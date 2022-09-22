Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.9.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.9.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:

Highlights
  • Support for:
    • Support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta.
Fixed Issues
  • Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.
Known Issues
  • Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
  • Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.
  • Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
  • Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration in browsers on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
Important Notes
  • AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
  • OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.
  • AMD is working with the game developers of Call of Duty: Warzone to resolve an issue where users may be experiencing stuttering on the Caldera map.

AMD Software

Versienummer 22.9.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-09-2022 06:21 9

22-09-2022 • 06:21

9

Bron: AMD

Update-historie

23-04 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.4.1 39
24-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.2 21
06-03 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.3.1 13
12-02 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.2.1 9
24-01 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 22
05-12 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.12.1 17
18-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.10.1 26
02-10 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.9.1 13
20-08 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.8.1 60
07-'24 AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 24.7.1 44
Meer historie

Lees meer

AMD Software

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Overige software

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
9
9
2
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering
Whatts 22 september 2022 07:29
Ter info: Adrenalin 22.9.1 is Optional
Anoniem: 211516 22 september 2022 09:31
Hardware acceleratie nog steeds kapot voor video decoding, heb me twijfels dat enhanced sync gefixed is maar dat kan pas zien als ze stabiele driver uit brengen, en dat is 22.6.1 22.7.1 22.8.1 22.8.2 en 22.9.1 duidelijk niet.
Visgek82 @Anoniem: 21151622 september 2022 10:39
Geen enkel probleem mee gehad. Werken perfect stabiel.
Anoniem: 211516 @Visgek8222 september 2022 10:40
Leuk maar niet iedereen gebruikt PC op de zelfde manier.
Visgek82 @Anoniem: 21151622 september 2022 10:49
Klopt :)
thierry1983 @Anoniem: 21151622 september 2022 20:36
wel de chipset drivers er op?
Anoniem: 211516 @thierry198322 september 2022 20:37
Maakt hellemaal niets uit met of zonder clean install of niet hardware video decoder is kaduuk
batjes 22 september 2022 15:43
Voor mijn RX 580 kreeg ik al enkele maanden geen nieuwe update aangeboden, ook niet als ik handmatig zocht naar updates, maar deze zijn wel voor de RX 580 beschikbaar via de website.
DeBers 22 september 2022 16:49
Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Ah. Ik heb bij alt tabben vanuit een game naar chrome youtube en dumpert vaak black screen. Is dat dit?

edit: Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.

nvm.. Dat is deze!

[Reactie gewijzigd door DeBers op 22 juli 2024 22:18]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq