Software-update: moOde audio player 8.1.2

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.1.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor versie 8.1.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.1.2

This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-04-04) and Linux kernel 5.15 and includes important updates and bug fixes.

Updates
  • Improve support for non-embedded cue format
  • Add Gulp cachebuster to help prevent stale Browser cache after updates
  • Help text for MPD options section in Audio Config
Bug fixes
  • Cover art not showing for album directories in Folder view
  • File name for UPnP album art fetcher
  • File name for MPD conf merge utility
  • Value for PHP max_input_vars limiting Queue to 1000 items
  • Function encodeURIComponent() not being applied to cover thumb hash
  • Missing 32-bit variant for arm6 librespot
  • Missing alsa.php library causing BlueZ Config to crash
  • Missing alsa.php library causing Squeezelite Config to crash
  • Missing mpd.php library causing Parametric EQ to crash on Play
  • Missing HpCF_Sennheiser_HD800S_A.wav coeffs file for Camilla

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-07-2022 13:22
2 • submitter: bitlab

12-07-2022 • 13:22

2 Linkedin

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

Update-historie

13:22 moOde audio player 8.1.2 2
25-06 moOde audio player 8.1.1 11
23-06 moOde audio player 8.1.0 14
27-03 moOde audio player 8.0.2 1
20-03 moOde audio player 8.0.1 19
14-03 moOde audio player 8.0.0 12
19-12 moOde audio player 7.6.1 18
23-11 moOde audio player 7.6.0 3
10-11 moOde audio player 7.5.0 21
10-'21 moOde audio player 7.4.1 22
Meer historie

Lees meer

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0atomos
12 juli 2022 13:49
Niet echt een idee of dit te vergelijken is met volumio, maar is het ook mogelijk om internetradiostations en/of streamingdiensten toe te voegen bij moOde audio player?
Reageer
0Falco
@atomos12 juli 2022 13:59
Het is heel goed te vergelijken met Volumio. Ik heb beide gebruikt en inmiddels alleen nog MoOde, vind MoOde prettiger en vooral veel stabieler, verder heeft MoOde minder functies weggestopt achter een betaal abo.

Qua internetradiostations zijn er een aantal standaard aanwezig, maar je kan er zoveel toevoegen als je wil. Een streamingsdienst als Spotify (connect) is standaard beschikbaar, andere diensten kan je via UPnP, squeezelight, etc toevoegen.

Kijk anders even op de feature list op https://moodeaudio.org/#features
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee