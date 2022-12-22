Software-update: OPNsense 22.7.10

OPNsense logo (79 pix)Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.10 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

OPNsense 22.7.10 released

Another small reliability update with additional RADIUS user creation support included. 23.1 is just around the corner now and most work for it has already been done. The major release is scheduled for January 26 with a release candidate coming out 2 weeks earlier.

Here are the full patch notes:
  • system: add group (class) sync and user creation for RADIUS authentication
  • system: show and search ACL endpoints in privilege selector
  • system: replace a number of log_error() calls with log_msg() equivalent
  • system: improve SSH lockout behaviour
  • firewall: sates page performance improvements and better address parsing in search
  • firewall: reuse "hostid" on filter reload events
  • ipsec: allow to search all phase 2 entries via API call
  • openvpn: remove unused "pool_enable" attribute
  • unbound: introduce blocklist module changes for upcoming 23.1
  • unbound: fix log message blocklist item count (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • unbound: also change working dir for unbound-checkconf in start script (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • ui: unicode content for tokenizer (contributed by kulikov-a)
  • plugins: os-clamav 1.8
  • plugins: os-ddclient IPv6 parsing fix
  • plugins: os-rfc2136 1.7 fixes key format issue with latest bind-tools update
  • plugins: os-theme-cicada 1.31 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-theme-vicuna 1.43 (contributed by Team Rebellion)
  • plugins: os-wireguard post-start hook improvement for interface grouping
  • ports: curl 7.86.0
  • ports: dnsmasq 2.88
  • ports: nss 3.86
  • ports: phalcon 5.1.2
  • ports: phpseclib 3.0.18
  • ports: phyton 3.9.16

OPNsense

Versienummer 22.7.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website OPNsense
Download https://opnsense.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-12-2022
2 • submitter: Fairy

22-12-2022 • 21:07

2

Submitter: Fairy

Bron: OPNsense

Peter Huizenga 23 december 2022 10:07
FYI:
A hotfix release was issued as 22.7.10_2:

ipsec: default log should be set to "basic" but PHP 8 disagreed
unbound: fix missing query_reply property leading to an AttributeError
Cybergamer 24 december 2022 13:09
Fijne software! Ik heb het sinds een week of 3 nu draaien op een ASRock E350M1 met 4 GB ram icm een Intel I340-T4 en het is rock solid! Beter dan welke modem/router dan ook!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Cybergamer op 24 juli 2024 05:33]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

