Versie 6.11 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Edit book: Check book: Allow automatic fixing of various simple CSS errors.
- E-book viewer: When Read aloud is speaking, make the control bar translucent so that words under the bar are visible.
- Edit book: Switch to a new library (stylelint) for find problems in CSS as the old library was no longer maintained.
- Edit book: File browser: Allow using keyboard shortcuts to re-order the spine
- calibredb list: Allow specifying multiple fields for --sort-by. Closes tickets: 1982532
- Check library: Allow opening the book folder easily. Closes tickets: 2000037
New news sources
- Fix windows not being moved onto the current monitor when they were previously visible on a removed monitor that was to the left of the current monitor.
- Book list: Fix a regression in the previous release that broke drag and drop of multiple books. Closes tickets: 1999995
- Fix detection of Tolino Vision 6 on macOS/Linux. Closes tickets: 2000877
- Content server: Fix auto full screen not working when continuing to read books with user account enabled. Closes tickets: 2001880
- Edit book: Set semantics: Fix error when setting the "Notes" semantic
- HTMLZ output: Fix images referred to in CSS stylesheets not being converted. Closes tickets: 1999956
- Book details panel: Fix HTML comment tags in the comments breaking display of book details. Closes tickets: 2000881
- Content server home page: When showing recently read books from across devices hide the entries for which loading the cover fails.
- Windows Text-to-speech: Dont fail to configure if one of the voices has no defined language.
- Fix a regression in calibre 5 that broke using a file for the --extra-css option of ebook-convert.
- Content server FTS: Fix page header bar not visible.
- Content server: Fix identifiers from third party metadata download plugins not becoming clickable links on the book details page.
- Edit book: Warn when saving will overwrite a read-only file.
- Fix restoring geometry of maximized/fullscreen dialogs forcing them visible.
- Fix a regression in the previous release that caused spurious error message when doing some out of band searches. Closes tickets: 1999936
- Fix a regression in the previous release that broke choosing new programs for the Open with function.
Improved news sources
- NHK News - by Richard A. Steps
- Globes in English by barakplasma
- PC World
- HNA
- Caravan Magazine
- Harvard Business Review
- Various Israeli news sources