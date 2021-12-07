Mozilla heeft versie 95 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 95, die nu ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt door de sandbox-api en site isolation standaard aan te zetten. Verder zijn op macOS het energie- en processorverbruik verminderd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.
New
Fixed
- RLBox — a new technology that hardens Firefox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries — is now enabled on all platforms.
- Good news! You can now download Firefox from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms.
- We’ve reduced CPU usage on macOS in Firefox and WindowServer during event processing.
- We’ve also reduced the power usage of software decoded video on macOS, especially in fullscreen. This includes streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
- You can now move the Picture-in-Picture toggle button to the opposite side of the video. Simply look for the new context menu option Move Picture-in-Picture Toggle to Left (Right) Side.
- To better protect Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, Site Isolation is now enabled for all Firefox 95 users.
Changed
- After starting Firefox, users of the JAWS screen reader and ZoomText magnifier will no longer need to switch applications in order to access Firefox.
- You’ll find the state of controls using the ARIA switch role is now correctly reported by Mac OS VoiceOver.
- You’ll see a faster content process startup on macOS.
- We’ve also made memory allocator improvements.
- And we’ve improved page load performance by speculatively compiling JavaScript ahead of time.
- Various security fixes
Enterprise
- We’ve added a User Agent override for Slack.com, which allows Firefox users to use more Call features and have access to Huddles.
Developer
- Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in this latest version of Firefox.
- On macOS command-clicking links in Gmail still does not open a new tab. Workaround: you can click links in Gmail without pressing command, which will still open a new tab.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Engels)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Fries)