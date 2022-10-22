Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.10.2

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor Windows 10 en hoger aangeboden, Windows 7 en 8 worden als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.10.2 treffen we geen nieuwe mogelijkheden aan, wel zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:

Fixed Issues
  • Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
  • Vertical Refresh Sync set globally to Always Off may cause system stuttering or driver timeout during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.
Known Issues
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • When Radeon Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]
  • Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.10.3]
  • Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
    • Improvements have been made in 22.10.2 to reduce occurrence for some configurations.
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

AMD Software

Versienummer 22.10.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-10-2022 07:46
24 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

22-10-2022 • 07:46

24

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

Reacties (24)

GTX2GvO 22 oktober 2022 15:03
Revision Number
Adrenalin 22.10.2 Optional (WHQL)

Volgens mij is dit de eerste Optional driver met WHQL label.

Versie 22.5.1 is overigens nog steeds de Recommended versie.
M_TB @GTX2GvO22 oktober 2022 21:41
WHQL zijn eerst altijd optional. Als ze goede feedback krijgen en WHQL hebben worden ze meestal recommended bij de volgende release.
idhorst @GTX2GvO22 oktober 2022 22:01
22.5.1 is nog steeds de enige versie waarbij m'n Windows Mixed Reality blijft functioneren.
m.z
22 oktober 2022 18:41
Waardeer wel dat ze nu ook targetdatums aangeven
Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
Dit ziet er veelbelovend uit, Ik ben benieuwd of dit de maandenlang problemen oplost voor VR (hoge frametimes, stuttering en lagere encoder snelheid MBbps)
Driver timeout may occur using HEVC hardware encoding on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Dropped frames may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration on Chromium-based browsers with Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Chromium-based browsers may experience video stuttering on extended monitors with mixed refresh rates using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Ben benieuwd of dit ook de encoder-problemen oplost voor lokaal afspelen van video's.

Al met al, geeft weer wat vertrouwen, die voor mij beschadigd raakte door aantal toenemende problemen.

UPDATE:
Deze AMD Radeon versie geïnstalleerd en encoder getest.
1. Afspelen van videos (ook lokaal) loopt nu vlekkeloos en laat systeem niet volledig vastlopen. Iets wat bij voorkwam bij vorige versies
2. VR gaming getest, doormiddel Dirt Rally 2.0. De game heeft nu een stabiele frametime lijn en speelt stabiel, ondanks Instant Replay ingeschakeld was. Dit moest voorheen uitgeschakeld zijn om wobble en framedips en frametearing te voorkomen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

Crim 22 oktober 2022 17:21
Is eindelijk de video playback in Chromium gefixt staat nu Firefox bij de known issues...
Anoniem: 211516 26 oktober 2022 11:52
Nog steeds niet stabiel, whatsapp desktop video call triggered nog steeds black screens binnen 0 tot 3 uur tenzij je flip model optimization aan zet, dan duurt met minder dan 2 minuten, zonder whatsapp desktop minder problemen maar dan alt tab ik uit sea of thieves en krijg ik als nog een blackscreen of heb ik problemen met alt tabben uit games die dan freezen, en dan na nog een alt tab weer normaal werkt.

Ik blijf zo te zien nog tot volgens jaar op 22.5.1
m.z
@Anoniem: 21151626 oktober 2022 13:08
Inderdaad, ik ben nu ook twee random black screens verder. Waardoor, is mij en raadsel, gezien ik het niet 123 in event log terug kan zien.
Anoniem: 211516 @m.z26 oktober 2022 13:15
Sea of thieves las dat stottert voor ander zelf gisteren getest, inderdaad stotter, alt tab ik uit om te raporteren blackscreen maar andere soort blackscreen scherm gaat uit 2e scherm blijft aan en bevriest 30 seconde later, vervolgens na meer dan 1 minuut recovered ie wel, normaal win+ctrl+shift+b doet dan ook niets.
sinds 22.7.1 ontdekt dat drivers problemen hebben, en duidelijk dat al sinds 22.5.2 afspeelt wat de directx 11 performance gefixed heeft, duidelijk ten kosten van stabiliteit van hardware acceleratie.

