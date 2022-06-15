Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.40 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 512.95 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Fall Guy: Free for All, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 en Resident Evil 7. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for Fall Guy: Free for All. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest releases and updates including the addition of NVIDIA Reflex in ICARUS and the introduction of ray tracing to Jurassic World Evolution 2, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 7.

Fixed Issues in Version 516.40 WHQL
  • [Enscape] Shadows may not be rendered correctly. [3530584]
  • [Advanced Optimus] Brightness settings are not getting applied correctly on certain Lenovo notebooks. [3497181]
  • Club 3D CAC-1085 dongle limited to maximum resolution of 4K at 60Hz. [3542678]

nVidia's nieuwe RTX 3090

Versienummer 516.40 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 783,98MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-06-2022 20:28
9 • submitter: zikje

15-06-2022 • 20:28

9 Linkedin

Submitter: zikje

Bron: nVidia

Update-historie

20:28 GeForce Game Ready Driver 516.40 WHQL 9
28-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.95 WHQL 2
12-05 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.77 WHQL 0
27-04 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 WHQL 17
23-03 GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.15 WHQL 13
15-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.79 WHQL 11
01-02 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.65 WHQL 39
14-01 GeForce Game Ready Driver 511.23 WHQL 47
20-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.29 WHQL 25
01-12 GeForce Game Ready Driver 497.09 WHQL 38
Meer historie

Lees meer

Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software Nvidia

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+11+21+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
0ravw
15 juni 2022 21:30
Zijn wel leuk die driver update maar bijna 800 MB voor een drivertje
Mijn eerste videokaart daar stonden ze nog op diskette bij geleverd
Reageer
0atthias
@ravw15 juni 2022 21:36
als iemand met een bagger internet verbinding baal ik er ook van zeker omdat ik nooit geforce experience gebruik en vermoed dat het grootste onderdeel van de download is
Reageer
0ravw
@atthias15 juni 2022 21:42
JA daar denk ik ook wel eens aan leuk voor vele in europa maar je zal een abbo hebben in africa of zo ...
Die betalen vaak per bundel
dan is dit toch wel minder

Waarom niet die GF E los halen van de drivers

[Reactie gewijzigd door ravw op 15 juni 2022 21:43]

Reageer
+2Luuk2015
@ravw15 juni 2022 21:44
Waarom niet die GF E los halen van de drivers
De drivers zijn ook gewoon los te downloaden via de site van Nvidia.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Luuk2015 op 15 juni 2022 21:45]

Reageer
0YangWenli
@atthias15 juni 2022 21:43
Je kunt bij de installatie kiezen om geen GeForce experience te installeren. Ik gebruik het ook niet.

Als je het ook niet wilt downloaden kun je deze handige tool gebruiken

https://github.com/ElPumpo/TinyNvidiaUpdateChecker
Reageer
0EnigmaNL
@ravw15 juni 2022 21:32
Tja, destijds zal je harde schijf ook maar een gig of wat groot zijn geweest.
Reageer
0ravw
@EnigmaNL15 juni 2022 21:39
Mijn eerste HD was 40 MB ... man wat een ruimte .. een 246
Die daar na kwam was al een AMD 166 met 1,2 gig HDD ( die krijgen we NOOIT vol) :+
nu 2 TB SSD en ik moet gaan overstappen naar een 4TB :o

[Reactie gewijzigd door ravw op 15 juni 2022 21:40]

Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee