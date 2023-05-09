Software-update: RouterOS 7.9

Mikrottik logo (79 pix) MikroTik heeft kort geleden versie 7.9 van RouterOS uitgebracht. RouterOS is een besturingssysteem dat zich richt op het uitvoeren van routertaken. Denk daarbij natuurlijk aan het routeren van netwerkverkeer, maar ook aan bandbreedtemanagement, een firewall, het aansturen van draadloze accesspoints, een hotspotgateway en een vpn-server. Het kan zowel op de hardware van MikroTik als op x86- of virtuele machines zijn werk doen. Voor het gebruik is een licentie nodig, die bij de aankoop van MikroTik-hardware is inbegrepen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

What's new in 7.9:
  • bgp - improved BGP VPN selection
  • bridge - added warning log when "ageing-time" exceeds supported hardware limit for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
  • bridge - fixed FastPath when setting "use-ip-firewall-for-vlan" or "use-ip-firewall-for-pppoe" without enabled "use-ip-firewall"
  • certificate - fixed bogus log messages
  • chr - fixed public SSH key pulling when running on AWS
  • console - added "/task" submenu (CLI only)
  • console - added option to create new files using "/file add" command (CLI only)
  • console - improved stability when doing "/console inspect" in certain menus
  • console - improved stability when editing long strings
  • console - improved system stability
  • console - removed bogus "reset" command from "/system resource usb" menu
  • console - rename flag "seen reply" to "seen-reply" under "/ipv6 firewall connection" menu
  • console - replaced "fingerprint" with "skid" in "/certificate print"
  • console - show Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings depending on configured auto-negotiation
  • container - fixed invoking "container shell" more than once
  • container - improved "container pull" to support OCI manifest format
  • defconf - added CAPs mode script for wifiwave2 devices
  • detnet - fixed interface state detection after reboot
  • dhcp - changed the default lease time for newly created DHCP servers to 30 minutes
  • dhcpv4-server - release lease if "check-status" reveals no conflict
  • disk - improved system stability when removing USB while formatting
  • ethernet - fixed half-duplex forced mode at 10Mbps and 100Mbps on ether1 for RB5009, Chateau 5G ax and hAP ax3 devices
  • filesystem - fixed partition "copy-to" function
  • firewall - added "connection-nat-state" to IPv6 mangle and filter rules
  • health - added limited manual control over fans for CRS3xx, CRS5xx, CCR2xxx devices
  • health - fixed bogus value reporting for CRS510 device
  • ike2 - fixed minor logging typo
  • ipsec - added error log message when peer ID does not match certificate
  • ipsec - fixed packet processing by hardware encryption engine on RB850Gx2 device
  • ipsec - refactor X.509 implementation
  • ipv6 - added "valid" and "lifetime" parameters for SLAAC IPv6 addresses
  • ipv6 - send out RA packet with "preferred-lifetime" set to "0" when IPv6 address is deactivated
  • l3hw - improved route offloading for 98DX224S, 98DX226S, and 98DX3236 switch chips
  • leds - disable LEDs after "/system shutdown"
  • lte - capped maximum lifetime of SLAAC address to 1 hour
  • lte - fixed CA band clearing on RAT mode change
  • lte - fixed duplicate IPv6 route for lte interface when "ipv6-interface" setting is used
  • lte - fixed LTE interface not showing up when resetting RouterOS configuration
  • lte - fixed passthrough mode when used together with another APN for Chateau 5G
  • lte - fixed R11-LTE-US in LTE passthrough mode
  • lte - fixed R11e-LTE-US reporting of RSSI in LTE mode
  • lte - fixed re-attach in some cases where module would stay in not-running state after network detach
  • lte - fixed second modem halt on dual R11e-LTE6 setup
  • lte - improved system stability when changing LTE interface configuration during network scan with MBIM modems (introduced in v7.8 )
  • mpls- fixed LDP "preferred-afi" parameter
  • netinstall-cli - improved device reinstall on failed attempt
  • netwatch - added "startup-delay" setting (CLI only)
  • netwatch - improved ICMP status evaluation when no reply was present
  • netwatch - limit "start-delay" range
  • ospf - fixed processing of fragmented LSAs
  • ovpn - added support for OVPN server configuration export and client configuration import from .ovpn file
  • ovpn - improved system stability for Tile devices
  • quickset - fixed displaying of "SINR" when value is 0
  • rose-storage - added option to nvme-discover with hostname (CLI only)
  • rose-storage - fixed crash on nvme-tcp disable
  • rose-storage - fixed rsync transfer permissions
  • rose-storage - various stability fixes
  • route - fixed "dynamic-id" for VRF tables
  • route - improved system stability when making routing decision
  • route - show SLAAC routes under the "/routing route" menu
  • route-filter - improved stability when matching blackhole routes
  • routerboot - added "preboot-etherboot" and "preboot-etherboot-server" settings ("/system routerboard upgrade" required) (CLI only)
  • sfp - added log warning about failed auto-initialization on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
  • sfp - allow modules that hold "TX_FAULT" high signal all the time on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
  • sfp - allow modules with bad or no EEPROM in forced mode on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
  • sfp - fixed "rate-select" functionality on CCR2004-16G-2S+ and CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS devices (introduced in v7.8 )
  • sfp - fixed combo-ether link monitor for CRS328-4C-20S-4S+ switch
  • sfp - improved module initialization and display more detailed initialization status on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
  • sfp - improved SFP28 interface stability with some optical modules for CRS518 switch
  • sfp - improved system stability with some SFP GPON modules on RB4011, RB5009, CCR2004-1G-12S+2XS, CCR2004-16G-2S+, CCR2116-12G-4S+, CCR2216-1G-12XS-2XQ devices
  • snmp - fixed SNMPv3 "Reportable" flag behavior
  • snmp - improved outputting of routes
  • socks - added VRF support
  • ssh - added Ed25519 host key support
  • ssh - added support for Ed25519 key export and import in PKCS8 format
  • ssh - do not allow SHA1 usage with strong crypto enabled
  • ssh - improved service responsiveness when changing SSH service settings
  • ssh - improved SSH key import process
  • storage - mount RAM drive for devices with 32MB flash
  • supout - added DHCP server network section
  • switch - fixed ACL rules matching IPv6 packets when using only IPv4 matchers
  • switch - improved system stability during rapid MAC flapping for 98DXxxxx switches
  • switch - improved system stability for 98DX8208, 98DX8216, 98DX8212, 98DX8332, 98DX3257, 98DX4310, 98DX8525, 98DX3255, 98PX1012 switches
  • timezone - updated timezone information from "tzdata2023c" release
  • vrrp - added "self" value for "group-master" setting
  • vxlan - added forwarding table
  • vxlan - fixed packet drops when host moves between remote VTEPs
  • webfig - added inline comments
  • webfig - fixed "Destination" value under "MPLS/Forwarding-Table" menu
  • webfig - fixed issue where "Certificate" value disappears under "IP/Services" menu
  • webfig - fixed issue where entries might be missing under "IP/DHCP-Server" menu
  • webfig - various stability fixes
  • wifiwave2 - added "radio/reg-info" command to show regulatory requirements (currently implemented for 802.11ac interfaces) (CLI only)
  • wifiwave2 - added ability to configure antenna gain
  • wifiwave2 - added ability to configure beacon interval and DTIM period
  • wifiwave2 - added information on additional interface capabilities to radio parameters
  • wifiwave2 - automatically add a VLAN-tagged interface to the appropriate bridge VLAN
  • wifiwave2 - exit sniffer command and return error when trying to sniff on an unsupported channel
  • wifiwave2 - fixed 802.11r roaming for clients that performed initial authentication with an AP which has been restarted since
  • wifiwave2 - fixed issue of some supported channels not being listed in the radio parameters
  • wifiwave2 - fixed issue which lead to VLAN-tagged wireless clients receiving tagged traffic from other VLANs
  • wifiwave2 - fixed key handshake timeout for re-associating client devices on 802.11ac interfaces
  • wifiwave2 - fixed VLAN tagging for unencrypted (open) APs
  • wifiwave2 - improved general interface stability
  • wifiwave2 - improved regulatory compliance for hAP ax^2, hAP ax^3 and Chateau ax
  • wifiwave2 - improved WPS connection speed
  • wifiwave2 - increased maximum value for "channel.frequency" to 7300
  • wifiwave2 - show information on captured packets and added ability to save them locally in a pcap file
  • winbox - added "MTU" and "Hoplimit" properties under "IPv6/Routes" menu
  • winbox - added "Preferred AFI" property under "MPLS/LDP-Instance" menu
  • winbox - added "S" flag under "IPv6/Firewall/Connections" menu
  • winbox - added "Tx Power" property under "Wifiwave2/Status" menu
  • winbox - added "Tx Queue Drops" property under interface settings "Traffic" tab
  • winbox - added "Username" and "Password" properties under "Container/Config" menu
  • winbox - added "Valid" and "Preferred" properties under "IPv6/Address" menu
  • winbox - added missing properties for "Remote ID Type" under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu
  • winbox - changed route flag name from "invalid" to "inactive"
  • winbox - fixed "TLS" property under "Tools/Email" menu
  • winbox - fixed "Type" property under "System/Disk" menu when "rose-storage" package is installed
  • winbox - fixed changing slot name under "System/Disk" menu
  • winbox - fixed default value for "Allow managed" property under "Zerotier" menu
  • winbox - fixed duplicate "My ID" column under "IP/IPsec/Identities" menu
  • winbox - fixed minor typo in "WifiWave2/Radios" menu
  • winbox - fixed missing "Sector Writes" for certain devices under "System/Resources" menu (introduced in v7.8 )
  • winbox - improved Ethernet advertise, speed and duplex settings
  • winbox - only show permitted countries for wifiwave2 interfaces
  • winbox - show missing "Designated Bridge" and "Designated Port Number" monitoring data under "Bridge/Port menu
  • www - allow unsecure HTTP access to REST API
  • x86 - fixed changing software-id (introduced in v7.7)
  • zerotier - upgraded to version 1.10.3

