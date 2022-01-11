Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 96.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 96 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 96, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht in de audiokwaliteit, is de processorbelasting van de hoofdtaak flink afgenomen en is de beveiliging tegen Cross-Site Request Forgery aangescherpt. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • We’ve made significant improvements in noise-suppression and auto-gain-control as well as slight improvements in echo-cancellation to provide you with a better overall experience.
  • We’ve also significantly reduced main-thread load.
  • Firefox will now enforce the Cookie Policy: Same-Site=lax by default which provides a solid first line of defense against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.

Fixed

  • On macOS, command-clicking links in Gmail now opens them in a new tab as expected.
  • Our newest release fixes an issue where video intermittently drops SSRC.
  • It also fixes an issue where WebRTC downgrades screen sharing resolution to provide you with a clearer browsing experience.
  • Plus, we’ve fixed video quality degradation issues on certain sites.
  • Detached video in fullscreen on macOS has been temporarily disabled to avoid some issues with corruption, brightness changes, missing subtitles and high cpu usage.
  • Various security fixes

Enterprise

  • Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 96 Release Notes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 96.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 96.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 11-01-2022 16:38
52 • submitter: Isaac Nuketon

11-01-2022 • 16:38

52 Linkedin

Submitter: Isaac Nuketon

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
18-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.1 22
08-02 Mozilla Firefox 97.0 24
28-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.3 0
21-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.2 6
15-01 Mozilla Firefox 96.0.1 20
Meer historie

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (52)

-Moderatie-faq
-152052+128+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Jan Onderwater
11 januari 2022 16:45
Velen lopen weg met Chrome, maar ik blijf bij vuurvos.
+1rickertsnaak
@Jan Onderwater11 januari 2022 17:00
Ben ook fan van Firefox, al vele jaren. Gebruik daarnaast wel Chrome om bepaalde dingen gescheiden te houden. Wat mij wel opvalt: niet alle websites werken super optimaal in Firefox, af en toe een paar kleine foutjes in de weergave en bij sommige websites zelf hele secties niet zichtbaar. Laatst nog op de officiële Nike website bijv. waardoor ik een aankoop niet kon afronden. Helaas wordt Chrome vaak als basis aangehouden tijdens de ontwikkeling en andere browsers (met minder marktaandeel) aan de zijkant geschoven - jammer maar helaas

edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door rickertsnaak op 11 januari 2022 17:02]

+1Fuzzillogic
@rickertsnaak11 januari 2022 17:52
Dingen "gescheiden houden" kan in Firefox makkelijk: containers (ingebouwd, maar makkelijker met extra add-on: https://addons.mozilla.or...multi-account-containers/) of nog meer gescheiden: profiles (about:profiles). Containers kunnen ook automatisch gebruikt worden, zodat bijv. je bankzaken automatisch in hun eigen container gaan.
+1mcmd
@Fuzzillogic11 januari 2022 18:01
containers lopen niet altijd even lekker (bij mij). Voorbeeld is digid. Deze wordt natuurlijk door diverse websites gebruikt. Maar als je de ene website in container A hebt en digid met een andere website in container B, dan kan de website in container A digid niet goed gebruiken. Dat vind ik wel een behoorlijke nadeel van het mechanisme
+1Jazco2nd
@mcmd12 januari 2022 09:17
Beste is 2 profielen en 2 aparte shortcuts om Firefox te openen. 1 voor elk profiel. Zo doe ik het op mijn werk laptop (Windows) om privé dingen gescheiden te houden. En op de gedeelde privelaptop, met elke Firefox profiel ook nog eens in een aparte workspace (Manjaro Gnome).
+1zordaz
@Jazco2nd12 januari 2022 12:36
Dat kan inderdaad ook prima, is deels persoonlijke voorkeur lijkt me.

Ik heb binnen mijn werkprofielen echter ook meerdere accounts nodig voor bijv. O365 en dan zou het dubbelop zijn. Daarnaast wil ik prive zaken scheiden en dat doe ik eveneens met containers. Het kiezen van een profiel zou voor mij daarmee een onnodige extra stap zijn als ik het ook allemaal met containers kan doen.
+1Jazco2nd
@zordaz12 januari 2022 14:17
Ik gebruik Sideberry, dan zijn je tabs verticaal.
Daarmee kan je ook super eenvoudig "blauwe" of andere kleuren tabs maken of omzetten. bijvoorbeeld werk, privé, shopping. Groeperen in tree structuur met drag en drop kan ook.

