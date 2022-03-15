Software-update: Notepad++ 8.3.3

Notepad++ logo (75 pix) Versie 8.3.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.3.3 regression-fix, bug-fixes and enhancement:
  • Fix crash regression on opening a session file. (Fix #11325, #11365)
  • Enhance stability: add new ability (plugin compatibility) for not loading incompatible plugins. (Fix #11349. Implement #11358, #11338, #11353)
  • Fix deleting the folded line makes folded (hidden) content disappeared. (Fix #11246)
  • Re-enable ability to center the Find Replace dialog on Notepad++ main window. (Implement #9201)
  • Fix extension not appended issue while saving with ENTER under Windows 7. (Fix #11305, #11355)
  • Fix preferences dialog “Dark Mode->Customize tone” color pickers RTL alignment issue in dark mode. (Fix #11343)
  • Fix disabled static texts of Preferences blurry issue in dark mode. (Fix #10823, #11331)
  • Add 4 API for custom auto-indentation and getting current macro status. (Implement #11253)
  • Add new AutoComplete icon for distinguishing functions from normal keywords. (Implement #11311)
  • Fix Plugin Admin close issue after typing ENTER. (Fix #11348)
  • Show current and new version on update dialog. (Implement #19)

Notepad++ screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Notepad++
Download https://notepad-plus-plus.org/downloads/v8.3.3/
Bestandsgrootte 4,23MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 15-03-2022 17:28
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

15-03-2022 • 17:28

1 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Notepad++

Update-historie

03-06 Notepad++ 8.4.2 13
11-05 Notepad++ 8.4.1 18
26-04 Notepad++ 8.4 8
15-03 Notepad++ 8.3.3 1
27-02 Notepad++ 8.3.2 9
16-02 Notepad++ 8.3.1 12
04-02 Notepad++ 8.3 14
24-01 Notepad++ 8.2.1 4
01-01 Notepad++ 8.2 19
09-12 Notepad++ 8.1.9.3 8
Meer historie

Lees meer

Notepad++

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
0trevoc
16 maart 2022 10:01
Notepad++ 8.3.3 (Make Apps, not war)
Netjes :)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee