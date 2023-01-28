Versie 7.1.8 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij tien dollar per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 7.1.6 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 7.1.8 (Windows)Improvements
Fixed Bugs
- Better message when licenses expires
- Improved translations
- Showing the oranization the user is logged in to
- Showing the Hamburger Menu over the banner
- Fixed a crash when interacting with the welcome screen
- Fixed a crash when entering a license key
- Fixed an issue that wrongly opened the Address Book on startup
- Fixed a bug where unattended access sessions could miss the profile selector
- Fixed a visual bug that made the screen shake on connections
- Fixed a bug with the clipboard sync
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to copy and paste files in temporary folders
- Fixed a bug in session playbacks where the toolbar was not working properly
- Fixed a bug that disabled the discovery feature
- Fixed a bug that made it impossible to change the connection settings in forced login custom clients
- Fixed a bug that made re-invitations impossible after an invitation expired
- Fixed a bug that blocked the GUI when invitations were cancelled
AnyDesk 7.0.2 (iOS)New Features
Other Changes
- Added button for reporting suspicious behavior
- Optimization in UI when application runs not in full screen on iPad
AnyDesk 7.1.7 (Windows)Features
Fixed Bugs
- Added Command Line Interface for Proxy settings
- Added new Permission to give Frontend control over the Accept Window
- Added support to lock down clients when license expires
- Added a license restriction for session comments
Improvements
- File Transfer Sessions are now properly blocked when disabled in a Custom Client
- Fixed bug where not all update options were available
- Fixed bug where the Address Book was malfunctioning on first login
- Fixed crash when starting to play recorded sessions
- Fixed several possible freezes in the client
- Fixed crash when sending special chat messages
- Fixed crash when a lot of sessions were opened to the same backend
- Fixed bug where license restrictions did not apply after switch side
- Fixed bug where the File Manager didn't work on windows 7 virtual machines
- Fixed bug where the Chat was unavailable before a session starts
- Fixed bug that prevented Address Book actions for some licenses
- Fixed crash when changing the language to Russian
- Fixed bug where the Session Watermark was shown when licensed and free users connected to the same device
- Fixed an issue with the "Lock remote account on session end" feature
- Automatic incoming session recording now works properly
- Fixed bug that presented a list of all users after failing to connect to Windows Terminal Server
- Fixed an issue with the email validator that rejected valid email addresses for User Accounts
- Fixed crash on switching sides
- Fixed bug where synchronizing the File Clipboard didn't work on Windows 7
- Fixed bug where the Free License Banner wasn't shown on Custom Clients for the first time
- Fixed bug where it was impossible to control the Keyboard and Mouse when two sessions were opened to the same device
- Fixed bug that caused some licenses to show the wrong License Name
- Fixed bug where the UI wasn't rendered properly on license key change
- Fixed an issue with the direct connection toggle
- Fixed bug where File Browser Restrictions did not correctly apply to File Transfer Sessions
- Fixed an issue where the user was disconnected after 30 minutes if registered with free licenses
- Fixed an issue where free sessions weren't properly closed after 30 minutes
- Fixed an issue where Permission Profiles were impossible to add or remove when a lot of profiles were created
- Fixed bug that caused Permission Profile restrictions to not apply correctly
- Fixed issue where incorrect popup for TCP Tunnels was shown in some circumstances
- Fixed crash in the installer
- Fixed bug that didn't open the Address Book on startup on portable clients
- Fixed crash when opening the settings for incoming only custom clients
- Fixed bug where the Screen Frame colour wasn't migrated corrected between versions
- Fixed bug that caused Borderless Windowed Fullscreen to show up on the wrong screen
- Fixed an issue where the Screen Frame was still visible after all sessions ended
- Fixed crash when opening the Address Book
- Fixed an error when connecting via the Command Line Interface
- Fixed several license issues with the Address Book
- Fixed an issue where Session Invitations were not working on Windows 7
- Fixed an issue where the Session Recording button was highlighted even though no recording has been started
- Fixed an issue where the Register User Account button was not enabled in some cases
- Improved GUI to show the user that he can't add more Address Book Entries
- Lowered the amount of drawn Watermarks when multiple sessions are active
- The Screen Frame isn't visible on the frontend anymore
- Added visual indicator for features that require licensing
- The Address Book tab is no longer closed when opening a new window
- Whiteboard drawings no longer disappear when a second session is started
- The Register User Account button is no longer active when mandatory fields are missing
- The User Account password is now removed from the Account menu when login failed
- Improved the License Banner to be more configurable
- When a potential scam is detected, all Permission Profiles are deactivated to improve user security
- Showing a proper error message when trying to login with none existing organizations
- Added a warning about minimum password requirements
- Added tooltips for several license restricted features
- The Privacy Icons are now consistent in different locations
- Improved translations
AnyDesk 7.0.0 (macOS)New Features
Fixed bugs
- New look and feel for AnyDesk
- Support for macOS Dark Appearance
- More options added to Settings
- System permissions assistant added
- Session controls are now available in the Main menu
- Session playback controls behavior fixed
- Generic usability issues addressed
6.2.1 (Linux)Fixed Bugs:
- Fixed bug which caused unnecessary process spawning
- Fixed lock remote account on session end
- Fixed a deadlock when starting a session
- Fixed a deadlock in address book
- Fixed a crash when changing the settings
- Fixed a crash when running on Gnome
- Fixed a bug that prevented the accept window from showing
- Fixed issues with displaying permission profile settings correctly
- Improved UI when setting a password for a permission profile
- Improved full screen mode
- Fixed many UI issues
- Minor other bug fixes
AnyDesk 6.2.1 (Raspberry Pi)New Features
Fixed Bugs:
- We put a lot of effort into rethinking the AnyDesk user experience.
- We redesigned how permissions and passwords work from the ground up. Setup an arbitrary number of profiles to fit your individual use cases.
- Fixed bug which caused unnecessary process spawning
- Fixed lock remote account on session end
- Fixed a deadlock when starting a session
- Fixed a deadlock in address book
- Fixed a crash when changing the settings
- Fixed a crash when running on Gnome
- Fixed a bug that prevented the accept window from showing
- Fixed issues with displaying permission profile settings correctly
- Improved UI when setting a password for a permission profile
- Improved full screen mode
- Fixed many UI issues
- Minor other bug fixes