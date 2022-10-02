Software-update: OBS Studio 28.0.3

Versie 28.0.3 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 28 is onder meer ondersteuning voor 10-bit en hdr-video-encoding toegevoegd, is er een versie voor Apple-hardware uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-cpu en is de overstap naar Qt 6 voor de gebruikersinterface gemaakt. In versie 28.0.3 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

OBS Studio 28.0.3

The macOS updater in OBS Studio 28.0.0 and 28.0.1 was broken, so users on those versions will have to manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.3. The macOS updater should be able to update from OBS Studio 27.2.4 to 28.0.3. Users on older versions of OBS Studio can also manually update to OBS Studio 28.0.3 instead of using the in-app updater.

28.0.3 Hotfix
  • Fixed a bug where the Linux Window Capture target would reset every time obs loaded
  • Fixed issue where green tint would sometimes occur when the OBS color range was set to Full
  • Fixed a performance issue with the Windows per-application audio sources
  • Fixed a bug where auto remux did not work with certain settings in simple output mode
  • Fixed a bug where transition items would be grayed out when switching scene collections
  • Fixed a bug where unpausing would cause recordings to stop when using certain encoders
  • Fixed a bug where m3u8 wouldn’t work with certain video encoders
  • Fixed dock title bar icons not loading on Linux and not being the right color
  • OBS will now warn you to restart when switching python installs in the scripting configuration dialog
  • Fix hang when Windows audio capture is active in the background and stopped by either closing OBS or switching scene collections

OBS Studio

Versienummer 28.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/28.0.3
Licentietype GPL

Bron: OBS Studio

Dirk144 2 oktober 2022 19:26
Helaas nog steeds geen ondersteuning voor NDI.
Hopelijk komt hier snel verandering in.
formant @Dirk1442 oktober 2022 19:53
NDI werkt gewoon native, je moet je cam toewijzen via NDI tools.
supersnathan94 @formant2 oktober 2022 20:41
Wacht ff? Dus je moet met een externe tool nu input routing doen?
formant @supersnathan942 oktober 2022 21:13
ja, gewoon via het ndi platform, tis ook wel logisch. Pak de laatste NDI tools, open de webcam tool en je ziet 4 kanalen om cams toe te wijzen. Daarna kan je die kanalen direct toewijzen in OBS, tevens ook nvidea broadcast. Ik zag t "probleem" heel vaak voorbij komen sinds v28 maar t werkte gewoon meteen, die plugin is niet meer nodig. Zodra je NDI tools geinstalleerd zijn, zie OBS het en verschijnen ze als optie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door formant op 22 juli 2024 23:54]

supersnathan94 @Dirk1442 oktober 2022 19:52
Werkt toch gewoon met de plugin? Of is die nog niet geüpdatet?
svenvv2 @Dirk1442 oktober 2022 21:38
Er is een vrijwilliger bezig met een update. De laatste build werkt prima hier: https://github.com/Palakis/obs-ndi/actions/runs/2977380826
formant @svenvv22 oktober 2022 22:09
Die update is echt overbodig, t werkt native zodra je NDI tools ingestalleerd hebt en die zijn gratis
.
svenvv2 @formant2 oktober 2022 22:41
Die update is echt overbodig, t werkt native zodra je NDI tools ingestalleerd hebt en die zijn gratis
.
Voor input wel (kan zo te zien ook 60fps met wat extra instelwerk), maar output niet zover ik zie.
formant @svenvv22 oktober 2022 23:23
Zodra je in NDI webcam een cam heb toegewezen aan 1 vd 4 kanalen, kan je die NDI inputs ook weer kiezen als camera device in OBS. Ik neem aan dat dat je output is.

Ik gebruik nvidea broadcast, in dat geval kan je dat ndi kanaal aan Broadcast toewijzen en die weer kiezen als capture device in OBS.

[Reactie gewijzigd door formant op 22 juli 2024 23:54]

supersnathan94 @formant3 oktober 2022 08:20
Preview en program kun je met de plugin ook uitsturen als NDI source zodat je dat eventueel op een monitor elders kunt tonen.
formant @supersnathan943 oktober 2022 10:33
dat zit ook allemaal in de ndi tool kit, heb je em nog niet gedownload ?
svenvv2 @formant3 oktober 2022 11:28
Waar moet dat dan zitten? Ik heb het nog niet gevonden in iedere geval.

Je kan met de screen cap tool de OBS virtual cam opvangen, maar dat is zonder audio.
formant @svenvv23 oktober 2022 12:19
In de laatste NDI toolkit zit ook de NDI webcam software, dus als jij screen capture moet gebruiken dan vermoed ik dat die screen capture als optie in NDI webcam te selecteren is. Ik gebruik al lang android telefoons met de NDI cam app dus pin mij er niet op vast maar volgens mij moet dat werken.
supersnathan94 @formant3 oktober 2022 12:57
Nee want dat was voorheen dus niet noodzakelijk. De plugin regelde het voor OBS intern dus er was geen noodzaak voor de NDI toolkit.

Ik ken hem wel hoor, maar vooral beperkt in gebruik dmv de scan converter en NDI monitor.
formant @supersnathan943 oktober 2022 14:22
Ja je krijgt geen virtuele tricaster hehe maar voor mijn gebruik tegenwoordig is t nog prima.

