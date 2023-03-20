Software-update: Tails 5.11

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Versie 5 is op Debian 11 gebaseerd en onder meer OpenPGP is vervangen door Kleopatra. In versie 5.11 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features
  • Tails now uses the zram Linux kernel module to extend the capacity of the computer's memory. You can run more applications or use your session for longer periods of time. Tails will handle more load before freezing and become slow more progressively.
  • You can record screencasts using the integrated feature of GNOME. We configured this feature to allow unlimited screencasts. See screenshot and screencast.
Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 12.0.4.
  • Update Thunderbird to 102.9.0.
  • Redesigned the unlocking section of the Welcome Screen.
For more details, read our changelog.

Tails 5.0 desktop

Versienummer 5.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (6)

GertMenkel
20 maart 2023 14:13
Interessant dat het zo lang geduurd heeft voor zram was toegevoegd, helemaal voor een distributie die bedoeld is om gebruikt te worden zonder sporen achter te laten na gebruik. Het is een behoorlijk efficiënte manier om meer uit je RAM te halen.
Bongoarnhem @GertMenkel20 maart 2023 15:11
Heeft misschien wel met de resources te maken?
GertMenkel
@Bongoarnhem20 maart 2023 15:19
zRAM gebruikt juist minder resources in de meeste gevallen. Het kost iets meer CPU maar scheelt meer RAM dan het CPU cycles kost.
Bongoarnhem @GertMenkel20 maart 2023 15:23
Ik bedoel ontwikkel resources. Het is dacht ik een Linux project dat sterk leunt op vrijwilligers.
GertMenkel
@Bongoarnhem20 maart 2023 15:29
Ah, op die fiets. zram zit in mainline-Linux sinds ongeveer 2014 (Linux 3.14), en staat zelfs al standaard aan op grote distributies als Fedora sinds Fedora 33 (2020).

Ik zie negen jaar geleden al issues op de Gitlab-instance van Tails, maar ik zie niet echt waarom het niet eerder is aangezet. Wellicht heeft gewoon niemand er meer aan gedacht om het te testen.
pvrantwijk 22 maart 2023 09:31
Wel jammer dat de open-vm-tools zijn gesneuveld sinds versie 5.8. Heeft iemand daar al een goede work around voor gevonden? Helaas zijn ze ook in deze versie nog niet terug...

