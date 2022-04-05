AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.4.1 voegt ondersteuning toe voor versie 5.0 van de Unreal Engine en de daarmee gemaakte City Sample-demo. De release notes maken verder melding van enkele bugfixes.
Support For
Fixed Issues
- Unreal Engine 5.0 and City Sample.
Known Issues
- Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
- Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and resolution changes while using Radeon Super Resolution.
- Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.
- Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 5700 XT.
- GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
- Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
- Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.
- Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.