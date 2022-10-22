AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden, Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.10.2 treffen we geen nieuwe mogelijkheden aan, wel zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:
Fixed Issues
Known Issues
- Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
- Vertical Refresh Sync set globally to Always Off may cause system stuttering or driver timeout during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.
Important Notes
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- When Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]
- Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.3]
- Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
- Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- Improvements have been made in 22.10.2 to reduce occurrence for some configurations.
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.