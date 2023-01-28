Software-update: AnyDesk 7.1.8

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 7.1.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.6 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.8 (Windows)

Improvements
  • Better message when licenses expires
  • Improved translations
  • Showing the oranization the user is logged in to
  • Showing the Hamburger Menu over the banner
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a crash when interacting with the welcome screen
  • Fixed a crash when entering a license key
  • Fixed an issue that wrongly opened the Address Book on startup
  • Fixed a bug where unattended access sessions could miss the profile selector
  • Fixed a visual bug that made the screen shake on connections
  • Fixed a bug with the clipboard sync
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to copy and paste files in temporary folders
  • Fixed a bug in session playbacks where the toolbar was not working properly
  • Fixed a bug that disabled the discovery feature
  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to change the connection settings in forced login custom clients
  • Fixed a bug that made re-invitations impossible after an invitation expired
  • Fixed a bug that blocked the GUI when invitations were cancelled

AnyDesk 7.0.2 (iOS)

New Features
  • Added button for reporting suspicious behavior
Other Changes
  • Optimization in UI when application runs not in full screen on iPad

AnyDesk 7.1.7 (Windows)

Features
  • Added Command Line Interface for Proxy settings
  • Added new Permission to give Frontend control over the Accept Window
  • Added support to lock down clients when license expires
  • Added a license restriction for session comments
Fixed Bugs
  • File Transfer Sessions are now properly blocked when disabled in a Custom Client
  • Fixed bug where not all update options were available
  • Fixed bug where the Address Book was malfunctioning on first login
  • Fixed crash when starting to play recorded sessions
  • Fixed several possible freezes in the client
  • Fixed crash when sending special chat messages
  • Fixed crash when a lot of sessions were opened to the same backend
  • Fixed bug where license restrictions did not apply after switch side
  • Fixed bug where the File Manager didn't work on windows 7 virtual machines
  • Fixed bug where the Chat was unavailable before a session starts
  • Fixed bug that prevented Address Book actions for some licenses
  • Fixed crash when changing the language to Russian
  • Fixed bug where the Session Watermark was shown when licensed and free users connected to the same device
  • Fixed an issue with the "Lock remote account on session end" feature
  • Automatic incoming session recording now works properly
  • Fixed bug that presented a list of all users after failing to connect to Windows Terminal Server
  • Fixed an issue with the email validator that rejected valid email addresses for User Accounts
  • Fixed crash on switching sides
  • Fixed bug where synchronizing the File Clipboard didn't work on Windows 7
  • Fixed bug where the Free License Banner wasn't shown on Custom Clients for the first time
  • Fixed bug where it was impossible to control the Keyboard and Mouse when two sessions were opened to the same device
  • Fixed bug that caused some licenses to show the wrong License Name
  • Fixed bug where the UI wasn't rendered properly on license key change
  • Fixed an issue with the direct connection toggle
  • Fixed bug where File Browser Restrictions did not correctly apply to File Transfer Sessions
  • Fixed an issue where the user was disconnected after 30 minutes if registered with free licenses
  • Fixed an issue where free sessions weren't properly closed after 30 minutes
  • Fixed an issue where Permission Profiles were impossible to add or remove when a lot of profiles were created
  • Fixed bug that caused Permission Profile restrictions to not apply correctly
  • Fixed issue where incorrect popup for TCP Tunnels was shown in some circumstances
  • Fixed crash in the installer
  • Fixed bug that didn't open the Address Book on startup on portable clients
  • Fixed crash when opening the settings for incoming only custom clients
  • Fixed bug where the Screen Frame colour wasn't migrated corrected between versions
  • Fixed bug that caused Borderless Windowed Fullscreen to show up on the wrong screen
  • Fixed an issue where the Screen Frame was still visible after all sessions ended
  • Fixed crash when opening the Address Book
  • Fixed an error when connecting via the Command Line Interface
  • Fixed several license issues with the Address Book
  • Fixed an issue where Session Invitations were not working on Windows 7
  • Fixed an issue where the Session Recording button was highlighted even though no recording has been started
  • Fixed an issue where the Register User Account button was not enabled in some cases
Improvements
  • Improved GUI to show the user that he can't add more Address Book Entries
  • Lowered the amount of drawn Watermarks when multiple sessions are active
  • The Screen Frame isn't visible on the frontend anymore
  • Added visual indicator for features that require licensing
  • The Address Book tab is no longer closed when opening a new window
  • Whiteboard drawings no longer disappear when a second session is started
  • The Register User Account button is no longer active when mandatory fields are missing
  • The User Account password is now removed from the Account menu when login failed
  • Improved the License Banner to be more configurable
  • When a potential scam is detected, all Permission Profiles are deactivated to improve user security
  • Showing a proper error message when trying to login with none existing organizations
  • Added a warning about minimum password requirements
  • Added tooltips for several license restricted features
  • The Privacy Icons are now consistent in different locations
  • Improved translations

