Versie 8.1.2 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog voor versie 8.1.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

moOde audio player 8.1.2 This release is based on RaspiOS Bullseye Lite (2022-04-04) and Linux kernel 5.15 and includes important updates and bug fixes. Updates Improve support for non-embedded cue format

Add Gulp cachebuster to help prevent stale Browser cache after updates

Help text for MPD options section in Audio Config Bug fixes Cover art not showing for album directories in Folder view

File name for UPnP album art fetcher

File name for MPD conf merge utility

Value for PHP max_input_vars limiting Queue to 1000 items

Function encodeURIComponent() not being applied to cover thumb hash

Missing 32-bit variant for arm6 librespot

Missing alsa.php library causing BlueZ Config to crash

Missing alsa.php library causing Squeezelite Config to crash

Missing mpd.php library causing Parametric EQ to crash on Play

Missing HpCF_Sennheiser_HD800S_A.wav coeffs file for Camilla