system stability when making routing decision

route - show SLAAC routes under the "/routing route" menu

route-filter - improved stability when matching blackhole routes

routerboot - added "preboot-etherboot" and "preboot-etherboot-server" settings ("/system routerboard upgrade" required) (CLI only)

sfp - added log warning about failed auto-initialization on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices

sfp - allow modules that hold "TX_FAULT" high signal all the time on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices

sfp - allow modules with bad or no EEPROM in forced mode on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices

sfp - fixed "rate-select" functionality on CCR2004-16G-2S+ and CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS devices (introduced in v7.8 )

sfp - fixed combo-ether link monitor for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+ switch

sfp - improved module initialization and display more detailed initialization status on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices

sfp - improved SFP28 interface stability with some optical modules for CRS518 switch

sfp - improved system stability with some SFP GPON modules on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices

snmp - fixed SNMPv3 "Reportable" flag behavior

snmp - improved outputting of routes

socks - added VRF support

ssh - added Ed25519 host key support

ssh - added support for Ed25519 key export and import in PKCS8 format

ssh - do not allow SHA1 usage with strong crypto enabled

ssh - improved service responsiveness when changing SSH service settings

ssh - improved SSH key import process

storage - mount RAM drive for devices with 32MB flash

supout - added DHCP server network section

switch - fixed ACL rules matching IPv6 packets when using only IPv4 matchers

switch - improved system stability during rapid MAC flapping for 98DXxxxx switches

switch - improved system stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8216, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches

timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2023c" release

vrrp - added "self" value for "group-master" setting

vxlan - added forwarding table

vxlan - fixed packet drops when host moves between remote VTEPs

webfig - added inline comments

webfig - fixed "Destination" value under "MPLS/Forwarding-Table" menu

webfig - fixed issue where "Certificate" value disappears under "IP/Services" menu

webfig - fixed issue where entries might be missing under "IP/DHCP-Server" menu

webfig - various stability fixes

wifiwave2 - added "radio/reg-info" command to show regulatory requirements (currently implemented for 802.11ac interfaces) (CLI only)

wifiwave2 - added ability to configure antenna gain

wifiwave2 - added ability to configure beacon interval and DTIM period

wifiwave2 - added information on additional interface capabilities to radio parameters

wifiwave2 - automatically add a VLAN-tagged interface to the appropriate bridge VLAN

wifiwave2 - exit sniffer command and return error when trying to sniff on an unsupported channel

wifiwave2 - fixed 802.11r roaming for clients that performed initial authentication with an AP which has been restarted since

wifiwave2 - fixed issue of some supported channels not being listed in the radio parameters

wifiwave2 - fixed issue which lead to VLAN-tagged wireless clients receiving tagged traffic from other VLANs

wifiwave2 - fixed key handshake timeout for re-associating client devices on 802.11ac interfaces

wifiwave2 - fixed VLAN tagging for unencrypted (open) APs

wifiwave2 - improved general interface stability

wifiwave2 - improved regulatory compliance for hAP ax^2, hAP ax^3 and Chateau ax

wifiwave2 - improved WPS connection speed

wifiwave2 - increased maximum value for "channel.frequency" to 7300

wifiwave2 - show information on captured packets and added ability to save them locally in a pcap file

winbox - added "MTU" and "Hoplimit" properties under "IPv6/Routes" menu

winbox - added "Preferred AFI" property under "MPLS/LDP-Instance" menu

winbox - added "S" flag under "IPv6/Firewall/Connections" menu

winbox - added "Tx Power" property under "Wifiwave2/Status" menu

winbox - added "Tx Queue Drops" property under interface settings "Traffic" tab

winbox - added "Username" and "Password" properties under "Container/Config" menu

winbox - added "Valid" and "Preferred" properties under "IPv6/Address" menu

winbox - added missing properties for "Remote ID Type" under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu

winbox - changed route flag name from "invalid" to "inactive"

winbox - fixed "TLS" property under "Tools/Email" menu

winbox - fixed "Type" property under "System/Disk" menu when "rose-storage" package is installed

winbox - fixed changing slot name under "System/Disk" menu

winbox - fixed default value for "Allow managed" property under "Zerotier" menu

winbox - fixed duplicate "My ID" column under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu

winbox - fixed minor typo in "WifiWave2/Radios" menu

winbox - fixed missing "Sector Writes" for certain devices under "System/Resources" menu (introduced in v7.8 )

winbox - improved Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings

winbox - only show permitted countries for wifiwave2 interfaces

winbox - show missing "Designated Bridge" and "Designated Port Number" monitoring data under "Bridge/Port menu

www - allow unsecure HTTP access to REST API

x86 - fixed changing software-id (introduced in v7.7)

zerotier - upgraded to version 1.10.3