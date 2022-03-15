Versie 8.3.3 van Notepad++ is uitgekomen. Deze uitgebreide teksteditor heeft diverse mogelijkheden die vooral voor programmeurs handig zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting voor onder andere C, C++, Java, html, xml en php. Ook biedt het programma de mogelijkheid om meer dan één document tegelijk te bewerken of één document op twee verschillende plaatsen te onderhouden. Wie de nieuwste versie wil gebruiken, moet deze zelf downloaden. De ingebouwde updater van Notepad++ biedt updates namelijk pas een week na hun verschijnen aan, om eventuele ernstige bugs nog te kunnen oplossen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Notepad++ v8.3.3 regression-fix, bug-fixes and enhancement: Fix crash regression on opening a session file. (Fix #11325, #11365)

Enhance stability: add new ability (plugin compatibility) for not loading incompatible plugins. (Fix #11349. Implement #11358, #11338, #11353)

Fix deleting the folded line makes folded (hidden) content disappeared. (Fix #11246)

Re-enable ability to center the Find Replace dialog on Notepad++ main window. (Implement #9201)

Fix extension not appended issue while saving with ENTER under Windows 7. (Fix #11305, #11355)

Fix preferences dialog “Dark Mode->Customize tone” color pickers RTL alignment issue in dark mode. (Fix #11343)

Fix disabled static texts of Preferences blurry issue in dark mode. (Fix #10823, #11331)

Add 4 API for custom auto-indentation and getting current macro status. (Implement #11253)

Add new AutoComplete icon for distinguishing functions from normal keywords. (Implement #11311)

Fix Plugin Admin close issue after typing ENTER. (Fix #11348)

Show current and new version on update dialog. (Implement #19)