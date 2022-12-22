Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.7.10 uitgebracht en deze versie gaat vergezeld met de volgende aantekeningen:

Another small reliability update with additional RADIUS user creation support included. 23.1 is just around the corner now and most work for it has already been done. The major release is scheduled for January 26 with a release candidate coming out 2 weeks earlier.