En dat alles kan je ook nog eens in aparte verticale tablijsten zetten. Zo is mijn privé lijst met open tabs alleen zichtbaar als ik dat lijstje kies.

Echt een verademing. Zeker omdat alle monitoren breedbeeld zijn en websites verticaal zijn georiënteerd is het gewoon ideaal.
0vlijmenfileer
@Jazco2nd12 januari 2022 21:01
Nah, hangt van de use case af. Profielen hebben aparte sets van alles, dus ook bookmarks, add-ons, etc. Containers delen die en dat kan prettig zijn. En je kan verschillende container tabs in één window zetten, vaak ook prettig.
0Jazco2nd
@vlijmenfileer12 januari 2022 21:08
Zie mijn reactie boven je ;) ik gebruik dus beide.
+1Munchie
@mcmd11 januari 2022 19:57
Sinds versie 86 heeft Firefox Total Cookie Protection (TCP) geïmplementeerd. Hiermee worden cookies per domeinnaam geïsoleerd en is Multi-Account Containers overbodig. Enige uitzondering zou
zijn als je met twee verschillende accounts wil inloggen op dezelfde website.

Met TCP tackle je overigens ook het probleem die je nu aanhaalt. Als je wilt inloggen op een website die DigiD gebruikt, maar de domeinnaam is niet hetzelfde, dan gaat dat inderdaad niet werken met Multi-Accounts Containers (tenzij je ze in dezelfde container gooit). TCP maakt hier echter een uitzondering voor en maakt cross-site cookies mogelijk wanneer ze nodig zijn om in te loggen en niet om te tracken:
In addition, Total Cookie Protection makes a limited exception for cross-site cookies when they are needed for non-tracking purposes, such as those used by popular third-party login providers. Only when Total Cookie Protection detects that you intend to use a provider, will it give that provider permission to use a cross-site cookie specifically for the site you’re currently visiting. Such momentary exceptions allow for strong privacy protection without affecting your browsing experience.
Edit:
Check wel even dat je Enhanced Tracking Protection op Strict/Strenge mode staat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Munchie op 11 januari 2022 20:03]

+1GekkePrutser

@Munchie11 januari 2022 20:17
Sinds versie 86 heeft Firefox Total Cookie Protection (TCP) geïmplementeerd. Hiermee worden cookies per domeinnaam geïsoleerd en is Multi-Account Containers overbodig. Enige uitzondering zou
zijn als je met twee verschillende accounts wil inloggen op dezelfde website.
Ja en dat is best een grote uitzondering vind ik. Ik gebruik het juist om die reden. Zat websites die het niet kunnen hebben dat je meerdere accounts hebt. Microsoft O365 bijvoorbeeld.

Persoonlijk ben ik ook heel blij met de gekleurde streepjes omdat de tabs visueel minder goed te onderscheiden zijn sinds de laatste UI veranderingen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 11 januari 2022 20:18]

0mcmd
@Munchie11 januari 2022 21:52
Interessant, ga ik naar kijken. Bedankt voor de info.
+1Rudie_V

@mcmd12 januari 2022 14:00
Wat je beschrijft is natuurlijk precies hoe de werking van containers hoort te zijn. Je kan ook gewoon je digid sites toekennen aan je aparte digid container zodat die sites altijd in de juiste container geopend worden.
Als je naar een digid site gaat kan je via het Firefox Multi-Account Containers icoontje kiezen 'Always open this site in...' om de site aan een container toe tekennen en via 'manage containers' en dan je digid container selecteren kan je het schuifje 'Limit to Designated Sites' aanzetten zodat alleen een select aantal sites in die container geopend worden.

De add-on Temporary Containers is een handige toevoeging bovenop Firefox Multi-Account Containers, deze maakt zoals de naam al suggereert tijdelijke containers aan, dat kan wat configuratietijd schelen waar je met Firefox Multi-Account Containers al je containers handmatig aan moet maken. Je kan dit ook mixen.
0zordaz
@Rudie_V12 januari 2022 15:30
Idd een hele goede en logische combinatie, die twee! Doe ik al jaren zo.
0rickertsnaak
@Fuzzillogic11 januari 2022 18:06
Dankjewel voor de tip! Ik ga ernaar kijken :)
0Bux666
@rickertsnaak17 januari 2022 15:08
Dit kan goed aan een add-on liggen. Ik gebruik voor reclame blokkering (naast de Mozilla-eigen Facebook Container) de volgende add-ons:Heel soms loop ik ook tegen problemen aan en als ik die dan beide uitschakel voor die site, dan werkt het in 9 van de 10 keer gewoon. Op een webshop of banksite hoef je in principe geen adblocker te gebruiken, dus eigenlijk verandert er niet eens wat aan je ervaring.
+1Genosha
@Jan Onderwater11 januari 2022 21:11
FireFox gebruiker sinds de bèta (en daarvoor altijd Navigator gebruiker) en ik wil echt niets anders. Ik snap niet hoe mensen Chrome kunnen gebruiken.
+1Urk
@Genosha11 januari 2022 22:41
Helemaal mee eens! In 't verleden had Chrome ook veel meer render issues dan Firefox. Weet niet hoe dan nu is...
Ik moet veel klanten nog steeds overtuigen dat Edge & Firefox een wat mij betreft een betere combi is...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Urk op 11 januari 2022 22:42]

