Mozilla heeft versie 96 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 96, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de audiokwaliteit, is de processorbelasting van de hoofdtaak flink afgenomen en is de beveiliging tegen Cross-Site Request Forgery aangescherpt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New We’ve made significant improvements in noise-suppression and auto-gain-control as well as slight improvements in echo-cancellation to provide you with a better overall experience.

We’ve also significantly reduced main-thread load.

Firefox will now enforce the Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax by default which provides a solid first line of defense against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks. Fixed On macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail now opens them in a new tab as expected.

Our newest release fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC.

It also fixes an issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution to provide you with a clearer browsing experience.

Plus, we’ve fixed video quality degradation issues on certain sites.

Detached video in fullscreen on macOS has been temporarily disabled to avoid some issues with corruption, brightness changes, missing subtitles and high cpu usage.

Various security fixes Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 96 Release Notes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Fries)