Heb nu contact met AMD en die denkt dat video scheduler kapot is en heeft mijn dump nu gestuurd na Microsoft.

Het rare is dat ik nog kan herinneren dat de oude whatsapp desktop ook blackscreens had en die app werkte via vulkan en was nogal buggy, en de nieuwe whatsapp desktop app werkt niet meer via vulkan volgens mij maar veroorzaakt ook blackscreens, snap niet hoe ze dit gewoon blijven negeren na meerdere bug reports over dat 22.5.1 wel oke is en 22.5.2 en nieuwer problemen heeft.

Heb intussen zelfs getest met oude webcam die 720p is ipv 4k en maakt niks uit, vanacht geheugen getest want ik heb wel problemen gehad met geheugen in verleden opgelost 1 stick was vies schoongemaakt met schoonmaak alcohol, geen problemen sinds dien ook geen errors met memtest.

Het is jammer dat de web versie van whatsapp geen video bellen ondersteund terwijl dat via google wel kan bv
m.z
@Anoniem: 21151626 oktober 2022 23:14
Ja, dit is inderdaad gewoon een Optionele onstabiele AMD Radeon-versie. Dit begint me ondertussen beetje de trot uit te hangen hoe tig versies gewoon aanhoudende problemen blijven bestaan, terug of erbij komen. Ze zaken uit hun know issues verwijderen (zonder opgelost te hebben) of dit niet eens toevoegen. Encoder + VR lopen er maanden en zelfs jaren meldingen over.

Ben ondertussen 6+ black screens verder, zie dat software volgens config nog 22.5.1 is (al zegt dit niet veel) na herstart vooralsnog geen beeldsignaal aanwezig is en zelfs dit vanuit de BIOS gesloopt heeft. Hoe dit laatste kan is mij grootste raadsel, maar ben al meerdere VGA (BIOS) LED errors en VGA not supported verder (Hier had geen last van en eerste keer dat ik dat zie).

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

Anoniem: 211516 @m.z26 oktober 2022 23:19
Heb een super ontdeking gedaan en dit legt dus ook uit waarom somigen de problemen niet kunnen herproduceren ot ontdekken of hebben, als je enchanced sync aan zet gaat normaal fps hoger dan refresh rate, maar sinds 22.10.2 ontdekt als je recording aan hebt staan capped je fps bv 144 fps met mijn 144hz ultrawide.
Dus als recording uit zet krijg ik bv 200 fps, nu heb ik vandaag herinnert dat ik in verleden ontdekte dat blackscreens via whatsapp video call altijd vooraf komt met een venster als je die sleept en het is laggy dan krijg je een blackscreen, dus heb ik proberen op te nemen via screen recording, maar toen ging het probleem weg, nu weet ik 100% zeker normaal krijg ik binnen 2 minuten blackscreen krijg op bv 22.7.1 en dus ook 22.10.2 maar niet op 22.10.1 bv als ik flip model optimisations aan heb staan.

Wat nu ook denk dat veel mensen instant replay aan hebben staan + desktop recording wat instant replay dus altijd laat recorden op desktop, dus de bandaid die op enchanced sync zit laat waarschijnelijk alle apps normaal syncen, en enchanced sync is sinds 22.5.2 waarschijnelijk standaard ingeschakkeld, en de knop om het in te schakkelen werkt waarschijnelijk niet meer, want ik blackscreende ook binnen 2 minuten zonder enchanced sync.

Nu hopen dat AMD snel ontdekt wat werkelijk mis is.

In theorie als je blackscreens hebt en je zet instant replay aan + desktop recording zou een bandaid kunnen zijn voor blackscreens.

edit: door AMD rep geblocked blijkbaar omdat AMD te arrogant is toe te geven dat enchanced sync nu standaard aan staat en dat de toggle hiervoor niet werkt
vsync aan forceren fixed nu ook de blackscreens.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 211516 op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

m.z
@Anoniem: 21151628 oktober 2022 12:50
Ik denk dat je inderdaad gelijk hebt. Ik denk, ik geef nog een kans, dus heb 22.10.2 (met ddu vooraf) geïnstalleerd en op fabrieksinstellingen gelaten. Hierbij blijft Instant replay (screenrecording) uit. Jammer, gezien ik geregeld gebruikte, maar in combinatie met VR werkte het ook al niet in 22.5.1. (al was tijdelijk uitschakelen een goede workaround).