kinxton 9 mei 2023 22:02
Hier komt al 8 jaar niks anders dan MikroTik in huis en zo ook bij klanten.
Behalve dan PoE switches. Ik wacht al even lang op leuke (stille, eventueel passief gekoelde) compacte PoE switches van 8 en 24 poorten, met minstens 2x SFP+ slot.
Het enige 24-port model dat ze hebben is een joekel en precies of je naast een luchthaven woont, ook al zit die op 10m in een gesloten rack z'n werk te doen.
MadEgg
@kinxton10 mei 2023 05:35
Ik heb hier een 24 poorts PoE mikrotik switch: uitvoering: MikroTik CRS328-24P-4S+RM - heeft ook 4x SFP+

1U Rackmount dus formaat staat vast. Maar luchthaven? De switch kent 2 modi: SwOS en ROS en met SwOS zijn de fans altijd aan op enig geluidsniveau (maar geen luchthaven). Met ROS gaan ze uit en alleen on-demand zachtjes aan. Ik draai deze dus in ROS mode en dat bevalt me prima. Ik hoor ‘m nooit.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MadEgg op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

digital-IMEI @MadEgg10 mei 2023 08:31
Hier hetzelfde hoewel ik vermoed dat @kinxton de diepte bedoeld, die is wel behoorlijk.

De verkrijgbaarheid is het laatste jaar wel een ding geweest met als gevolg dat de prijzen minder concurrerend zijn dan een paar jaar geleden.
kinxton @MadEgg11 mei 2023 16:33
In een kantooromgeving of woning zijn ze echt te lawaaierig vind ik, of toch de enige 2 exemplaren die ik rond de eerste maand ze leverbaar waren, had, waarop telkens een 16 à 20 IP camera aangesloten was...
Sindsdien nooit meer gekocht net om die reden.

