Er is met versienummer 7.5 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.435 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: ALSA driver converted to PE.

Locale database generated from Unicode CLDR.

HLSL compiler support with the bundled vkd3d.

Initial support for the OCSP protocol.

More cleanups to support 'long' type. Bugs fixed in 7.5 (total 28): 16221: Nota Bene requires AUTOEXEC.NT

16222: Nota Bene requires CONFIG.NT

33188: wine explorer: wrong behavior when dragging with no items selected

34259: cygwin 2.819 installer hangs during postinstall

45422: ./tools/sfnt2fon/sfnt2fon.c shows a heap buffer overflow in fill_fontinfo()

46648: Core Temp 1.13 fails to start

50270: Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll crashes

50869: Killing Wine process in Wine 6.5 doesn't terminate the application because of the new use of start.exe

51017: Multiple programs (Microsoft PowerToys, MS Windows terminal) crash inside RegOpenKeyExW

51923: Minecraft for Windows 10 needs api-ms-win-core-windowserrorreporting-l1-1-1.dll

52048: CreateProcess() might not spawn console for new process

52294: DYSMANTLE needs d3d11_device_CreateRasterizerState1 implementation

52520: Samsung Magician 7.x crashes on unimplemented function setupapi.dll.SetupDiGetClassRegistryPropertyW

52574: PlayOnline Viewer crashes after 10-20 seconds

52580: Minecraft (Windows 10 edition) needs api-ms-win-core-memory-l1-1-5.dll

52613: mIRC: text from clipboard is pasted twice in text boxes

52623: Crash of `not_dll` test from `windows-rs` due missing implementation of `winspool.drv.GetSpoolFileHandle`

52645: McAfee "FRP" removable media encryption client crashes on unimplemented function shlwapi.dll.PathMatchSpecExW

52651: IrfanView 4.59 crashes on startup

52654: Multiple programs crash due to window class regression (QuickPar 0.9.1, HeidiSQL, SolSuite, IP super camera, ATPDraw, KakaoTalk)

52664: x86_64 bit vkd3d broken in --without-mingw build

52667: DTS Master Audio Suite can't select save file location when wine's "Light" theme is used

52669: GRID 2 crashes on launch

52670: The Evil Within 2 crashes on launch

52705: IRichEditOle::GetObject does not set REOBJECT's cp correctly

52711: Cakewalk Pro Audio 9.0 no longer works in wine 7.4

52717: dxgi:dxgi fails because DXGI_STATUS_OCCLUDED != S_OK

52725: Audacity 2.4.2 "Play" keyboard shortcut stopped working