Er is met versienummer 7.7 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.509 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.8 (total 37):
- X11 and OSS drivers converted to PE.
- WoW64 support in the sound drivers.
- Number formatting using the new locale database.
- 18635: Adobe Lightroom 2.3: Menu bar is hidden
- 43208: Assassin's Creed IV - Black Flag Hangs tightly
- 43995: Uplay - Assassin's Creed 4 Black Flag won't start
- 45388: user32:edit fails on Traditional Chinese and Korean locales
- 48045: comdlg32:filedlg crashes or times out randomly
- 48048: urlmon:protocol - The ftp test fails on Vista to Windows 8
- 51181: d3d10core:d3d10core fails systematically on AMD GPUs
- 51407: kernel32:time, msvcrt:time and shlwapi:ordinal fail in Wine because Hindi is Unicode-only
- 51460: oleaut32:vartest has a todo because Wine uses an outdated currency symbol for Swiss Francs
- 51619: advapi32:registry fails in Wine because French & German timezone name translations are too long
- 52079: oleacc:main crashes randomly on Windows 10 1709+
- 52149: user32:dialog fails in test_DialogBoxParam() on current Windows 10 21H1
- 52362: Powershell Core 7 installer hangs forever on Chinese locale (LC_ALL=zh_CN.UTF-8)
- 52554: Serbian locale mapping cause crash on multiple installshield wizards
- 52559: kernel32:resource times out since 2021-12-29 at two win10 testbot systems.
- 52684: Command and Conquer Generals (and C&C Zero Hour) have no ground textures
- 52704: FreeHand 9 demo: invalid handle exception (0xc0000008) when attaching uxtheme.dll
- 52743: cannot write to _fdopen'ed stdout when running in docker
- 52771: Wine console creation breaks comctl32:button, dinput:keyboard, user32:dialog, user32:input, user32:monitor and user32:win
- 52828: Incorrect instruments in MIDI playback over ALSA
- 52845: Recent versions of chromium have broken sandbox again
- 52847: GetACP() returns CP_UTF8 on some debian VM
- 52856: kernel32:process fails when Wine has no Unix terminal
- 52857: msvcp140:msvcp140 fails in Windows 8.1 on the cw-rx460 machine
- 52858: kernel32:file fails in Windows 8.1 on the cw-rx460 machine
- 52861: kernel32:locale fails on Windows 10 1709
- 52864: windows.media.speech:speech has a refcount failure on all Windows 10 versions
- 52865: windows.media.speech:speech has a Windows 10 1507-specific failure
- 52866: vbscript:run fails in Wine in Arabic and Hebrew
- 52867: Multiple applications crash because of ResolveLocaleName stub (dnSpy, dotnet-sdk-5.0.100-win-x64, Metatogger 7.2)
- 52869: kernel32:locale - test_CompareStringA() fails on Windows with a UTF-8 code page
- 52871: oleaut32:vartest has failures in Wine in the Arabic and Hebrew locales
- 52887: Get-Computerinfo from NoPowershell crashes
- 52904: kernel32:locale breaks oleaut32:varformat on Wine in the French locale
- 52922: The Evil Within crashes before entering the main menu using Vulkan renderer
- 52924: Guilty Gear XX #Reload: black screen since wine 5.0
- 52953: GuiPy crashes on unimplemented function xmllite.dll.CreateXmlReaderInputWithEncodingCodePage