Ik kwam de forum tegen en comments komen overheen met wat je vermeld.

Ik ga nu eens aankijken, met name met VR heb ik er profijt van, maar zal dat vsync in mijn achterhoofd houden.
Anoniem: 211516 @m.z28 oktober 2022 13:19
Op Guru3D forum heeft iemand nog andere mogelijke fix gevonden iets met MPO iets wat Nvidia in verleden ook last van had in drivers, geen idee wat MPO doet maar mischien ook waard om te checken.
Schijnt dat forceren van vsync ook weer werkt in 22.10.2
Mijn vermoeden is als bepaalde apps synchronisatie niet kunnen instellen het blijven proberen, een sort gevecht dus tussen de app en driver.
Vergelijkbaar met Nvidia probleem met dark souls 3 en prefer max refresh rate.

De game wil 60hz de driver will bv 144hz elke keer als de game opstart zet driver hem op 144hz en de game hem terug op 60hz, en zo wel de game en driver zijn zo geprogrammeerd om dit proces te blijven herhalen tot de instelling juist is, ik weet nog van toen ik gtx 1080 had dat soms daardoor blackscreens kreeg bij opstarten, oplossing laat de app gewoon doen wat ie wil.

Mogelijk heeft AMD een fix gedaan met synchronisatie altijd weer in te stellen volgens de driver, en zo vergelijkbare situatie tot stand komt als met bv de bug die bij Nvidia blackscreen veroorzaakt bij instellen van refresh rate bv.

Er is ook duidelijk lag zichtbaar tot je instant replay aan zet, mischien hebt een framerate cap van 5 fps onder refresh rate ook om te voorkomen dat synchronisatie inschakkeld als je een freesync display hebt, want dan staat die alleen aan als je bv 144 fps haalt op 144hz scherm, dit zou ook kunnen verklaren dat probleem vaker afspeelt bij lage refresh rate en minder vaak bij 240hz scherm bv omdat je dan minder van 240 fps haalt bij bv een 1440p 240hz scherm of 1080p 240hz scherm met een wat tragere grafische kaart.
m.z
@Anoniem: 21151628 oktober 2022 15:20
Opnieuw na 16+ uur black screen + na herstart Radeon op vakantie is gegaan, GPU gedisabled is, gehele configuratie mist en monitor van 144 naar 64Mhz is gegaan.

Ik start Radeon op (wat nu via start-menu moet) krijg de error:

"Windows Update may have automaticlly replaced your AMD Graphics Drive. Hence the version of AMD Software you have launched is not compatible with your currently installed AMD Graphics driver

For information on how to resolve this, please go to: https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/faq/pa-300"

Als ik controleer, zie Windows Update geen driver heeft geïnstalleerd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

Anoniem: 211516 @m.z28 oktober 2022 15:30
Net whatsapp video call alles stotterd als een gek als ik windows drag, zet instant replay aan + desktop recording stotteren is weg, nieuwe driver intussen uit 22.10.3 met minimale fixes en known issues, ik weet dat ze meestal meer fixen en niets vermelden deden ze namelijk ook toen met methode hoe HDR werkt, echt triest dat ze weinig problemen toegeven, volgens mij heeft driver team een probleem te trots te zijn op hun goede drivers /s
m.z
@Anoniem: 21151628 oktober 2022 15:36
Dat is wat ik met de 5700XT zag gebeuren in combinatie met bepaalde resolutie/MHz. Het was een know issue dat de gpu onnodig stroom bleef vreten door gpu usage probleem. Op ten duur verdween het van de lijst. Maanden later was het opgelost.
Anoniem: 211516 @m.z28 oktober 2022 15:37
Ik ga niet maanden wachten op een fix, stuur mijn kaart zo retour voor geld terug als niet stabiel functioneert boeit mij niet dat ze probleem niet kunnen her produceren, weet wel zeker dat ze dat kunnen maar dat ze te trots zijn toe te geven.
edit: intussen doet whatsapp video call niet meer zo raar als ik window resized deed camera beeld soort van drag lag weergeven ipv via venster zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 211516 op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

