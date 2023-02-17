Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 23.1.1 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:
OPNsense 23.1 released
Apart from security updates for operating system and third party software this mainly fixes issues with the initial 23.1 release. IPsec and Unbound components in particular receive a number of improvements being the more prominent areas of work for this series. Unbound also gained a SafeSearch option and the new reporting database CPU usage should be much lower and easier to use.
Overall we are happy with how the major release turned out and look forward to further fixes in e.g. Netmap framework including Suricata changes for multi-threading support which has been in the works for a long time. OpenVPN 2.6 update and related changes are also pending at the moment.
The roadmap for 23.7 will be published soon and will again include a number of MVC/API conversions for static components. Statistics do indicate that we are over 60% done with converting the code base to a modern framework as compared to early 2015 which is now already over 8 years ago!Here are the full patch notes:
- system: replace single exec_command() with new shell_safe() wrapper
- system: fix assorted PHP 8.2 deprecation notes
- system: remove overreaching "Reconfigure a plugin facility" cron job and backend command that has no visible users
- interfaces: fix VLAN rename after protocol addition in 23.1
- interfaces: fix VLAN missing a config lock on delete
- interfaces: make description field show for all types of VIP (contributed by FingerlessGloves)
- interfaces: allow VHID reuse as it was before 23.1
- firewall: prevent possible infinite loop in alias parsing (contributed by kulikov-a)
- firewall: do not calculate local port range for alias (contributed by kulikov-a)
- firewall: update validation of alias names to be slightly more restrictive
- firewall: safeguard download_geolite() and log errors
- firewall: do not switch gateway on bootup
- captive portal: enforce a database repair during operation if necessary
- firmware: move single-call function reporter page
- intrusion detection: properly reset metadata response when no metadata is found
- ipsec: allow "@" character in eap_id fields for new connections
- ipsec: missing remapping pool UUID to name for new connections
- ipsec: change status column sizing and hide local/remote auth by default
- ipsec: fix username parsing in lease status
- ipsec: refactor widget to use new data format
- ipsec: migrate duplicated cron job
- ipsec: faulty unique constraint in pre-shared keys
- ipsec: fix eap_id placement for eap-mschapv2
- unbound: simplify logger logic for required queries
- unbound: add SafeSearch option to blocklists
- unbound: match white/blocklist action exactly from reporting page
- unbound: always prioritize whitelists over blocklists
- unbound: various UX improvements in reporting page
- unbound: add serve-expired, log-servfail, log-local-actions and val-log-level advanced settings
- unbound: drop unnecessary index from reporting database and other optimizations to lower CPU usage
- unbound: add HTTPS record type to reporting
- unbound: remember reporting page logarithmic setting
- unbound: missing global so that cache is never flushed when requested
- mvc: cleanse $record input in searchRecordsetBase() before usage
- plugins: os-haproxy 4.1
- plugins: os-openconnect 1.4.4
- plugins: os-qemu-guest-agent 1.2
- plugins: os-tayga fixes MVC interface registration
- plugins: os-wireguard fixes MVC interface registration
- src: geli: split the initalization of HMAC
- src: fix ena driver crash after reset in 7th gen AWS instance types
- src: fix sdhci broken write-protect settings
- src: import tzdata 2022g
- src: ipsec: clear pad bytes in PF_KEY messages
- src: fib_algo: set vnet when destroying algo instance
- src: if_ipsec: handle situations where there are no policy or SADB entry for if
- src: if_ipsec: protect against user supplying unknown address family
- src: if_me: use dedicated network privilege
- src: vxlan: add support for socket ioctls SIOC
- src: introduce and use the NET_EPOCH_DRAIN_CALLBACKS() macro
- src: iflib: Add null check to iflib_stop()
- src: x86: ignore stepping for APL30 errata
- src: pfctl: rule.label is a two-dimensional array
- src: pf: fix syncookies in conjunction with tcp fast port reuse
- src: pf: fix panic on deferred packets
- src: ipfw: Add missing 'va' code point name
- src: netmap: try to count packet drops in emulated mode
- src: netmap: fix a queue length check in the generic port rx path
- src: netmap: tell the compiler to avoid reloading ring indices
- ports: remove GnuTLS workarounds from ports previously required for LibreSSL
- ports: dnsmasq 2.89
- ports: dpinger 3.3
- ports: lighttpd 1.4.68
- ports: openssh-portable 9.1p1
- ports: openssl 1.1.1t
- ports: php 8.1.15