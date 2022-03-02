Het pakket OPNsense is een firewall met uitgebreide mogelijkheden. Het is gebaseerd op het besturingssysteem FreeBSD en is oorspronkelijk een fork van m0n0wall en pfSense. Het pakket kan volledig via een webinterface worden ingesteld en heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor 2fa, openvpn, ipsec, carp en captive portal. Daarnaast kan het packetfiltering toepassen en beschikt het over een traffic shaper. De ontwikkelaars hebben OPNsense 22.1.2 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

This release adds GUI support for Intel QuickAssist Technology (QAT) and SYN cookies as per virtue of the FreeBSD 13 operating system. The work to modernise the interfaces subsystem and improve the new ddclient dynamic DNS plugin are also progressing.

Due to signs of decay in the build infrastructure, license nitpicking in FreeBSD ports and the upcoming OpenSSL 3 release (which will complicate things most likely) we have decided to discontinue LibreSSL at the end of this year meaning there will be no more LibreSSL flavour starting with version 23.1. Non-essential software will no longer be manually fixed and provided as binary packages if broken by upstream from this point on.

Since 2015 we have been working on functional LibreSSL support with steady means, but 7 years later and OpenSSL making an effort through numerous ways we are sad to give up this alternative since we do not see LibreSSL being used and properly integrated in software projects as often anymore. It has been a slow but steady decline for the past 2 years that also has to do with a LibreSSL release cycle tailored for OpenBSD in particular and OpenSSL library integration quality, which is almost impossible to improve upon in complex third-party software projects. We simply cannot afford the time for it any longer.

All users are able to update to the OpenSSL flavour without issues now or at any later given point.