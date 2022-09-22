AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.9.1 treffen de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aan:
Highlights
Fixed Issues
- Support for:
- Support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta.
Known Issues
- Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync.
Important Notes
- Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.
- Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.
- Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.
- When Vertical Refresh Sync is set globally to Always Off, system stuttering or driver timeout may occur during video playback using Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- Users may encounter dropped frames during video playback using hardware acceleration in browsers on Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs.
- AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.
- OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.
- AMD is working with the game developers of Call of Duty: Warzone to resolve an issue where users may be experiencing stuttering on the Caldera map.