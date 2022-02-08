Versie 21.12.2 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Kdenlive 21.12.2 is out
Kdenlive 21.12.2 is out with faster performance when opening projects, added stock LUTs, improved monitor zoom (more zoom steps, higher zoom levels and usage of current monitor center as reference for zooming). This version also fixes time remapping issues and alpha rendering among others.
- Fix sometimes cannot move grouped clip right when only 1 empty frame. Commit.
- When saving effect, show it under its name, not id in effect list. Commit.
- Fix fade effects not correctly saved or pasted. Commit.
- Fix clip monitor allowing seek past clip length with transparency background enabled. Commit.
- Fix green tint on first image extract. Commit.
- Minor cleanup of add marker ui. Commit.
- Ensure thumbnail preview profile is not changed by clip resolution. Commit.
- Fix alpha render and add utvideo. Commit. Fixes bug #448010. See bug #436879
- Fix freeze trying to drag a clip that was just added to Bin. Commit.
- Uptade frei0r.scale0tilt.xml with Scale X and Y parameters now animated. Commit.
- Fix cherry-pick typo. Commit.
- Fix timeline ruler not working after effect drop in some circumstances. Commit.
- Fix various bugs in timeremap (keyframes random move, crashes). Commit.
- Time Remap: don’t allow keyframe after last frame of source clip. Commit.
- Protect timeline preview list with mutex. Commit.
- Fix slideshow duration not updated on profile change. Commit.
- Fix detection of missing timeline preview chunks on opening. Commit.
- Don’t attempt to create audio thumbs if thumbs are disabled. Commit. Fixes bug #448304
- Speedup loading of projects with timeline preview. Commit.
- Add some default LUT files. Commit.
- [Wizzard] Update link to troubleshooting docs. Commit.
- Try to find mediainfo on windows automatically too. Commit.
- [Setup Wizard] Show codes if there are only info messages, fix doc link. Commit.
- Disable “Change Speed” and “Time Remap” actions if the other one is. Commit. Fixes bug #443613
- Check for mediainfo in setup wizard. Commit.
- Fix extract frame on Windows (also used for Titler and scopes). Commit.
- Improve monitor zoom. Commit. Fixes bug #434404
- Use a SPDX standard license identifier in Appstream data. Commit. Fixes bug #448134
- Rename forgotten rgb24 and rgb24a after MLT 7 port. Commit.