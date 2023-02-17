Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.1 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Apart from security updates for operating system and third party software this mainly fixes issues with the initial 23.1 release. IPsec and Unbound components in particular receive a number of improvements being the more prominent areas of work for this series. Unbound also gained a SafeSearch option and the new reporting database CPU usage should be much lower and easier to use.

Overall we are happy with how the major release turned out and look forward to further fixes in e.g. Netmap framework including Suricata changes for multi-threading support which has been in the works for a long time. OpenVPN 2.6 update and related changes are also pending at the moment.

The roadmap for 23.7 will be published soon and will again include a number of MVC/API conversions for static components. Statistics do indicate that we are over 60% done with converting the code base to a modern framework as compared to early 2015 which is now already over 8 years ago!