Versie 21.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.12.2 is out with faster performance when opening projects, added stock LUTs, improved monitor zoom (more zoom steps, higher zoom levels and usage of current monitor center as reference for zooming). This version also fixes time remapping issues and alpha rendering among others.