Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.48 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en crossplatformprogramma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebruikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaven worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid; de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.46. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 12.48: Added support for new XMP-photoshop:CameraProfiles structure

Added a new SonyModelID and Sony LensType (thanks Jos Roost)

Decode more tags for the Sony ILME-FX30 (thanks Jos Roost)

Decode a couple of new Panasonic tags, and improved decoding of others

Decode STANAG-4609 MISB timed metadata from M2TS videos

Decode a new Nikon tag (thanks Warren Hatch)

Decode a couple of new FujiFilm tags (thanks Honza Pokorny)

Improved round-off errors when writing QuickTime:MatrixStructure via the Composite:Rotation tag

Increased Verbose level of "nothing changed" message added in 12.45

Removed "Z" (Zulu) designation from some of the MS-DOC date/time tags because they most certainly are in local time as written by Word 2011 for Mac (while some other MS-DOC and FlashPix date/time tags extracted without a "Z" are actually in Zulu time -- a bit of a mess really)

Prevent dynamically-generated Unknown tags from being extracted when the -validate option is used without -u

Patched to better handle irregular timestamps in streaming GPS of NextBase dashcam videos

Fixed incompatibility with Sigma Photo Pro which could result in Sigma Photo Pro corrupting an ExifTool-edited X3F image (the section length in the footer needed to include the padding to a 4-byte boundary, thanks Sigma engineer Yuki Miyahara)

Fixed problem which could prevent ExifTool from reading all GPS points from some INNOV M2TS videos Changes in version 12.47: Added a new Nikon LensID (thanks David Püschel)

Fixed bug introduced in 12.46 which resulted in a runtime error when -j was combined with -b