AnyDesk 7.0.0 (macOS)

New Features
  • New look and feel for AnyDesk
  • Support for macOS Dark Appearance
  • More options added to Settings
  • System permissions assistant added
  • Session controls are now available in the Main menu
Fixed bugs
  • Session playback controls behavior fixed
  • Generic usability issues addressed

6.2.1 (Linux)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed bug which caused unnecessary process spawning
  • Fixed lock remote account on session end
  • Fixed a deadlock when starting a session
  • Fixed a deadlock in address book
  • Fixed a crash when changing the settings
  • Fixed a crash when running on Gnome
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the accept window from showing
  • Fixed issues with displaying permission profile settings correctly
  • Improved UI when setting a password for a permission profile
  • Improved full screen mode
  • Fixed many UI issues
  • Minor other bug fixes

AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Raspberry Pi)

New Features
  • We put a lot of effort into rethinking the AnyDesk user experience.
  • We redesigned how permissions and passwords work from the ground up. Setup an arbitrary number of profiles to fit your individual use cases.
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed bug which caused unnecessary process spawning
  • Fixed lock remote account on session end
  • Fixed a deadlock when starting a session
  • Fixed a deadlock in address book
  • Fixed a crash when changing the settings
  • Fixed a crash when running on Gnome
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the accept window from showing
  • Fixed issues with displaying permission profile settings correctly
  • Improved UI when setting a password for a permission profile
  • Improved full screen mode
  • Fixed many UI issues
  • Minor other bug fixes
Reacties (22)

twiFight 28 januari 2023 07:59
Helaas is AnyDesk voor mij niet meer bruikbaar sinds ze zijn gaan handhaven op gebruiksduur. Ik word nu als professionele gebruiker gezien omdat ik het programma te veel gebruik, ook al gebruik ik het niet commercieel. Dat ze geld willen verdienen is natuurlijk logisch, maar "gratis voor thuisgebruik" is dus niet per se waar. Ik was overgestapt naar AD vanwege dat het gratis was, dus voor mij is het wat dat betreft nutteloos geworden.

Verder werkte het wel prima. Soms wat gerommel met sessie settings die niet onthouden werden, en heel soms was de connectie met AD servers down, waardoor je geen verbinding kon maken, maar dat waren kleine klachten.
Christoxz @twiFight28 januari 2023 22:06
https://pages.hs.anydesk.com/anydesk-license

Je kan een request doen om gewhitelisted te worden als je incorrect als commercieel gebruiker bent aangemerkt!
We are happy to continue offering AnyDesk for free to private users that do not use our software for professional purposes. If you are a private user, please contact us to get whitelisted.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Christoxz op 23 juli 2024 08:51]

Harper @Christoxz28 januari 2023 23:41
Dat werkte bij mij prima, sindsdien geen problemen meer gehad.
RobbyTown @twiFight28 januari 2023 08:40
Dit probleem had ik met TeamViewer. Anydesk nooit aan kunnen wennen. Zag toen plots dwservice. Ideaal voor wat basic dingen en webbased tot slot gratis.
LurkZ @RobbyTown28 januari 2023 10:18
Dit probleem had ik met TeamViewer.
Ik weet niet wanneer je van TV afgestapt bent.

In het begin was er geen enkele controle.

Daarna ging men handhaven en waren veel thuisgebruikers de pineut. Dat is toen opgelost door naar het OS te kijken. Windows server staat dan bv gelijk aan commercieel gebruik.

Paar maanden geleden regende het weer klachten. Als jij als thuisgebruiker contact gemaakt hebt met een als commercieel bestempelde TV, werd jouw TV ID ook automatisch commercieel.
De huidige oplossing is dat je nu een verklaring van thuisgebruik moet invullen. Je moet dan in eigen woorden omschrijven waarvoor je TV gebruikt en welke IDs van jouw zijn. Je komt dan op een whitelist en het probleem is opgelost.
RobbyTown @LurkZ28 januari 2023 11:09
In het verleden diverse keren ingediend dat ik niet commercieel ben gaat paar maanden goed en dan begon het weer.

Sinds 2021 maar overgestapt want ik kon mijn account niet meer. Mail die aan moet komen om te bevestigen dat jij het bent. Support helpt je niet omdat je een free account hebt. Op internet staan er meerdere klachten over dat mails niet aankomen.
PCG2020 @twiFight28 januari 2023 08:43
Ik ben vanwege dezelfde reden inmiddels overgestapt op RustDesk. Het heeft alle functies die ik al in AnyDesk (en daarvoor in TeamViewer) gebruikte dus dat het wat meer 'basic' is dan AD (of TV) is voor mij niet zo'n probleem. Ik host geen eigen server maar voor mijn 'use case' is de RustDesk-server vlot genoeg.
Rolfie @PCG202028 januari 2023 09:50
Gaat die ook over TCP/HTTPs? Aangezien vaak andere TCP/UDP porten nog wel eens geblockeerd worden door firewalls.
PCG2020 @Rolfie29 januari 2023 10:21
Volgens mij kun je in de instellingen voor de specifieke RustDesk-client waar je verbinding mee wilt maken een custom TCP-tunnel aanmaken. Of die ook over HTTPS kan durf ik alleen niet te zeggen.
saL-onE @twiFight28 januari 2023 17:18
Nog een alternatief voor TeamViewer en AnyDesk: https://www.ultraviewer.net/
Peebz @saL-onE28 januari 2023 21:50
Groot nadeel van ultraviewer: alleen Windows
saL-onE @Peebz28 januari 2023 23:57
Dat is inderdaad een groot nadeel. Je kan NoMachine proberen, die werkt wel op verschillende besturingssystemen: https://www.nomachine.com/
sus @twiFight28 januari 2023 08:30
Rustdesk al eens bekeken? Open source en self hosted
AibohphobiA BoB @sus28 januari 2023 11:00
Dat werkt inderdaad redelijk goed, alleen jammer dat het nog steeds geen adresboek heeft terwijl dat wel in de UI zit.
bussie66 @twiFight28 januari 2023 08:39
Herkenbaar qua gebruik-geneuzel.

Heb ze mail gestuurd dat ik thuisgebruiker ben en dan zetten ze je op een whitelist.

Nooit meer reactie op gehad.

Als ex teamviewer medewerkers verklaart het wel hun gedrag.

