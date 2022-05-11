Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This is a small maintenance release which fixes known vulnerabilities in OpenSSL et al. Note that we are preparing for upgrade of Phalcon 5 framework and PHP 8.0 inclusion on our way to 22.7.