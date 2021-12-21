Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.3 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 Addressed startup crashes on some Windows systems with Intel GPUs.

Addressed an issue with using styling on unstyled text fields.

Addressed incorrect output blanking on Mac OS without 10-bit viewers.

Addressed an issue displaying key shortcuts in context menus.

Addressed an incorrect warning for embedded LUTs in offline clips.

Addressed decoding issues for ProRes with alpha in M1 Pro and Max.

Addressed incorrect display of scopes extents on Apple Silicon.

Addressed incorrect previews for alpha outputs on Apple Silicon.

Addressed slow playback for adjustment clips with Fusion FX digital glitch.

Addressed potential freezes with Fusion fuses on Apple Silicon.

Addressed an issue with pasting connected tools into a group.

Addressed an issue with 3D text sometimes not rendering.

Addressed an issue when deleting looped spline points in Fusion.

Addressed a stability issue with Fusion classic optical flow on Apple Silicon.

Addressed a node editor redraw issue for instanced tools in Fusion.

Addressed trimmed media being looped in imported Fusion comps.

Addressed an issue with renaming bounced audio clips in the media pool.

Addressed issues with crossfade behavior when editing clips in Fairlight.

Addressed a VST clip effect error when switching timelines.

Addressed Fairlight Accelerator monitoring issues for fixed bus projects.

Addressed phase alignment for certain Dolby Atmos workflows.

Addressed a frame of silence in some exported IMFs with Dolby Atmos.

Addressed display metadata for Dolby Vision tone mapping preview.

Addressed an issue with easyDCP KDMs generated from Resolve.

Faster decode performance on M1 Max for ProRes media.

General performance and stability improvements.