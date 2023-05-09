MikroTik heeft kort geleden versie 7.9 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
What's new in 7.9:
- bgp - improved BGP VPN selection
- bridge - added warning log when "ageing-time" exceeds supported hardware limit for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
- bridge - fixed FastPath when setting "use-ip-firewall-for-vlan" or "use-ip-firewall-for-pppoe" without enabled "use-ip-firewall"
- certificate - fixed bogus log messages
- chr - fixed public SSH key pulling when running on AWS
- console - added "/task" submenu (CLI only)
- console - added option to create new files using "/file add" command (CLI only)
- console - improved stability when doing "/console inspect" in certain menus
- console - improved stability when editing long strings
- console - improved system stability
- console - removed bogus "reset" command from "/system resource usb" menu
- console - rename flag "seen reply" to "seen-reply" under "/ipv6 firewall connection" menu
- console - replaced "fingerprint" with "skid" in "/certificate print"
- console - show Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings depending on configured auto-negotiation
- container - fixed invoking "container shell" more than once
- container - improved "container pull" to support OCI manifest format
- defconf - added CAPs mode script for wifiwave2 devices
- detnet - fixed interface state detection after reboot
- dhcp - changed the default lease time for newly created DHCP servers to 30 minutes
- dhcpv4-server - release lease if "check-status" reveals no conflict
- disk - improved system stability when removing USB while formatting
- ethernet - fixed half-duplex forced mode at 10Mbps and 100Mbps on ether1 for RB5009, Chateau 5G ax and hAP ax3 devices
- filesystem - fixed partition "copy-to" function
- firewall - added "connection-nat-state" to IPv6 mangle and filter rules
- health - added limited manual control over fans for CRS3xx, CRS5xx, CCR2xxx devices
- health - fixed bogus value reporting for CRS510 device
- ike2 - fixed minor logging typo
- ipsec - added error log message when peer ID does not match certificate
- ipsec - fixed packet processing by hardware encryption engine on RB850Gx2 device
- ipsec - refactor X.509 implementation
- ipv6 - added "valid" and "lifetime" parameters for SLAAC IPv6 addresses
- ipv6 - send out RA packet with "preferred-lifetime" set to "0" when IPv6 address is deactivated
- l3hw - improved route offloading for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
- leds - disable LEDs after "/system shutdown"
- lte - capped maximum lifetime of SLAAC address to 1 hour
- lte - fixed CA band clearing on RAT mode change
- lte - fixed duplicate IPv6 route for lte interface when "ipv6-interface" setting is used
- lte - fixed LTE interface not showing up when resetting RouterOS configuration
- lte - fixed passthrough mode when used together with another APN for Chateau 5G
- lte - fixed R11-LTE-US in LTE passthrough mode
- lte - fixed R11e-LTE-US reporting of RSSI in LTE mode
- lte - fixed re-attach in some cases where module would stay in not-running state after network detach
- lte - fixed second modem halt on dual R11e-LTE6 setup
- lte - improved system stability when changing LTE interface configuration during network scan with MBIM modems (introduced in v7.8 )
- mpls- fixed LDP "preferred-afi" parameter
- netinstall-cli - improved device reinstall on failed attempt
- netwatch - added "startup-delay" setting (CLI only)
- netwatch - improved ICMP status evaluation when no reply was present
- netwatch - limit "start-delay" range
- ospf - fixed processing of fragmented LSAs
- ovpn - added support for OVPN server configuration export and client configuration import from .ovpn file
- ovpn - improved system stability for Tile devices
- quickset - fixed displaying of "SINR" when value is 0
- rose-storage - added option to nvme-discover with hostname (CLI only)
- rose-storage - fixed crash on nvme-tcp disable
- rose-storage - fixed rsync transfer permissions
- rose-storage - various stability fixes
- route - fixed "dynamic-id" for VRF tables
- route - improved system stability when making routing decision
- route - show SLAAC routes under the "/routing route" menu
- route-filter - improved stability when matching blackhole routes
- routerboot - added "preboot-etherboot" and "preboot-etherboot-server" settings ("/system routerboard upgrade" required) (CLI only)
- sfp - added log warning about failed auto-initialization on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
- sfp - allow modules that hold "TX_FAULT" high signal all the time on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
- sfp - allow modules with bad or no EEPROM in forced mode on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
