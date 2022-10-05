Software-update: KiCad 6.0.8

KiCad logo (79 pix)De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

General Schematic Editor CvPcb
  • Performance improvements. #12063
PCB Editor Footprint Editor
  • Ensure save button is enabled correctly. #11824
Footprint Viewer
  • Fix broken user grid selection in grid drop down list. #12030
3D Viewer Plugin Content Manager
  • Fix path when storage location is backed by OneDrive on Windows. #10165.
Windows
  • Fix autopan sticking on Windows. #11425

KiCad 6.0 PCB editor

Versienummer 6.0.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website KiCad
Download https://kicad.org/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-10-2022 11:00
4 • submitter: styno

05-10-2022 • 11:00

4

Submitter: styno

Bron: KiCad

Update-historie

16-05 KiCad 10.0.3 0
09-05 KiCad 10.0.2 0
16-04 KiCad 10.0.1 5
20-03 KiCad 10.0.0 0
16-03 KiCad 9.0.8 1
02-01 KiCad 9.0.7 9
31-10 KiCad 9.0.6 0
03-10 KiCad 9.0.5 11
08-'25 KiCad 9.0.4 10
07-'25 KiCad 9.0.3 2
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Verwijderd 5 oktober 2022 11:03
Prachtig programma. De python console is ook tof om mee te experimenteren en mondane taken te automatiseren.
Eusebius @Verwijderd5 oktober 2022 16:04
Mondane? Mondain is luxues, maar dan ben ik wel benieuwd wat voor luxueuze taken dat zijn ;-)
Verwijderd @Eusebius5 oktober 2022 16:23
Huh.

Ik dacht dat "mondaan" iets saais, alledaags, repetitief was. (Mijn eigen vertaling (blijkbaar :P) van het Engels woord mundane)
Verwijderd 5 oktober 2022 11:37
Ah, ik zie een issue waar ik tegen aanloop, en gemeld had, dat nu opgelost is. Top!

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