Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3
  • Addressed startup crashes on some Windows systems with Intel GPUs.
  • Addressed an issue with using styling on unstyled text fields.
  • Addressed incorrect output blanking on Mac OS without 10-bit viewers.
  • Addressed an issue displaying key shortcuts in context menus.
  • Addressed an incorrect warning for embedded LUTs in offline clips.
  • Addressed decoding issues for ProRes with alpha in M1 Pro and Max.
  • Addressed incorrect display of scopes extents on Apple Silicon.
  • Addressed incorrect previews for alpha outputs on Apple Silicon.
  • Addressed slow playback for adjustment clips with Fusion FX digital glitch.
  • Addressed potential freezes with Fusion fuses on Apple Silicon.
  • Addressed an issue with pasting connected tools into a group.
  • Addressed an issue with 3D text sometimes not rendering.
  • Addressed an issue when deleting looped spline points in Fusion.
  • Addressed a stability issue with Fusion classic optical flow on Apple Silicon.
  • Addressed a node editor redraw issue for instanced tools in Fusion.
  • Addressed trimmed media being looped in imported Fusion comps.
  • Addressed an issue with renaming bounced audio clips in the media pool.
  • Addressed issues with crossfade behavior when editing clips in Fairlight.
  • Addressed a VST clip effect error when switching timelines.
  • Addressed Fairlight Accelerator monitoring issues for fixed bus projects.
  • Addressed phase alignment for certain Dolby Atmos workflows.
  • Addressed a frame of silence in some exported IMFs with Dolby Atmos.
  • Addressed display metadata for Dolby Vision tone mapping preview.
  • Addressed an issue with easyDCP KDMs generated from Resolve.
  • Faster decode performance on M1 Max for ProRes media.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-12-2021 11:44
15

21-12-2021 • 11:44

15 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

07-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 9
16-02 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.4 7
21-12 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 15
19-11 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2 9
29-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 20
22-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4 37
08-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.3.2 1
02-09 Davinci Resolve 17.3.1 3
24-08 DaVinci Resolve 17.3 26
01-07 DaVinci Resolve 17.2.2 0
Meer historie

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

Reacties (15)

+1sohus
21 december 2021 11:57
Hoe is de performance van DaVinci t.o.v. Final Cut Pro op een M1 Mac?
+1addictive
@sohus21 december 2021 12:37
Ik dacht dat Final Cut Pro sneller zou zijn, aangezien het van Apple is. Maar DaVinci is super snel op mijn 16" Macbook Pro met M1 Max.

Het verschil in snelheid zou ik niet de doorslag laten geven om voor het ene of andere programma te gaan. De workflow is veel belangrijker imo. En DaVinci is top, he tis heerlijk dat je alles in 1 programma hebt.

Aangezien het gratis is kan ik het je zeker aanraden, en deze video is een goede crash course: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ozj-aQH0kiE
+1Jan Onderwater
@addictive21 december 2021 13:42
Ja en nee,
Als je meer features wilt hebben moet je naar Resolve upgraden en dat is een eenmalige betaling

Nog een vergelijking tussen Studio en Resolve
+1sIRwa3
@Jan Onderwater21 december 2021 16:36
Ja en nee, vergelijk je nu een betaald pakket met een gratis pakket dat serieus VEEL kan?
even snel gekeken, de FULL resolve (studio) is dus net zo duur als FCP..

en volgens mij voor 36.- meer heb je de speededitor (met studio licence)! beat that FCP..
+1Jan Onderwater
@sIRwa321 december 2021 17:25
Ik vergelijk de gratis versie van DaVinci met de betaalde versie. En ja, veel BlackMagic HW komt met een licentie voor de normaal gesproken betaalde versie. Ik werk al met FCPX sinds het uitkwam, maar als ik nu zou beginnen met video editing zou ik DaVinci serieus overwegen. DaVinci heeft ook nadelen, bv weinig plugins als je het vergelijkt met Premiere.
Anyway, als je serieus bezig gaat met video editing, hou er rekening mee dat je grootste investering niet de aanschaf is van het pakket, maar de tijd die je steekt in het leren omgaan met de software.
+1addictive
@Jan Onderwater21 december 2021 17:34
Misschien kwam het niet duidelijk naar voren in mijn post, wat ik bedoelde te zeggen was:

