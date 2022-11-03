Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.73.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
October 2022 (version 1.73)
Welcome to the October 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Search include/exclude folders - Quickly set folders to include/exclude in the tree view.
- Command Center mode shortcuts - Displays commonly used modes before recent files list.
- Merge editor improvements - Access Combination option to auto merge conflicts.
- Markdown automatic link updates - File and image links updated on rename/move.
- More audio cues - Task completed or failed, Terminal Quick Fix available.
- vscode.dev protected branch workflow - Create new branch when committing to protected branch.
- New Python extensions - New standalone extensions for isort, Pylint, and Flake8.
- Dev Container Templates - Create new Dev Containers based on existing templates.
