De ontwikkelaars achter KiCad hebben een nieuwe versie uitgebracht. KiCad is een verzameling opensourceprogramma's waarmee elektronische schema's en printplaatlay-outs ontworpen kunnen worden. Verder kan het een bill of materials, Gerber-bestanden en een 3d-weergave van de pcb en de componenten maken. KiCad beschikt over een uitgebreide bibliotheek van componenten, inclusief het symbool, voetprint en 3d-modellen. Ook een Spice-simulator ontbreekt niet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
General
Schematic Editor
- Bump vcpkg python3 to 3.9.14.
- Fix false text on reset button on subsequent preferences dialog openings. #11856.
- Hide cursor while warping on Wayland. #9785
- Remove curly brace from string encoding. #12351
- Fix build error.
- Make enter key the OK button action in the paste special dialog. #12285
- Fix Boost version incompatibility. #12175
- Fix color picker behavior. #12204
- Fix bitmap printing in wxWidgets version greater than 3.1.5.
CvPcb
- Fix schematic symbol library cache refresh bug. #12342
- Fix a UTF8 conversion issues in BOM python scripts. #12435
- Fix severe SPICE simulation memory leaks.
- Fix crash when attempting to edit missing library symbol. #11318
- Fix inverted Y position in pin table. #11988
- Fix wxWidgets sizer assert in symbol preview widget.
- Fix incorrectly displayed secondary worksheet. #12017
- Fix annotation of incomplete multi-unit and re-annotation of duplicate symbols. #11496
- Load symbols even if part definition is incomplete when importing CADSTAR schematics. #11671
- Fix broken instance data when adding new symbol. #12190
- Ensure reference field is initialized when adding a new symbol in schematic.
- Fix missing legacy value and footprint field instance data. #12226
- Fix issue when saving labels having more than 50 characters. #12151
- Fix another case of the instance data getting messed up. #11390
- Make Eeschema net highlighting consistent with Pcbnew. #11016
- Prevent duplicate frame when importing Eagle schematics. #11408
- Handle rotation while moving from move tool. #12004
- Move sheet pins by their connection point. #12134
- Improve board file loading performance. #12115
- Fix crash attempting to add label. #12094
- Fix crash when loading CvPcb when there is a duplicate footprint library name. #12080
PCB Editor
- Performance improvements. #12063
Footprint Editor
- Fix missing DRC via/track check.
- Fix an issue with duplicated pins in multi-unit symbols on orcadpcb2 netlist export.
- Fix regression when loading pads in footprints with CADSTAR PCB importer.
- Improve stop-if-walk-path-is-too-long heuristic in the P&S router walk around algorithm.
- Fix negative chamfer value for hulls generated for 0-length segments in P&S router.
- Don’t prevent immediate actions while P&S router is active. #12311
- Remove zero-sized pads on load from third party importers. #12200
- Fix crash when geometry simplification removes all outlines. #12120.
- Allow board saves without modifying project files. #11323.
- Fix 3D properties dialog when a lot of 3D models are added.
- Invert logic for guessing which layer is top / bottom in CADSTAR PCB importer. #12349
- Load 2-point polygons as line segments in CADSTAR PCB importer. #12349
- Parse teardrops in CADSTAR PCB importer. #12349
- Fix custom rule crash. #12329
- Run hole-to-hole checks on Edge_Cuts layer. #12296
- Ensure via-gap-same-as-trace-gap gets turned off for board settings. #12236
- Ensure the P&S router shove state gets reverted after routing fails. #9023.
- Fix broken dynamic ratsnest line for curved traces. #12205
- Fix undo for moving group using relative position. #11793
- Fix rule less than comparison issue. #12140
- Fix wxWidgets locale asserts when running Python scripts.
- Fix Eagle plugin board layer mapping issue. #11839
- Don’t close blocking dialog in back annotate. #12255
- Fix selection tool issues.
- Fix assertion when there are only three points in a line chain. #11695
- Allow remapping all non-electrical layers in CADSTAR PCB importer. #12196
- Report warning that imported text may be different in CADSTAR PCB importer. #12195
- Fix issue with caches not being initialized when printing message bar.
- Update constraint mode in status bar during move. #10465
- Fix contradictory clearance between Inspect→Clearance and DRC. #11814
- Leave originally selected items selected after cancelled move. #12024
- Handle via-in-pad distances when tuning with P&S router.
- Handle via layers in net inspector.
- Fix crash during drag. #12137
- Fix broken STEP export of PCB. #12119
- Fix crash in P&S router walk around mode.
- Fix unexpected behavior when changing layers while drawing dimensions. #11864
- Get rid of error prone reverse logic in global deletion dialog. #12049
- Fix distorted SVG import. #12021
- Fix through via drawing width. #11851
Footprint Viewer
- Ensure save button is enabled correctly. #11824
3D Viewer
- Fix broken user grid selection in grid drop down list. #12030
Plugin Content Manager
- Trim down 3D viewer search paths.
- Assign default hotkey to flip board action. #12337
Windows
- Fix path when storage location is backed by OneDrive on Windows. #10165.
- Fix autopan sticking on Windows. #11425