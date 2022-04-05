Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 22.4.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 en hoger aangeboden. Windows 7 en 8 worden nu als legacy aangeduid. Verder zijn er ook geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Versie 22.4.1 voegt ondersteuning toe voor versie 5.0 van de Unreal Engine en de daarmee gemaakte City Sample-demo. De release notes maken verder melding van enkele bugfixes.

Support For
  • Unreal Engine 5.0 and City Sample.
Fixed Issues
  • Visual artifacts in Horizon Zero Dawn may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.
  • Cursor may be misaligned in some titles such as Horizon Zero Dawn and resolution changes while using Radeon Super Resolution.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay may be misaligned after snapping the window to either side of the desktop.
Known Issues
  • Display mode of 4K 120Hz may be missing on some FreeSync displays using some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 5700 XT.
  • GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon 570.
  • Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.
  • Ryzen CPU Overclock settings may be changed after resetting or importing a profile from Radeon Performance Tuning Options.
  • Using Radeon Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 22.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 539,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

05-04-2022 • 18:36
05-04-2022 • 18:36

Bron: AMD

