Software-update: Unbound 1.16.1

Unbound logo (79 pix) Als je een dns-look-up uitvoert, begint een recursor in eerste instantie met het stellen van de look-upvraag aan een dns-rootserver. Deze kan dan doorverwijzen naar andere servers, vanaf waar weer doorverwezen kan worden naar andere servers enzovoort, totdat uiteindelijk een server is bereikt die het antwoord weet of weet dat de look-up niet mogelijk is. Van dit laatste kan sprake zijn als de naam niet bestaat of de servers niet reageren. Het proces van het langslopen van verschillende authoritative servers heet recursie. Unbound is een dns-recursor met ondersteuning voor moderne standaarden, zoals Query Name Minimisation, Aggressive Use of Dnssec-Validated Cache en authority zones. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 1.16.1 uitgebracht en daarin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Features
  • Fix #704: [FR] Statistics counter for number of outgoing UDP queries sent; introduces 'num.query.udpout' to the 'unbound-control stats' command.
Bug Fixes
  • makedist.sh picks up 32bit libssp-0.dll when 32bit compile.
  • Fix for edns client subnet to respect not looking in its cache when instructed to do so (e.g., prefetch).
  • Merge PR #688: Rpz url notify issue.
  • Note in the unbound.conf text that NOTIFY is allowed from the 'url:' addresses for auth and rpz zones.
  • Remove unused LDNS function check for GOST Engine unloading.
  • Fix for loading locally stored zones that have lines with blanks or blanks and comments.
  • Fix #663: use after free issue with edns options.
  • Clarify -v flag manpage entry (#705)
  • Fix test program dohclient close to use portability routine.
  • Show the output of the exact .rpl run that failed with 'make test'.
  • Fix for cached 0 TTL records to not trigger prefetching when serve-expired-client-timeout is set.
  • Add debug option to the mini_tdir.sh test code.
  • Fix to not count cached NXDOMAIN for MAX_TARGET_NX.
  • Allow fallback to the parent side when MAX_TARGET_NX is reached. This will also allow MAX_TARGET_NX more NXDOMAINs.
  • iana portlist update.
  • Fix detection of libz on windows compile with static option.
  • Fix compile warning for windows compile.
  • Merge PR #706: NXNS fallback.
  • From #706: Cached NXDOMAIN does not increase the target nx responses.
  • From #706: Don't generate parent side queries if we already have the lame records in cache.
  • From #706: When a lame address is the best choice, don't try to generate target queries when the missing targets are all lame.
  • Merge PR #671 from Petr Menšík: Disable ED25519 and ED448 in FIPS mode on openssl3.
  • Merge PR #660 from Petr Menšík: Sha1 runtime insecure.
  • For #660: formatting, less verbose logging, add EDE information.
  • Fix for correct openssl error when adding windows CA certificates to the openssl trust store.
  • Improve val_sigcrypt.c::algo_needs_missing for one loop pass.
  • Reintroduce documentation and more EDE support for val_sigcrypt.c::dnskeyset_verify_rrset_sig.
  • Fix bug introduced in 'improve val_sigcrypt.c::algo_needs_missing for one loop pass'.
  • Merge PR #668 from Cristian Rodríguez: Set IP_BIND_ADDRESS_NO_PORT on outbound tcp sockets.

Unbound

Versienummer 1.16.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Unbound
Download https://nlnetlabs.nl/projects/unbound/download/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 11-07-2022 17:580

11-07-2022 • 17:58

Bron: Unbound

Update-historie

17:58 Unbound 1.16.1 0
02-06 Unbound 1.16.0 26
10-02 Unbound 1.15.0 9
10-12 Unbound 1.14.0 0
12-'20 Unbound 1.13.0 6
10-'20 Unbound 1.12.0 8
07-'20 Unbound 1.11.0 35
05-'20 Unbound 1.10.1 19
02-'20 Unbound 1.10.0 46
10-'19 Unbound 1.9.4 3
Meer historie

Unbound

