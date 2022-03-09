Microsoft heeft versie 17.1.1 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.1 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze eerste update zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
From Developer Community
Developer Community has a full list of fixes available in 17.1.
Security Advisory Notice
- CMake->vcxproj regression in 17.1.0 when using CONFIG in custom command
- VSSDK: VS 17.1.0 Preview 5.0 hangs after IVsObjectManager.UnregisterLibMgr()
- CVE-2020-8927 Vulnerability A Remote code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 5.0 and .NET Core 3.1 where a buffer overflow exists in the Brotli library versions prior to 1.0.8.
- CVE-2022-24464 Vulnerability A denial of service vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0, and .NET CORE 3.1 when parsing certain types of http form requests.
- CVE-2022-24512 Vulnerability A Remote Code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0, and .NET Core 3.1 where a stack buffer overrun occurs in .NET Double Parse routine.
- CVE-2021-3711 OpenSSL Buffer Overflow vulnerability A potential buffer overflow vulnerability exists in OpenSSL, which is consumed by Git for Windows. Git for Windows is now updated to version 2.35.1.2, which addresses this issue.