Versie 6.8.0 van Calibre is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-e-bookbeheerprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het kan onder meer alle relevante informatie en omslagafbeeldingen opzoeken, en e-boeken converteren om ze geschikt te maken voor de diverse soorten e-readers. Verder kan het programma kranten, tijdschriften en nieuwsartikelen op basis van rss-feeds omzetten in e-bookformaat. Ook kunnen met Calibre boeken worden aangeschaft bij de bekende webwinkels.
In versie 6.0 is onder meer de overstap naar Qt 6 gemaakt. Dit betekent echter wel dat het programma alleen werkt op computers uitgerust met een 64bit-processor en er minimaal Windows 10 of macOS 11 wordt vereist. Verder kan er nu gezocht worden in alle boeken in de bibliotheek in plaats van alleen in het huidige boek, en zijn er ook versies voor Arm- en Apple Silicon-processoren. In deze vierde update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New features
Bug fixes
- Allow customizing the buttons available to the right of the search bar in the main calibre window via Preferences->Toolbars & menus->The buttons on the searchbar.
- Book details panel: Allow adjusting the space used by the cover with a splitter. Closes tickets: 1994065.
- Make splitter handles more visible in the calibre UI style.
- When sending by email to kindle dont include the author in the filename as amazon is currently reading the author from the file metadata but not the title. Closes tickets: 1994136.
New news sources
- Book list: Fix incorrect rendering of yes/no icons when they are configured to have only two values. Closes tickets: 1993051.
- Nook driver: Send books to the NOOK folder for the 2021 Nook model as well. Closes tickets: 1990730.
- Improve performance in very large libraries of various UI operations such as right clicking, marking books, etc.
- Fix edit metadata dialog not remembering its position and improve how calibre restores window position and size on multi-monitor systems.
- Conversion: Fix CSS styles applied to SVG elements being discarded.
- EPUB Input: Fix empty adobe page number template file causing conversion to fail. Closes tickets: 1995551.
- E-book viewer: Fix rendering of comments in metadata display when using a dark color scheme. Closes tickets: 1995214.
- AZW3 Input: Fix svg images that use a prefix for the SVG namespace not being recognized. Closes tickets: 1994988.
- Edit book: Fix double clicking in the see what changed dialog not opening the file in the editor since calibre 6.0.
- Edit book: Fix modified indicator on images not working correctly when replacing the image.
- Amazon metadata download: Adapt the plugin for website changes.
Improved news sources
- Fifty Two by unkn0wn
- Bloomberg and Bloomberg Business Week by unkn0wn
- Army and Navy Times
- eenadu_ap
- Handelsblatt