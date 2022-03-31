Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.66.0 uitgebracht en uitgebreide informatie over die uitgave is op deze pagina te vinden; dit is de aankondiging:
March 2022 (version 1.66)
Welcome to the March 2022 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you will like, some of the key highlights include:
- Local history - Keep track of local file changes independent of source control.
- Settings editor language filter - Displays available language-specific settings.
- Terminal find improvements - Matches are highlighted in the terminal panel and scroll bar.
- Built-in CSS/LESS/SCSS formatters - Code formatting for CSS, LESS, and SCSS.
- JavaScript heap profiles - Collect and view JS memory allocations while debugging.
- VS Code for the Web - Drag and drop files and folders into vscode.dev.
- Remote - SSH support for Mac - Connect via SSH to Apple Silicon/M1/ARM64 machines.
- New R language topic - Learn how to use R for data science in VS Code.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.