Maar eens even kijken naar Rustdesk
Harper @bussie6628 januari 2023 19:23
Had ook een mail gestuurd en kreeg al snel anwoord dat ze er naar gingen kijken.
Na enkele dagen wachten werkt het tot op heden zonder problemen.
powerboat @twiFight28 januari 2023 09:24
Ik gebruik meshcentral hiervoor werkt super!
B_FORCE @twiFight28 januari 2023 22:55
Een beetje afhankelijk wat je precies wilt, maar voor thuis gebruik ik enkel nog Parsec.
Dat is sowieso veel sneller/kan hogere resoluties aan.
LurkZ @twiFight28 januari 2023 10:48
Dat ze geld willen verdienen is natuurlijk logisch
Het is teveel alles of niets bij TeamViewer.
Gratis account of een e80/maand account met allerlei dingen waar je niets aan hebt als thuisgebruiker.
Ik beheer bv geen 300 machines.
DrPoncho @LurkZ28 januari 2023 15:58
Exact dit ja..
LurkZ 28 januari 2023 10:33
Als TeamViewer fan ben ik enkele malen gedwongen geweest om tijdelijk een andere oplossing te zoeken.
Problemen met veel andere oplossingen:
- Poorten configureren. Vaak niet mogelijk als je een kennis remote support wil geven.
- Geen file transfer of heel knullig met attachments zoals in WhatsApp.
- Traag.

De snelheid is toch wel een puntje voor mij. Ik deel 4k schermen en wil redelijke kleurdiepte en snelheid.
Zelfs als ik thuis op mijn Gbit LAN werk, is TV minder snel dan bv UVNC.
TV en alle andere die ik getest heb, lijken erg zuinig te zijn met bandbreedte. Dat is prima in veel gevallen maar als beide PCs verbonden zijn via LAN of een glasvezel dan is extra bandbreedte geen probleem.

AnyDesk was tijdens mijn tests (iets) sneller dan TeamViewer, maar al snel kreeg is last van timeouts. Nu ga ik de tip van @bussie66 proberen en AnyDesk melden dat ik echt een thuisgebruiker ben.
GeroldM
@LurkZ28 januari 2023 12:57
Hier is een andere tip. Doe er je voordeel mee.Of niet, natuurlijk.

Ik heb hier een Windows 11 laptop en een Linux laptop. AnyDesk in Windows en Linux zijn up-to-date en freeware. Maar de Linux versie zit nog altijd op versie 6. Beide laptops linken naar 2 Windows (Server) computers waar ik lang inlog, Deze computers gebruiken ook een up-to-date versie van AnyDesk.

Met de Windows laptop zijn er vele onderbrekingen, met de Linux laptop niet.

Hoe ik AnyDesk gebruik:
Het is namelijk heel makkelijk om met AnyDesk een TCP tunnel op te zetten. Dat heb ik gedaan en link daarmee naar een Apache Guacamole server. Nu kan ik via RDP contact maken met de computers. De computers waar ik op inlog, die tonen alleen het lock-scherm, dus behalve de klok verandert er daar helemaal niets.

Zelf denk ik dat ik daardoor de AnyDesk servers minder zwaar belast en mocht AnyDesk visuele controles uitvoeren, staat er steeds een behoorlijk statisch scherm voor hen klaar.

De Linux laptop houdt het vaak dagen vol zonder 1 enkele interruptie, de Windows 11 laptop haalt heel soms 1 dag zonder interruptie.

Oh, moet er ook bij vermelden dat de Linux laptop veel lagere specs heeft dan mijn Windows laptop. Maar het heeft wel een ingebouwde RJ45 aansluiting (Ethernet, 1 GBit/sec.). De Windows 11 laptop heeft dat dus niet, daar is een USB-C dongle (merk: Kolke) aan gekoppeld met 3 USB-A connectoren en een RJ45 connector (1 GBit/sec). Netwerkaansluitingen van beide laptops zijn gekoppeld aan een (unmanaged) TP-Link switch en deze switch is gekoppeld aan de enige netwerk-aansluiting die de ISP hier (Paraguay) heeft geactiveerd op hun glasvezel-modem.

Lekker simpel qua opzet dus.

Heb een tijd getracht met WiFi te werken, maar dan moet ik AnyDesk wel heel erg vaak herstarten vanwege wegvallende verbindingen. Bedraad internet maakt hier een erg groot verschil, is mijn ervaring (n=2, want 2 laptops)

Zoals al vermeld aan het begin van deze post, doe er je voordeel mee. Of niet.

