AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 22.8.2 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor de DirectX 12-versie van Saints Row en het horror-spel The Bridge Curse: Road to Salvation, en zijn er natuurlijk weer diverse problemen verholpen

Highlights Support for: Saints Row with DirectX 12 The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation

Fixed Issues VCE presets may be mssing in VEGAS Pro with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6600 Graphics.

DaVinci Resolve Studio 17 may crash using AMD encoder on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.

While playing Lost Ark, flickering may be intermittently experienced after changing displaying settings or checking character info with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 Graphics.

FINAL FANTASY VIII - REMASTERED fails to launch. Known Issues Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty: Warzone on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Some stuttering may be experienced while playing Fortnite with DirectX 11 API.

Radeon Super Resolution may fail to trigger after changing resolution or HDR settings on games such as Nioh 2.

Oculus dashboard menu and rendered controllers may appear bouncing/wobbly on Oculus Quest 2 with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6800 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.

While previewing the timeline in VEGAS Pro, some colors may appear inverted.

Display may briefly show corruption when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Enhanced Sync may cause an intermittent black screen to occur during gameplay and video playback using extended displays and toggling Enhanced Sync. Important Notes AMD Software Capture and Stream features and Overlay support for Clone mode and Eyefinity display configurations will be introduced at a later date.

The latest AMD LINK Client for Windows can be downloaded through the Microsoft App Store.

Hybrid graphics support for Radeon Super Resolution is compatible with Radeon RX 5000 and 6000 series GPUs on AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor notebooks.

OpenGL applications that are 10-bit aware are no longer supported with HDR display capabilities. Enabling 10-Bit Pixel Format in advanced graphics settings is only recommended for use of 10-bit aware OpenGL applications and not required for enabling 10-Bit Color Display Capabilities.

AMD is working with the game developers of Saints Row to resolve issues using DirectX 11 and Vulkan API. Users are recommended to launch Saints Row with DirectX 12. Hybrid graphics users are recommended to use high performance mode in Windows graphics preferences.