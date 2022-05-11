Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.7 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
OPNsense 22.1.7 released
This is a small maintenance release which fixes known vulnerabilities in OpenSSL et al. Note that we are preparing for upgrade of Phalcon 5 framework and PHP 8.0 inclusion on our way to 22.7.Here are the full patch notes:
- system: tunables without hierarchy are just "environment" variables
- system: use PHP random_bytes() builtin (contributed by oittaa)
- system: support cd9660 file system in opnsense-importer
- reporting: fix validation in NetFlow settings
- interfaces: interface_ppps_configure() remove boot-time side effect
- interfaces: include VIPS for primary IPv4 detection
- interfaces: DHCPv6 advanced has a different flag to disable NA
- firewall: add missing range validation to alias host type
- firewall: make rule parsing more consistent as x:any and any:y are valid port options
- captive portal: simplify the voucher generation code (contributed by oittaa)
- firmware: list locked packages in health audit
- ipsec: mark non-sortable columns
- openvpn: change filetype of export to text/ovpn
- unbound: updated no coin list (contributed by Luis Nachtigall)
- unbound: change overrides grid label when no results are returned
- unbound: restore duplicate domain behaviour in overrides
- mvc: safeguard multi_sort in searchRecordsetBase()
- mvc: prevent silent crashes in legacy XML attribute emulation
- mvc: Phalcon 5 migration layer to reduce dependencies on Phalcon builtins
- mvc: fix two regressions and deprecate __items
- plugins: os-acme-client 3.10
- plugins: os-bind 1.23
- plugins: os-dnscrypt-proxy 1.12
- plugins: os-frr 1.28
- plugins: os-relayd 2.7 adds listen address and port range to virtual servers
- plugins: os-zabbix-agent 1.12
- plugins: os-zabbix-proxy 1.8
- ports: curl 7.83.0
- ports: nss 3.78
- ports: openssl 1.1.1o
- ports: pcre2 10.40
- ports: php 7.4.29
- ports: pkg 1.17.5
- ports: suricata 6.0.5