Versie 7.1.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.6 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 7.1.8 (Windows) Improvements Better message when licenses expires

Improved translations

Showing the oranization the user is logged in to

Showing the Hamburger Menu over the banner Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash when interacting with the welcome screen

Fixed a crash when entering a license key

Fixed an issue that wrongly opened the Address Book on startup

Fixed a bug where unattended access sessions could miss the profile selector

Fixed a visual bug that made the screen shake on connections

Fixed a bug with the clipboard sync

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to copy and paste files in temporary folders

Fixed a bug in session playbacks where the toolbar was not working properly

Fixed a bug that disabled the discovery feature

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to change the connection settings in forced login custom clients

Fixed a bug that made re-invitations impossible after an invitation expired

Fixed a bug that blocked the GUI when invitations were cancelled AnyDesk 7.0.2 (iOS) New Features Added button for reporting suspicious behavior Other Changes Optimization in UI when application runs not in full screen on iPad AnyDesk 7.1.7 (Windows) Features Added Command Line Interface for Proxy settings

Added new Permission to give Frontend control over the Accept Window

Added support to lock down clients when license expires

Added a license restriction for session comments Fixed Bugs File Transfer Sessions are now properly blocked when disabled in a Custom Client

Fixed bug where not all update options were available

Fixed bug where the Address Book was malfunctioning on first login

Fixed crash when starting to play recorded sessions

Fixed several possible freezes in the client

Fixed crash when sending special chat messages

Fixed crash when a lot of sessions were opened to the same backend

Fixed bug where license restrictions did not apply after switch side

Fixed bug where the File Manager didn't work on windows 7 virtual machines

Fixed bug where the Chat was unavailable before a session starts

Fixed bug that prevented Address Book actions for some licenses

Fixed crash when changing the language to Russian

Fixed bug where the Session Watermark was shown when licensed and free users connected to the same device

Fixed an issue with the "Lock remote account on session end" feature

Automatic incoming session recording now works properly

Fixed bug that presented a list of all users after failing to connect to Windows Terminal Server

Fixed an issue with the email validator that rejected valid email addresses for User Accounts

Fixed crash on switching sides

Fixed bug where synchronizing the File Clipboard didn't work on Windows 7

Fixed bug where the Free License Banner wasn't shown on Custom Clients for the first time

Fixed bug where it was impossible to control the Keyboard and Mouse when two sessions were opened to the same device

Fixed bug that caused some licenses to show the wrong License Name

Fixed bug where the UI wasn't rendered properly on license key change

Fixed an issue with the direct connection toggle

Fixed bug where File Browser Restrictions did not correctly apply to File Transfer Sessions

Fixed an issue where the user was disconnected after 30 minutes if registered with free licenses

Fixed an issue where free sessions weren't properly closed after 30 minutes

Fixed an issue where Permission Profiles were impossible to add or remove when a lot of profiles were created

Fixed bug that caused Permission Profile restrictions to not apply correctly

Fixed issue where incorrect popup for TCP Tunnels was shown in some circumstances

Fixed crash in the installer

Fixed bug that didn't open the Address Book on startup on portable clients

Fixed crash when opening the settings for incoming only custom clients

Fixed bug where the Screen Frame colour wasn't migrated corrected between versions

Fixed bug that caused Borderless Windowed Fullscreen to show up on the wrong screen

Fixed an issue where the Screen Frame was still visible after all sessions ended

Fixed crash when opening the Address Book

Fixed an error when connecting via the Command Line Interface

Fixed several license issues with the Address Book

Fixed an issue where Session Invitations were not working on Windows 7

Fixed an issue where the Session Recording button was highlighted even though no recording has been started

Fixed an issue where the Register User Account button was not enabled in some cases Improvements Improved GUI to show the user that he can't add more Address Book Entries

Lowered the amount of drawn Watermarks when multiple sessions are active

The Screen Frame isn't visible on the frontend anymore

Added visual indicator for features that require licensing

The Address Book tab is no longer closed when opening a new window

Whiteboard drawings no longer disappear when a second session is started

The Register User Account button is no longer active when mandatory fields are missing

The User Account password is now removed from the Account menu when login failed

Improved the License Banner to be more configurable

When a potential scam is detected, all Permission Profiles are deactivated to improve user security

Showing a proper error message when trying to login with none existing organizations

Added a warning about minimum password requirements

Added tooltips for several license restricted features

The Privacy Icons are now consistent in different locations

Improved translations AnyDesk 7.0.0 (macOS) New Features New look and feel for AnyDesk

Support for macOS Dark Appearance

More options added to Settings

System permissions assistant added

Session controls are now available in the Main menu Fixed bugs Session playback controls behavior fixed

Generic usability issues addressed 6.2.1 (Linux) Fixed Bugs: Fixed bug which caused unnecessary process spawning

Fixed lock remote account on session end

Fixed a deadlock when starting a session

Fixed a deadlock in address book

Fixed a crash when changing the settings

Fixed a crash when running on Gnome

Fixed a bug that prevented the accept window from showing

Fixed issues with displaying permission profile settings correctly

Improved UI when setting a password for a permission profile

Improved full screen mode

Fixed many UI issues

Minor other bug fixes AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Raspberry Pi) New Features We put a lot of effort into rethinking the AnyDesk user experience.