m.z
@Anoniem: 21151628 oktober 2022 15:44
Het is inderdaad om te huilen hoe slecht de drivers zijn, maar weinig die dit merken of toegeven. Ondertussen forums (maandenlang) doorlopen hoe bagger bijvoorbeeld VR / encoding support en andere vage dingen gebeuren. De tijd dat aan die kaart heb besteed om problemen op te lossen, zou vermoedelijk minder hoofdpijn hebben gekost als ik gewoon een Nvidia kaart had gehaald. Helaas heb mogelijk niet om hem 123 te verkopen (AIO block).
Black screen may occur during driver upgrade or settings reset using Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2 on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.
Let try again, misschien heeft dit opgelost know issue een relatie met het huidig gedag. Of ga snel terug naar 22.5.1

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

Anoniem: 211516 @m.z28 oktober 2022 15:45
Had discusie met persoon van AMD die vervolgens dag later mij blokkeerde op reddit, AMD heeft helemaal geen intresse in problemen op te lossen, een driver team groter dan die van Nvidia die slechter functioneert dan Nvidia en half jaar lang geen stabiele driver release heeft gehad.
m.z
@Anoniem: 21151629 oktober 2022 11:24
Driver team weet niet, maar er wordt wel meer getest en geven meer drivers vrij. https://www.extremetech.c...-more-stable-than-nvidias

Ik ga eens 22.10.3 proberen met MPO en desktop recording aan. Namelijk zit in de dilemma dat nu encoder beter werkt, dus ook VR.

EDIT:
MPO uitzetten en recording aan lijkt bij mij niet de probleem op te lossen

[Reactie gewijzigd door m.z op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

m.z
@Anoniem: 2115167 november 2022 11:45
Naast dat BF2042 een bug (you dont say) had die gehele pc laat crashen, lijkt nu met 2022.10.3 stabiel te verlopen sinds 03-11-22. *even afkloppen* hehe
HMC 28 oktober 2022 15:14
Wat ze zeker opgelost hebben, is het stotteren in video's, op 4K.

Vooral in YouTube video's van bijvoorbeeld Hardware Unboxed, waar ze met een camera langzaam rond hardware heengaan, zag ik de stottertjes heel duidelijk. Bloedirritant wanneer dat je eenmaal opgevallen is.
Zo erg, dat ik altijd naar 1440p terugschakelde.

Dit is met deze driver 100% weg en alles is weer helemaal vloeiend op 4K.
(Op mijn 6900XT)

Edit @Anoniem: 211516 .
Oh ja, wel zo handig om de browser erbij te vermelden, inderdaad.
Opera, in mijn geval, dus zoals al die Chromium-based browsers neem ik aan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door HMC op 24 juli 2024 22:24]

Anoniem: 211516 @HMC28 oktober 2022 15:32
Helaas is dit nog wel een probleem met firefox.
Anoniem: 211516 @HMC28 oktober 2022 16:09
Probeer eens het volgende instant replay aan zetten en desktop recording aan zetten, hij neemt dan ook op desktop op, om een of andere reden wordt voor mij alles soepel.
Iemand anders rapporteerde dat MPO uitzetten hielp

https://forums.guru3d.com...45143/page-5#post-6065485
Anoniem: 211516 @HMC31 oktober 2022 12:28
Je kunt alle problemen oplossen door MPO uit te zetten.
https://www.reddit.com/r/...creens_stuttering_broken/

MPO staat aan op 8 bit color depth, MPO ondersteund geen 10 bit color depth en schakelt dan niet in.
MPO staat ook alleen maar aan op hoofdbeeldscherm niet op 2e scherm.

MPO heeft problemen gegeven vergelijkbaar met wat AMD nu heeft voor Nvidia.

MPO uit zetten heeft voor mij de blackscreens opgelost en stuttering, flikkeren is ook een MPO issue.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