- sfp - fixed "rate-select" functionality on CCR2004-16G-2S+ and CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS devices (introduced in v7.8 )
- sfp - fixed combo-ether link monitor for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+ switch
- sfp - improved module initialization and display more detailed initialization status on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
- sfp - improved SFP28 interface stability with some optical modules for CRS518 switch
- sfp - improved system stability with some SFP GPON modules on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
- snmp - fixed SNMPv3 "Reportable" flag behavior
- snmp - improved outputting of routes
- socks - added VRF support
- ssh - added Ed25519 host key support
- ssh - added support for Ed25519 key export and import in PKCS8 format
- ssh - do not allow SHA1 usage with strong crypto enabled
- ssh - improved service responsiveness when changing SSH service settings
- ssh - improved SSH key import process
- storage - mount RAM drive for devices with 32MB flash
- supout - added DHCP server network section
- switch - fixed ACL rules matching IPv6 packets when using only IPv4 matchers
- switch - improved system stability during rapid MAC flapping for 98DXxxxx switches
- switch - improved system stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8216, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches
- timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2023c" release
- vrrp - added "self" value for "group-master" setting
- vxlan - added forwarding table
- vxlan - fixed packet drops when host moves between remote VTEPs
- webfig - added inline comments
- webfig - fixed "Destination" value under "MPLS/Forwarding-Table" menu
- webfig - fixed issue where "Certificate" value disappears under "IP/Services" menu
- webfig - fixed issue where entries might be missing under "IP/DHCP-Server" menu
- webfig - various stability fixes
- wifiwave2 - added "radio/reg-info" command to show regulatory requirements (currently implemented for 802.11ac interfaces) (CLI only)
- wifiwave2 - added ability to configure antenna gain
- wifiwave2 - added ability to configure beacon interval and DTIM period
- wifiwave2 - added information on additional interface capabilities to radio parameters
- wifiwave2 - automatically add a VLAN-tagged interface to the appropriate bridge VLAN
- wifiwave2 - exit sniffer command and return error when trying to sniff on an unsupported channel
- wifiwave2 - fixed 802.11r roaming for clients that performed initial authentication with an AP which has been restarted since
- wifiwave2 - fixed issue of some supported channels not being listed in the radio parameters
- wifiwave2 - fixed issue which lead to VLAN-tagged wireless clients receiving tagged traffic from other VLANs
- wifiwave2 - fixed key handshake timeout for re-associating client devices on 802.11ac interfaces
- wifiwave2 - fixed VLAN tagging for unencrypted (open) APs
- wifiwave2 - improved general interface stability
- wifiwave2 - improved regulatory compliance for hAP ax^2, hAP ax^3 and Chateau ax
- wifiwave2 - improved WPS connection speed
- wifiwave2 - increased maximum value for "channel.frequency" to 7300
- wifiwave2 - show information on captured packets and added ability to save them locally in a pcap file
- winbox - added "MTU" and "Hoplimit" properties under "IPv6/Routes" menu
- winbox - added "Preferred AFI" property under "MPLS/LDP-Instance" menu
- winbox - added "S" flag under "IPv6/Firewall/Connections" menu
- winbox - added "Tx Power" property under "Wifiwave2/Status" menu
- winbox - added "Tx Queue Drops" property under interface settings "Traffic" tab
- winbox - added "Username" and "Password" properties under "Container/Config" menu
- winbox - added "Valid" and "Preferred" properties under "IPv6/Address" menu
- winbox - added missing properties for "Remote ID Type" under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu
- winbox - changed route flag name from "invalid" to "inactive"
- winbox - fixed "TLS" property under "Tools/Email" menu
- winbox - fixed "Type" property under "System/Disk" menu when "rose-storage" package is installed
- winbox - fixed changing slot name under "System/Disk" menu
- winbox - fixed default value for "Allow managed" property under "Zerotier" menu
- winbox - fixed duplicate "My ID" column under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu
- winbox - fixed minor typo in "WifiWave2/Radios" menu
- winbox - fixed missing "Sector Writes" for certain devices under "System/Resources" menu (introduced in v7.8 )
- winbox - improved Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings
- winbox - only show permitted countries for wifiwave2 interfaces
- winbox - show missing "Designated Bridge" and "Designated Port Number" monitoring data under "Bridge/Port menu
- www - allow unsecure HTTP access to REST API
- x86 - fixed changing software-id (introduced in v7.7)
- zerotier - upgraded to version 1.10.3