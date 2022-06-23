Versie 12.0.0 van Flameshot is uitgekomen. Met dit opensource en crossplatform programma kunnen screenshots worden gemaakt en meteen ook worden bewerkt. Zo kunnen er bijvoorbeeld teskst, lijnen, pijlen, circels en genumerde stappen worden toegevoegd en gevoelige informatie worden verborgen. Na afloop kan de afbeelding worden opgeslagen f naar het klembord worden gestuurd. De changelog voor versie 12.0.0 kan hiweronder worden gevonden.
New Features
Bug Fixes
- Created basic layer movement functionality (up, down) in #2108
- Added a new widget to allow the colorwheel to be more easily customized
- Added magnifier for more precise selections in #2219
- The new magnifier can be enabled in
Configuration > General > Show Magnifier
- There is an option to make the magnifier a square or circle
- Incremental markers can now have a point if you drag when placing them. @vozdeckyl in #2638
- Added the ability to cache the last region in #2615
- The launcher tool will automatically populate the coordinates for the last selection region
- If
Configuration > General > Use last regionis selected, Flameshot will always initialize with the last successfully captured region
- Pinned screenshots can now be copied to the clipboard or saved to a file if a user right clicks on the pinned image in #2519
- Users can now specify their own Imgur API Key from
Configuration > General > Imgur API Key. This is encouraged because as Flameshot has gotten more popular we have started exceeding the upload limit of the default API key by@borgmanJeremy in #2503
- Added 'Save to disk' button when uploading to imgur in #2237
- Pinned screenshots can now be zoomed with a pinch gesture in #2447
- The SVG's have been optimized in #2318
- Make KDE use Freedesktop portal in #2495
- Allow final actions when printing geometry when invoke by CLI in #2444
- Many Flameshot widgets have been reworked to use .ui XML files and Qt Designer. This has been done to allow non C++ developers to more easily contribute to the graphical side of Flameshot.
- Updated Translations
- Pinned images can now be moved partially offscreen on linux in #2520
- Wayland builds now use KF Gui (KDE Framework tools) to fix some issues in #2305
- Fix Flameshot crashes with GB locale in #2304
- Add alternative shortcuts file for KDE Flatpak installs in #2357
- fixed freeze with copy URL to clipboard in #2348
- Fixed crash selecting texttool in #2369
- Improve tooltips texts in #2377
- better zsh code completion in #2382
- Print info messages to stdout instead of stderr in #2639
- Fix CloseOnLastWindow caused by tool change in #2645
- fix unexpected close when launch external app in #2617
- Fix sidebar slider not resizing in #2530
- fixed segfault when screen number exceeds screen count in #2534
- Remove extra timer shots when moving selection with keyboard in #2545
- Fix pinwidget save in #2549
- Config error fix in #2552
- Fix missing icon on snap in #2616
- Fix selection offset in #2630
- Suggest setting XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP if DE cannot be detected in #2634
- Fix saveAsFileExtension in example config in #2414
- fixed high CPU usage on pin in #2502
- Fix alignment bug and applied many clang format warnings in #2448
- fix the --print-geometry for zsh in #2437
- fix bug on macos with save dialog in #2379
- allow numpad numers to resize and fix text artifacting on large resize in #2386
- Zooming in/out happens at different speed in #2378
- fix: arrow tool glitches in #2395
- Fix double click in #2432
- Improve Colorpicker in #2403