+1Genosha
@Urk12 januari 2022 07:16
Edge en Firefox is inderdaad de combi. Al gebruik ik Edge echt alleen voor Office online en bepaalde websites die niet werken door alle ad en tracking blockers in mijn Firefox.
+1Rudie_V

@Genosha12 januari 2022 13:08
Je kan meerdere Firefox profielen starten, elk profiel z'n eigen instellingen en add-ons.
door alle ad en tracking blockers in mijn Firefox
Misschien moet je hier eens naar kijken, want meerdere ad-blockers voegt vaak niet zoveel toe, tenzij ze allemaal niet zo goed zijn natuurlijk. Eigenlijk kan je al stellen dat je met uBlock Origin genoeg hebt en meer ad-blockers niet nodig zijn(en met uBO in dynamic mode kan je veel handmatig instellen, beetje ala uMatrix/NoScript). In uBlock Origin kan je ook meer filter lijsten toevoegen als je denkt dat dat nodig is. Sinds een tijdje kan uBO ook URL filtering toepassen zodat tracking informatie in de url eruit gehaald kan worden, oa door de filterlijst 'AdGuard URL Tracking Protection' aan te vinken, maar je kan ook handmatig filter aanmaken, zie https://kb.adguard.com/en/general/adguard-ad-filters .
0ggj87
@Genosha12 januari 2022 08:38
Dat probleem heb ik ook :X
0Katsunami
@Genosha11 januari 2022 22:19
*shrug*

Veel mensen gebruiken wat hun voorgeschoteld wordt. Ze beginnen met Edge (bijvoorbeeld), gaan naar GMail, waar hun verteld wordt dat Chrome "beter werkt" en of ze dat wilen proberen? Klik... en Chrome staat erop en default, importeert waarschijnlijk zelfs instellingen en favorieten van Edge, en het ziet er 90% hetzelfde uit. Mensen weten wellicht niet eens dat ze van browser zijn veranderd behalve at het icoontje er nu anders uitziet.

Zelf gebruik ik al Firefox van voor de tijd dat het Firefox heette, onder de naam Phoenix. Ik heb sindsdien nooit iets anders gebruikt, behalve Chrome om te testen of een website daar ook werkt. Nu gebruik ik op het werk vooral Edge en Chrome, omdat sommige van de nieuwere bedrijfs-sites/apps zo geschreven zijn dat ze niet eens meer werken in een andere browser.

Maar om dingen op te zoeken, ook op het werk, heb ik Firefox geïnstalleerd. Onder Linux draai ik Firefox 91.x ESR onder Debian.

Kort gezegd gebruik ik zelf ook niks anders dan Firefox en ik zal pas op zoek gaan naar een andere browser als Mozilla of niet meer bestaat, of echt héél rare dingen gaat doen.
0Wouterie
@Katsunami12 januari 2022 09:01
Ik zie dat bij mijn ouders ook. Staat daar opeens Google Chrome op de PC! Natuurlijk hebben ze geen idee... maar mijn vader is iemand die werkelijk overal op klikt. Firefox met de nodige extenties blokkeert alles, maar dat niet. Helaas.
0Jazco2nd
@Katsunami12 januari 2022 09:20
Of ze installeren een populair programma en dat programma promoot en installeert Chrome en stelt het als default in.

Over de jaren heen heeft Google echt miljarden aan marketing besteed, ook gewoon billboards, om van Chrome de grootste te maken.

Firefox grootste inkomstenbron is inderdaad Google die hun betaald om Google Search als default te houden.
Snap niet dat een superrijke niet gewoon even 2 miljard erin pompt. En op Social roept om Firefox te gebruiken.
+1JKL-NL
@Jan Onderwater11 januari 2022 16:49
Tja, sinds Edge ook Chromium-based is, is Firefox de enige grote speler die nog is overgebleven als concurrent voor Google (op Windows), dus daarom hoop ik dat Firefox blijft bestaan.
0tom.cx
@JKL-NL11 januari 2022 21:41
Safari wordt ook nog redelijk gebruikt op macs en concurreert ook wel mee doordat ze (nog) geen chromium gebruiken maar webkit.
0JKL-NL
@tom.cx12 januari 2022 09:28
Klopt, daarom noemde ik ook specifiek Windows in mijn reactie.
0Sjah

@Jan Onderwater11 januari 2022 17:20
tJa Chrome heeft zijn zin doorgedrukt gekregen, doordat Google al jaar of 14 adverteert/pusht met Chrome op zijn zoeksite. Firefox moet het op eigen kracht en goodwill doen. Heel verschil, vind ik.
+1toro
@Sjah12 januari 2022 08:53
Nou nee niet op eigen kracht.

Firefox bestaat voornamelijk door de hoge donaties van Google raar maar waar :/

Ze krijgen daarvoor terug dat ze de standaard zoekmachine zijn op Firefox.

En dan maar te zwijgen over dat elke site die je bezoekt naar Google word gestuurd via de safe browsing feature die sinds een paar versies niet meer te disablen is. Mozilla en Google claimen dat dit volledig anoniem is.
0Emiel1986
@Jan Onderwater11 januari 2022 16:46
me 2
0vespino
@Emiel198611 januari 2022 17:33
Me three.
0TheAcentra
@vespino11 januari 2022 17:45
Me four
0Flappie
@TheAcentra11 januari 2022 18:35
Me five.

Maar het is een rode panda trouwens, geen vos :)

Ik begrijp al die Chrome fanboys niet zo goed. Ik kan geen enkel voordeel van Chrome noemen ten opzichte van Firefox. En als ik dan naar privacy kijk heb ik toch liever Firefox.
+1user549890
@Flappie11 januari 2022 18:53
Je kan nog altijd geen website als PWA installeren in Firefox.

Ook is Chromium engine nét iets sneller.

Én ingebouwde translator bestaat niet, net zoals op Android.

[Reactie gewijzigd door user549890 op 11 januari 2022 18:56]

+1Jazco2nd
@user54989012 januari 2022 09:14
Met de mobiele versie kan je gewoon op install drukken in het menu. Als de site PWA ondersteund.

Ingebouwde translator kan je via add-on toevoegen.

Welke engine sneller is veranderd elke 6 weken zowat en is totaal niet meer interessant voor gebruikers.
0Katsunami
@user54989011 januari 2022 22:22
Het is niet Chrome of Chrome-gebaseerd. Dat is wat mij betreft de enige feature die een browser echt nodig heeft.
0lenwar

@user54989012 januari 2022 07:25
Voor mij verkoop je het nu niet hoor! :)
De agressieve manier de pwa’s worden gepushed en het continu maar willen vertalen waren voor mij redenen om te stoppen met Chromium browsers.
+1.MaT
@Flappie11 januari 2022 22:32
Maar het is een rode panda trouwens, geen vos :)
Hoewel het goed lijkt op een rode panda, is het toch echt een vos.
https://twitter.com/firefox/status/1052674514901848064
https://blog.mozilla.org/...till-in-the-firefox-logo/
+1Sjah

11 januari 2022 17:11
Bij mij in Ubuntu staat in the about van Fx>>> Firefox for Ubuntu Canonical 1.0... 't Staat al jaaren op 1.0, waar slaat die 1.0 op??
+1Eonfge
@Sjah11 januari 2022 17:23
Geen idee, en eigenlijk ook wel een beetje matig.

Firefox op Linux is anders dan op Windows of Mac. Bij Windows of Mac komen de builds direct van Mozilla vandaag. Je download hun versie en draait die op jouw machine. Firefox op Linux werkt anders, omdat het heel gebruikelijk is om Firefox vanaf de bron te compileren, speciaal voor die distributie. Er is dus op Linux niet 1 Firefox, maar een hele serie van Firefoxes die kleine verschillen hebben: GNU Clib 2.32, of geen VAAPI ondersteuning, of misschien is het wel ARM.