er bestaat een gratis versie van DaVinci Resolve, dus je kunt het zelf testen om te zien om de workflow en snelheid zijn wat je ervan verwacht, zonder enig risico te lopen.
+1Jan Onderwater
@addictive21 december 2021 17:59
Okay, maar de betaalde versie gebruikt de GPU acceleratie, de gratis versie niet. Net zoals het gebruik maken van de Neural Engine.
+1Irsu85
@sohus21 december 2021 11:58
Op Linux is davinchi resolve redelijk goed in performance, ma ik weet niet hoe het is op macs en vs final cut pro
+1Uruk-Hai

@Irsu8521 december 2021 21:31
Is Davinci makkelijk bij te werken op Linux of moet je eerst de voorgaande versie deïnstalleren en dan pas de nieuwe versie installeren?
0Irsu85
@Uruk-Hai22 december 2021 09:26
Dat weet ik niet, de vorige keer dat ik dat gebruikte was al effe geleden, en had maar 1 versie
+1guidogast

@sohus21 december 2021 12:04
Ik heb zelf geen Mac, maar heb eventjes op YouTube gekeken. Er zijn verschillende comparisons te vinden waaronder: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_AuqdrgIUI
+1xiphoid
@sohus21 december 2021 13:00
Beide zijn indrukwekkend op the M1 mac. Ik heb een mac mini m1 2020 met 16 gb en 1tb ssd en dacht dat het dezelfde performance zou geven als de maxed out imac van 2017 met 64gb ram, en 8gb 580x en een andere nieuwer systeem. En we doen nu alles op de m1, 't heeft het volledig overgenomen. Ik ben er dan ook van overtuigd dat alle ouwe rommel eruit gaat als er een m2max komt in een pro oplossing.
+1Jan Onderwater
@sohus21 december 2021 13:38
Beide zijn waanzinnig snel, en in sommige timelines is Resolve sneller, in andere FCPX. Zowel DaVinci, Apple en Adobe met Premiere lijken hard bezig te zijn met het optimaliseren van de software voor Apple Silicon. Resolve is echter heel hard aan de weg aan het timmeren en lijkt wekelijks met updates te komen, waar Apple lijkt te slacken. Ook wat nieuwe features betreft.

Het hangt ook af van welke Format van de camera komt
Dit is wat ik aan vergelijking vond, artikel in het Duits.
Deel 1
Deel 2

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan Onderwater op 21 december 2021 13:59]

+1rickvdvulkaan
21 december 2021 18:16
Ik werk nu zo'n 10 jaar met resolve, al voordat blackmagic ermee aan de haal ging. Je kunt -op veelal naar mijn mening een negatieve manier- goed merken wat er toegevoegd is sindsdien.

Er wordt veel gezegd over hoe hard ze aan de weg timmeren, maar ik vind de stabiliteit van alle toegevoegde features over het algemeen hard tegen vallen, soms zijn ze overduidelijk niet eens af, of lijkt het zelfs alsof ze niet eens zijn getest, en de klantenservice is mwa. Veel rare fancy poespas toegevoegd, waar bestaande bugs gewoon erin blijven zitten. Het forum puilt uit van alle meldingen van serieuze bugs, waar nooit op gereageerd wordt door medewerkers.

En dat is al jaren zo. In het begin van de overname was het excuus van kinderziektes nog wel geldig, maar ondertussen moet die fase wel voorbij zijn.

Ook echt wel positieve ontwikkelingen, maar je kunt goed merken dat de prioriteit ligt bij de nieuwe klant op de korte termijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rickvdvulkaan op 21 december 2021 18:37]

+1prodesk
21 december 2021 20:39
Bijzonder dat deze ook voor Linux beschikbaar is. Wordt onder de motorkap gebruik gemaakt van één codebase?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