Ik heb de plugin uiteraard ook gebruikt voor v28 en dat ging ook prima, kind kan de was doen.
Die laatste toolkit heeft ook een router, simpel maar effectief.
Roel1966 2 oktober 2022 19:17
Op zich werkt OBS Studio wel goed maar ik het eerlijk gezegd soms niet helemaal intuïtief vind. Anders gezegd moet je er even de tijd voor nemen en het niet direct out of the box werkt. Kan best ook aan mijzelf liggen en ervaren OBS Studio gebruikers ermee lachen.
supersnathan94 @Roel19662 oktober 2022 19:45
Ik vind het intuïtiever werken dan Vmix. Als je iets toe wil voegen aan een multicam setup mag je de hele “scène” opnieuw gaan maken bijvoorbeeld.

Maar Vmix is ook meer een virtuele switcher en niet per se broadcasting gefocust.

Het feit dat Vmix het vertikt om hun interne browser geen origin en scp check te laten doen is gewoon vet irritant. Hierdoor is het lokaal openen van html/js files die met lokale bestanden werken niet mogelijk en moet je het serveren via een webserver. Zogenaamd vanwege veiligheid. Het is code die lokaal staat. Als het onveilig is “ben” je al de sjaak.


Ik heb met meerdere programma’s gewerkt in de afgelopen tien jaar en OBS studio is ronduit de meest logisch opgebouwde smaak. Streamlabs OBS heeft bijvoorbeeld geen alt+drag voor cropping en ondersteund geen externe plugins. Newtek Tricaster is nog wel een goeie zeker de laatste versie.

Het liefste heb ik gewoon BlackMagic design hardware switchers. Gewoon geen gezeur en zeer uitgebreide functies.
svenvv2 @supersnathan942 oktober 2022 21:36
vMix browser sources moet je sowieso niet aan beginnen. hardware acceleratie werkt voor geen meter, dus als de pagina's media/animaties bevatten gaat je render time door het plafond. In OBS werkt dit perfect.
Aan de andere kant is Audio in OBS simpelweg zwaar ondermaats t.o.v. vMix.

Ik kom voor de meeste projecten al snel uit op OBS voor graphics/calls, met een SDI/NDI naar vMix om de show op te mixen en dan vaak vanaf daar weer terug naar een andere OBS voor de encode. Atem is vooral leuk met een sloot fysieke camera's imo.

Tricaster heb ik echt één keer aangeraakt en dat was een nachtmerrie. Alleen al een camera toevoegen kostte me een kwartier uitzoekwerk de eerste keer.
supersnathan94 @svenvv23 oktober 2022 12:45
Nee vmix daarvoor gebruiken is echt een no go. Willen ze volgens mij ook niet dat je van die externe overlays gaat gebruiken. Ze hebben zelf natuurlijk van alles daarvoor.

De atem gebruik ik zelf icm een zwik iPhones voor livesessies met werk.
Idd over HDMI. Heb ik ook wel eens gebruikt om playstation naar twitch te streamen. Werkt perfect.
Roel1966 @supersnathan942 oktober 2022 22:01
Voor wat ik zo lees heb je in elk geval al heel wat ervaring en dan kan ik mij voorstellen dat OBS Studio relatief eenvoudig is. Zelf gebruik ik zoiets als OBS Studio eigenlijk maar zelden en hooguit wel eens voor een online presentatie met meerdere mensen.

Voor puur en alleen video gebruik ik 1 camera in combinatie dan met Adobe Premiere Pro maar dat is weer iets heel anders dan b.v. live streaming.
Shirenzo 2 oktober 2022 17:49
Nog steeds geen full plugin support, zolang dat de situatie is wachten we netjes af.
Vinnie2k @Shirenzo2 oktober 2022 19:13
Wat bedoel je daarmee? Ze hebben een aantal dingen aangepast ja. Zoals de websocket versie.

Dat betekend dat ontwikkelaars daar aanpassingen op moeten maken. Ik gebruik zelf plugins die actief ontwikkeld worden en daar is zo goed als alles al geüpdatet.

En ik ben daarom benieuwd wat je bedoel met full plugin support.
Mijn reactie bij de vorige versie:
De meeste plugins hebben ondertussen alweer een update gehad, als je nog oude plugins hebt die op WebSocket 4 draaien moet je wel de oude WebSocket weer installeren aangezien ze nu naar WS5 zijn overgestapt.

De grootste deal-breaker voor mij op dit moment is de ondersteuning voor de 4 droidcam telefoons/camera's (dit is ondertussen ook gefixt). Maar alle overige plugins (dat zijn er best een hoop, laatst gecheckt) zijn ondertussen wel al geüpdatet. (zojuist gecheckt, ook voor droidcam is er een update voor deze versie!)

De aanrader is inderdaad om even een volledige download te doen van alle plugins en mods, een backup maken van je 27.*.

Op een andere client de boel installeren (en ja, een schone installatie heeft wel de voorkeur in dit geval).
dan eerst alle plugins installeren en daarna je scene collectie pas te importeren.

Er zullen zeker een aantal instellingen zijn die je opnieuw moet doen (denk dan vooral aan custom filters/LUT/scripts)

Dus tenzij je dit allemaal uit je hoofd kan doen, zeker waard om je oude installatie bij de hand/open te houden. Want de migratie via de installer is niet echt heel erg lekker.

Begin je met een verse install en bouw je alles op vanaf scratch, of ben je een beginner(alsin voor het eerst gebruiken) gewoon deze versie installen. Dan zit je voor de komende jaren wel weer goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vinnie2k op 22 juli 2024 23:54]