Ubuntu markeert hun versie met 1.0, maar wat anders is in hun versie ten opzichte van de officiële versie, dat durf ik niet te zeggen. Mocht je Firefox direct van Mozilla willen, dan kun je die bij Flathub krijgen.
+1TheVivaldi

@Eonfge11 januari 2022 18:03
Je kunt op Linux Firefox ook gewoon van de Mozilla-site downloaden. Archief uitpakken, dubbelklikken op het Firefox-bestand en hij start en update zichzelf continu. Alle versies inmiddels VAAPI-ondersteuning, behalve ESR.
Het is dus helemaal niet nodig om te wachten op distro-updates (of Flatpak met alle overhead van dien), die bovendien niet zoveel toevoegen. Daarom ook dat Linux Mint binnenkort niet meer de Ubuntu-versie maar de Mozilla-versie gaan gebruiken, omdat ze het verschil te minimaal vonden, maar de updates te traag.

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheVivaldi op 11 januari 2022 18:05]

+1Jerie
@Eonfge11 januari 2022 18:32
Standaard op Ubuntu krijg je Firefox van Snap. Start lekker traag op en integreert niet lekker. Terwijl je er verder geen winst uit haalt. In APT repo staat wel een non-Snap versie.
0Zidane007nl
@Jerie11 januari 2022 22:26
Nog wel gelukkig. Hopelijk draait Canonical dat niet de nek om zoals ze met Chromium hebben gedaan.
0Uchy
@Zidane007nl12 januari 2022 09:48
Volgens mij gaat FF zelf snaps leveren vanaf de volgende LTS van Ubuntu.
Ik vind het maar matig. Voor mij een reden om te zoeken naar een alternatief waarbij ff wel een deb is. Al zijn er echt wel security-redenen om het wel op die manier te doen... :-S
+1GekkePrutser

@Eonfge11 januari 2022 20:19
Bij mij op FreeBSD moet dat ook wel omdat Mozilla zelf niet eens een officiele versie biedt voor het platform :)
+1Creesch

11 januari 2022 18:55
We’ve made significant improvements in noise-suppression and auto-gain-control as well as slight improvements in echo-cancellation to provide you with a better overall experience.
Uh wat? Dit klinkt als iets wat bij zoom, teams, google meet, etc zou moeten staan maar in de context van een browser vind ik dit toch enigszins apart. Zeker zonder enige context lijkt dat er hier staat dat Firefox met geluid gaat knoeien "ergens" maar waar geen idee en ik zou dat toch graag willen weten. Ik gok dat het gaat om microfoon input, maar of er ook instellingen voor zijn is me niet duidelijk.

Edit: Het enige wat ik kan vinden waar het wellicht mee te maken heeft is deze API https://developer.mozilla...roperties_of_audio_tracks

Ik vind het erg jammer hoe Mozilla tegenwoordig niet meer de moeite neemt een fatsoenlijke changelog te publiceren waar ze ook voor technische gebruikers de context beschikbaar maken...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Creesch op 11 januari 2022 19:22]

+1Maurits van Baerle

@Creesch11 januari 2022 22:41
Dit lijkt me allemaal van toepassing op WebRTC, daarvoor is de browser natuurlijk zelf een beetje de client.

Overigens zijn er ook speciale Firefox developer release notes.

Ze zijn al heel lang geleden gestopt met het publiceren van de speciale link naar Bugzilla met alle wijzigingen. Voor een Major Release als dit heb je het dan al gauw over 2000 wijzigingen en daar kan vrijwel niemand mee overweg. Bovendien raakte de Bugzilla server regelmatig overbelast omdat tienduizenden mensen tegelijkertijd die even 2000 velden van her en der uit de database geplukt wilden hebben een beetje teveel van het goede is.
+1Creesch

@Maurits van Baerle12 januari 2022 13:19
Mja in de developer release notes zie ik ook niet iets terug wat hier direct relatie mee lijkt te hebben. En helemaal prima dat ze niet naar elk bugzilla issue linken, de load daarvan zal inderdaad niet prettig zijn op de database. Maar er zit een verschil tussen het publiceren van heldere changelogs en de marketing fluff zoals in de paragraaf staat, want er staat feitelijk niks.
0bytemaster460
@Creesch11 januari 2022 22:47
Kan het iets te maken met de webversies van Zoom, Skype, Teams etc? Zou het kunnen dat die geen invloed kunnen uitoefenen op het volume van de microfoon en dat de browser dit nu kan overnemen?
+1GekkePrutser

11 januari 2022 20:21
Ook nog een lijstje veranderingen voor web developers:

https://developer.mozilla...zilla/Firefox/Releases/96

Onder andere worden de color-scheme properties van CSS nu ondersteund (voor dark modes).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True