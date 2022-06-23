Software-update: moOde audio player 8.1.0

moOde audio player logo (79 pix)Versie 8.1.0 van moOde audio player is uitgekomen. Dit programma maakt van een Raspberry Pi een uitgebreid muziekcenter en kan muziekbestanden afspelen die op het lokale netwerk zijn opgeslagen, van internetradiostations en van diverse streamingdiensten. De speler kan worden bediend via een webbrowser of mobiel apparaat en er is ondersteuning aanwezig voor een groot aantal dac's, zodat de muziek ook op hoge kwaliteit kan worden afgespeeld. De changelog van deze uitgave kan hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste verbeteringen die we in deze release aantreffen:

Enjoy full 64-bit RaspiOS

Starting with this release the ISO image is based on full 64-bit RaspiOS for improved performance, stability and long term support. This image is compatible with Raspberry Pi 3B, 3B+, 3A+, 4, 400, CM3, CM3+, CM4 and Zero 2W. A legacy 32-bit image will also be available that is compatible with all Raspberry Pi models.

Multiple WiFi networks

Multiple WiFi networks can be defined to enable easy network connection when using moOde on different WiFi networks for example at a friends house or when using moOde at audio gatherings or other venues.

Library Playlist view

A full featured Playlist view is available in the Library. Playlists can be created with cover art and metadata to enable sorting and grouping them in various ways. The contents of Playlists can be edited directly. Playlist items can be deleted or moved individually or in blocks. Tracks and Radio stations can be added directly to Playlists.

New Preferences options

Two new options are available including (1) "Track play" which controls whether the selected track is played or the selected track plus all following tracks and (2) "Automatic display" which controls whether CoverView is automatically displayed on the locally attached display.

Tracks added to the Queue are ordered as in Tag view

When adding tracks from multiple albums in Tag view i.e., by Genre, Artist or via search the order of the tracks in the Queue will be the same as the order of the Albums.

moOde audio player

Versienummer 8.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website moOde audio
Download https://moodeaudio.org/#download
Bestandsgroottes 964,00MB - 1,06GB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

23-06-2022
0 • submitter: bitlab

23-06-2022 • 18:41

Submitter: bitlab

Bron: moOde audio

moOde audio player

geen prijs bekend

