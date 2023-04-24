Versie 23.0.3 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere query's uitvoeren en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een opensource- CE -uitvoering en drie verschillende commerciële uitvoeringen. Deze voegen onder meer ondersteuning voor verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevatten verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver cersion 23.0.3: General UI: Issue with zoom in and out with Ctrl++ and Ctrl+ in SQL Editor and Data gird was fixed ER Diagram font now depends on the Main font A lot of UI rendering improvements were made

SQL Editor: Moving with Ctrl+Right/Left now considers words with an underscore and a dollar as a whole word (configurable) Autocomplete for mixed-case was improved Issue with crashing when closing the SQL Editor tab was fixed Order by parsing was improved

AI: issue with changing settings was fixed

Data Editor: Data filters support in the Grouping panel was added Opening TXT, JSON, and XML files in external editors was improved on macOS and Linux Rendering of non-display characters was improved Issue with disappearing filter option, when a query returns nothing, was fixed Microseconds epoch transformer was added (thanks to @BobrPetr) Database Navigator: issue with creating a new view was fixed

Data transfer: Issue with set max column length when exporting in TXT was fixed Issue with export JSON to TXT was fixed

Databases: Firebird: recognition of procedure parameter data types was improved SQLite: issue with database synchronization with the server was fixed Redshift: issue with renaming a view in Database Navigator was fixed MySQL: issue with the empty privileges list was fixed Snowflake: displaying the creation time of Snowflake views was added TiDB Cloud: telemetry support was added (thanks to @Icemap) PostgreSQL: array presentation was improved

Localization of Brazilian Portuguese was improved