Visual Studio logo (79 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 17.1.1 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een nieuwe vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.1 is in deze aankondiging van Microsoft te vinden. In deze eerste update zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

  • CVE-2020-8927 Vulnerability A Remote code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 5.0 and .NET Core 3.1 where a buffer overflow exists in the Brotli library versions prior to 1.0.8.
  • CVE-2022-24464 Vulnerability A denial of service vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0, and .NET CORE 3.1 when parsing certain types of http form requests.
  • CVE-2022-24512 Vulnerability A Remote Code Execution vulnerability exists in .NET 6.0, .NET 5.0, and .NET Core 3.1 where a stack buffer overrun occurs in .NET Double Parse routine.
  • CVE-2021-3711 OpenSSL Buffer Overflow vulnerability A potential buffer overflow vulnerability exists in OpenSSL, which is consumed by Git for Windows. Git for Windows is now updated to version 2.35.1.2, which addresses this issue.

Versienummer 17.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Ben benieuwd wat jullie van deze versie vinden. Deed vanmorgen de update, maar kreeg vreemde issues, namelijk:

- Melding bij een bestaande solution waar ik tijd mee werk: "this project is targeting a version of .net which is not installed", terwijl alle projected targeted 5.0 hebben en lokaal SDK 5.0 geinstalleerd is. Blijkt ineens dat de .net runtime van 5.0 er niet meer stond.
- Git fatal errors bij pull/push. Terwijl via de commandline het wel werkt.