Ook de diepte is inderdaad, tegenover andere merken (Netgear, TP-Link, HP, Cisco) met vergelijkbare specificiaties, om van te wenen, maar dan vooral voor kleinere omgevingen waar we racks van 450~500mm diepte gebruiken.
Indy81 @kinxton23 mei 2023 12:56
  • health - added limited manual control over fans for CRS3xx, CRS5xx, CCR2xxx devices
Die kun je nu dus gedeeltelijk uitschakelen.
InflatableMouse 9 mei 2023 19:14
Ik heb wel eens vaker naar MikroTik en RouterOS gekeken maar weet iemand hier kort en simpel uit te leggen waarom je dit zou kiezen in plaats van OpnSense of pfSense? Ik draaide jarenlang pfSense en recentelijk overgestapt op OpnSense. is er iets dat RouterOS beter of anders doet?
FiberSam @InflatableMouse9 mei 2023 19:32
RouterOS kan simpelweg ALLES. Nu ja, bijna alles natuurlijk. Je krijgt top-notch software en enterprise grade routers voor een rock bottom prijs. Er is min-of-meer één echte variabele, en dat is de verwerkingscapaciteit: hoe meer firewall rules, queues etc je wilt hebben bij een gelijkblijvende throughput, hoe meer geld je moet neertellen. Maar een RB2011 volstaat voor de meeste SOHOs wel. Ook 2e hands zo te vinden.
Je kan beter vragen waarom niét. En dat is eigenlijk ook vrij simpel: RouterOS kent een vrij steile leercurve. Als je interesse hebt in networking, dan gaat het paradijs voor je open met RouterOS. Zo niet, dan beland je in de hel. En de hel in deze context betekent dan dat je in het beste geval er weinig plezier aan beleeft, en in het slechtste geval je onbewust de deur openzet voor allerlei ongure types die je thuisnetwerk binnen kunnen dringen.
Calypso @FiberSam10 mei 2023 10:04
Dat riep een kennis van me ook tegen me: RouterOS kan alles. Toen vroeg ik-m hoe ik dingen kon doen als reverse HTTP/HTTPS proxy, DNS overwrites en IPS/IDS. Toen werd het een stukje stiller.

Misschien dat het nu allemaal wel kan (heb het zo nog niet gevonden), maar ik denk dat er een belangrijk ander verschil is: Mikrotik komt voort vanuit de router gedachte. Op dat vlak is het heel sterk en kan veel meer als dat een OPNSense/pfSense kan. Echter, als je vervolgens richting het soort applicaties gaat die ik noemde, moet je dat op een andere manier gaan oplossen.

Vergeet verder ook niet dat de leercurve voor Mikrotik aardig stijl is; OPNSense/pfSense zijn wat dat betreft toegankelijker.
eduwardpost @Calypso10 mei 2023 14:41
RouterOS doet nog steeds niets met HTTP/HTTPS proxy's, of hostname based zaken algemeen.
Dat is opzich ook niet een router / firewall taak, maar meer iets voor een load balancer / traffic shaper, dit zijn meer application level zaken dan router level.

IPS/IDS zou denk ik meer in het straatje van routerOS passen, al is dit inderdaad niet (echt) goed mogelijk. Je kan natuurlijk met verschillende firewall rules and temporary adres lists een IPS/IDS achtige oplossing maken ook zijn er 3th party oplossingen die op basis van packet inspection (wat dan wel weer in RouterOS zit) het IPS/IDS deel kunnen oppakken.

Ik denk ook dat dat een van de redenen is dat RouterOS de performance kan halen die het nu doet. door zaken op een lager level te focussen (zie bijvoorbeeld dat je niets met hostnames kan doen op firewall / routing niveau maar alleen op IP) kun je daar extra snel zijn dan wanneer je met meer scenario's rekening moet houden. (en als nadeel dan weer geen DNS override ;) )
Dreamvoid @eduwardpost10 mei 2023 15:28
Toch valt het wel wat tegen van MikroTik dat RouterOS nog geen NAT64 (RFC6146), CLAT (RFC6877) en DHCP Option 108 (RFC8925) ondersteunt. Gelukkig is PREF64 (RFC8781) onlangs wel toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dreamvoid op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

Calypso @eduwardpost10 mei 2023 17:42
Mijn reactie ging vooral op de stellige uitspraak "RouterOS kan alles". Nee, RouterOS kan niet alles. Als je al "alles" vanuit Router perspectief zou kunnen, dan nog mis je dus o.a. de zaken die ik aangeef die een pfSense/OPNSense wel kunnen.

