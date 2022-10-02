Versie 28.0.3 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video-encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple-hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.0.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
OBS Studio 28.0.3
The macOS updater in OBS Studio 28.0.0 and 28.0.1 was broken, so users on those versions will have to manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.3. The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to 28.0.3. Users on older versions of OBS Studio can also manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.3 instead of using the in-app updater.28.0.3 Hotfix
- Fixed a bug where the Linux Window Capture target would reset every time obs loaded
- Fixed issue where green tint would sometimes occur when the OBS color range was set to Full
- Fixed a performance issue with the Windows per-application audio sources
- Fixed a bug where auto remux did not work with certain settings in simple output mode
- Fixed a bug where transition items would be grayed out when switching scene collections
- Fixed a bug where unpausing would cause recordings to stop when using certain encoders
- Fixed a bug where m3u8 wouldn’t work with certain video encoders
- Fixed dock title bar icons not loading on Linux and not being the right color
- OBS will now warn you to restart when switching python installs in the scripting configuration dialog
- Fix hang when Windows audio capture is active in the background and stopped by either closing OBS or switching scene collections