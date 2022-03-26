Er is met versienummer 7.5 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.435 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 7.5 (total 28):
- ALSA driver converted to PE.
- Locale database generated from Unicode CLDR.
- HLSL compiler support with the bundled vkd3d.
- Initial support for the OCSP protocol.
- More cleanups to support 'long' type.
- 16221: Nota Bene requires AUTOEXEC.NT
- 16222: Nota Bene requires CONFIG.NT
- 33188: wine explorer: wrong behavior when dragging with no items selected
- 34259: cygwin 2.819 installer hangs during postinstall
- 45422: ./tools/sfnt2fon/sfnt2fon.c shows a heap buffer overflow in fill_fontinfo()
- 46648: Core Temp 1.13 fails to start
- 50270: Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll crashes
- 50869: Killing Wine process in Wine 6.5 doesn't terminate the application because of the new use of start.exe
- 51017: Multiple programs (Microsoft PowerToys, MS Windows terminal) crash inside RegOpenKeyExW
- 51923: Minecraft for Windows 10 needs api-ms-win-core-windowserrorreporting-l1-1-1.dll
- 52048: CreateProcess() might not spawn console for new process
- 52294: DYSMANTLE needs d3d11_device_CreateRasterizerState1 implementation
- 52520: Samsung Magician 7.x crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.SetupDiGetClassRegistryPropertyW
- 52574: PlayOnline Viewer crashes after 10-20 seconds
- 52580: Minecraft (Windows 10 edition) needs api-ms-win-core-memory-l1-1-5.dll
- 52613: mIRC: text from clipboard is pasted twice in text boxes
- 52623: Crash of `not_dll` test from `windows-rs` due missing implementation of `winspool.drv.GetSpoolFileHandle`
- 52645: McAfee "FRP" removable media encryption client crashes on unimplemented function shlwapi.dll.PathMatchSpecExW
- 52651: IrfanView 4.59 crashes on startup
- 52654: Multiple programs crash due to window class regression (QuickPar 0.9.1, HeidiSQL, SolSuite, IP super camera, ATPDraw, KakaoTalk)
- 52664: x86_64 bit vkd3d broken in --without-mingw build
- 52667: DTS Master Audio Suite can't select save file location when wine's "Light" theme is used
- 52669: GRID 2 crashes on launch
- 52670: The Evil Within 2 crashes on launch
- 52705: IRichEditOle::GetObject does not set REOBJECT's cp correctly
- 52711: Cakewalk Pro Audio 9.0 no longer works in wine 7.4
- 52717: dxgi:dxgi fails because DXGI_STATUS_OCCLUDED != S_OK
- 52725: Audacity 2.4.2 "Play" keyboard shortcut stopped working