Ze hebben een overlap, maar al naargelang wat je wilt/nodig denkt te hebben moet je een keuze maken. Iemand voorschotelen dat RouterOS alles kan klopt simpelweg niet.
blaatenator @FiberSam10 mei 2023 08:36
En het is een Europese speler. Was voor mij de doorslaggevende reden om voor Mikrotik te kiezen ipv bijvoorbeeld Ubiquiti.
Erg robuuste hardware voor de prijs en de software kan vrijwel alles (wel altijd even controleren wat de hardware ondersteund, als sommige dingen in software gedaan moeten worden kan dat hoge belasting geven. B.v. niet alle hardware ondersteund encryptie offloading (IPSec tunnels e.d.))
NIK0 @InflatableMouse10 mei 2023 13:08
offtopic sorry! Maar @InflatableMouse vanwaar de overstap naar OpnSense en kostte het veel moeite om over te stappen?
OpnSense lijkt wel elke week wel updates te leveren wat geen wonderen doet voor je uptime?
InflatableMouse @NIK010 mei 2023 15:45
Omdat pfSense vrijwel niet meer ontwikkeld. OpnSense ontwikkelt en komt tenminste met updates.

Moest even zoeken waar alles zat maar verder was gemakkelijk. Waarom vind je uptime belangrijk? Updates kost een paar minuten en als je dat eens in de paar weken doet zie ik het probleem niet.
NIK0 @InflatableMouse10 mei 2023 17:19
@InflatableMouse huis met pubers dus downtime moeten worden aangevraagd in 3-voud
Het staat op de todo lijst..

[Reactie gewijzigd door NIK0 op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

InflatableMouse @NIK012 mei 2023 19:01
En vandaag ging er vanalles stuk dus ... holy shit. Hun forum staan ondertussen een tiental threads met problemen na de update vanochtend waarvan de helft ik ongeveer last heb.

Aardig klote dat kan ik je wel vertellen. Misschien maar terug naar pfSense (want Mikrotik gaat het niet worden).
NIK0 @InflatableMouse14 mei 2023 22:21
@InflatableMouse Link?
InflatableMouse @NIK015 mei 2023 08:26
Hun forum zei ik toch?

https://forum.opnsense.org/index.php?board=43.0

Alleen al de eerste pagina de in titels waar 23.1.7_x staat ...

Niet alles heeft iedereen last van natuurlijk en een enkele zal ook niet door de update zijn gekomen. Een heel stuk meer dan bij vorige updates in elk geval. Dat de helft mij raakt was ook flink overdreven, ik had last van 1 ding (opgelost) en 1 was een combinatie van dingen met iets anders.
NIK0 @InflatableMouse18 mei 2023 20:07
Forum is nogal een ruim begrip :)
maar bedankt voor de link!!
Wat een fustercluck als ik de laatste topics zo lees wordt het van kwaad tot erger met elke fix die er erbij komt.. blijf voorlopig ook nog maar even bij pfsense misschien weinig nieuwe dingen maar wel stabiel.
bartje @InflatableMouse9 mei 2023 19:32
dat ligt natuurlijk helemaal aan je wensen,
RouterOS draait op een Router,
ik heb geen ervaring met OpnSense, maar volgens mij draait dat alleen op een volwaardige X64 machine.

