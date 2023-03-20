Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Linux kernel module to extend the capacity of the computer's memory. You can run more applications or use your session for longer periods of time. Tails will handle more load before freezing and become slow more progressively. You can record screencasts using the integrated feature of GNOME. We configured this feature to allow unlimited screencasts. See screenshot and screencast. Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 12.0.4.

Update Thunderbird to 102.9.0.

Redesigned the unlocking section of the Welcome Screen. For more details, read our changelog.