Daarnaast zijn mijn ervaringen met RouterOS niet goed te noemen. Ieder zijn mening natuurlijk,
je kunt een online demo proberen
https://mikrotik.com/software
echter toont dat natuurlijk nooit aan of dat het in de praktijk ook werkt.
Hero of Time Moderator LNX @bartje9 mei 2023 21:24
Er zijn appliances te vinden met OpnSense of pfSense, dus het is niet zo dat je zeg maar een volledige PC moet hebben om het te kunnen draaien. Het apparaat hoeft niet veel groter te zijn dan een willekeurige router.
RobTweaks @Hero of Time9 mei 2023 22:45
Zelf draai ik al jaren op een 1U pfSense appliance. Heb er ook nog 1 spare liggen (te koop aangeboden in V&A trouwens, dus mocht iemand interesse hebben... :)).
Madshark @bartje9 mei 2023 21:48
RouterOS draait ook op x86 hardware of VM.
Leuk om zo je Mikrotiks aan elkaar te knopen middels een kleine VPS bij een provider waar je RouterOS op installeert.
kaaas @InflatableMouse9 mei 2023 19:40
Een goede reden voor mij is dat routerOS pppoe multithreaded doet tegen over single threaded bij pfsense.
Verder is pfsense een stuk gebruiksvriendelijker.
Mikrotik en router os zijn vooral prijs kwaliteit heel aantrekkelijk. De hardware is niet duur en energie zuinig.
Madshark @kaaas9 mei 2023 21:51
Een ander alternatief dat om deze PPPOE single thread beperking heen gaat is Untangle (Linux kernel), is wat laagdrempeliger dan RouterOS, bied wat meer security opties en een gelikt dashboard. Kost wel iets van 5 tientjes per jaar voor een home licentie met wat kleine extras.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Madshark op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

Yarisken @InflatableMouse9 mei 2023 19:39
Niet eenvoudig in te stellen maar vele tutorials te vinden. Draait heel stabiel en kost bijna niks. Mijn router is 8 jaar oud met 10 poorten en wifi. Dus router/switch/access point in 1. Koste me 120 euro ofzo.
MastaG 9 mei 2023 20:18
Ik vond de learning curve wel meevallen.
Als je wat basis netwerk ervaring hebt (ipv4/ipv6/nat/firewalls/interfaces/bridging) en in het verleden weleens met iptables hebt gewerkt, dan moet het goed te doen zijn.
Zelfs zonder console kun je alles bij elkaar klikken in de webinterface.
Die van mij hangt voor mn Ziggo modem (die in bridge modus staat), doet Ipv4/Ipv6 routing en draait OpenVPN en Wireguard voor allerlei IOT apparatuur.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MastaG op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

bassiej19 9 mei 2023 21:19
Altijd op OPNSense gezeten en sinds kort over. Wat een verademing. Veel duidelijk en veel minder hocus pocus.

Zelfs met behulp van eoip-tunnel wat echt van mikrotik is een tunnel opgezet maar datacenter en andere woning. Dit in enkele minuten en ook layer2. Dus gewoon 1 dhcp-pool over de locaties, geen dhcp-relay nodig zoals meestal en ook mijn appletv's zijn overal beschikbaar.

En nog een gbit passthrough ook met weinig resources. Nu thuis ideaal ip van datacenter.
Pasc66 9 mei 2023 22:41
Let op: de rb5009 werkt nog steeds niet op het Delta netwerk middel een sfp..

Verder heeft de 7.9rc5 een aanvullend aantal fixes tov de release versie (zet de changelogs maar naast elkaar).
UPPERKEES 9 mei 2023 18:15
ssh - added Ed25519 host key support
Yes! Eindelijk!
Erendiz @UPPERKEES9 mei 2023 18:26
Het werkt nog steeds niet zolang je keys niet expliciet in PKCS8 format zijn.
MrMarcie 12 mei 2023 16:20
Ik heb sinds die upgrade nog slechtere wifi. Mijn printer, die zo'n 6 meter van de router afstaat zonder veel obstakels, kan niet eens meer verbinden. Ik had die MikroTik hAP ax3 gekocht vanwege de capaciteiten maar begint nu wel tegen te vallen. Of moet ik nog iets veranderen aan de wifi?
Bedraad draait het als een trein.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MrMarcie op 23 juli 2024 03:27]

kinxton 23 mei 2023 22:38
Draait hier goed, bij al m'n klanten, en om deze te managen verbinden hun routers zich naar m'n cloud hosted router vm via vpn.

Sommige klanten achter CGNAT die toch een vast ip nodig hebben met bv. een portforward kunnen dus perfect over die tunnel gaan.

