Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 95.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 95 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 95, die nu ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer de beveiliging aangescherpt door de sandbox-api en site isolation standaard aan te zetten. Verder zijn op macOS het energie- en processorverbruik verminderd. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • RLBox — a new technology that hardens Firefox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries — is now enabled on all platforms.
  • Good news! You can now download Firefox from the Microsoft Store on Windows 10 and Windows 11 platforms.
  • We’ve reduced CPU usage on macOS in Firefox and WindowServer during event processing.
  • We’ve also reduced the power usage of software decoded video on macOS, especially in fullscreen. This includes streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
  • You can now move the Picture-in-Picture toggle button to the opposite side of the video. Simply look for the new context menu option Move Picture-in-Picture Toggle to Left (Right) Side.
  • To better protect Firefox users against side-channel attacks such as Spectre, Site Isolation is now enabled for all Firefox 95 users.
Fixed
  • After starting Firefox, users of the JAWS screen reader and ZoomText magnifier will no longer need to switch applications in order to access Firefox.
  • You’ll find the state of controls using the ARIA switch role is now correctly reported by Mac OS VoiceOver.
  • You’ll see a faster content process startup on macOS.
  • We’ve also made memory allocator improvements.
  • And we’ve improved page load performance by speculatively compiling JavaScript ahead of time.
  • Various security fixes
Changed
  • We’ve added a User Agent override for Slack.com, which allows Firefox users to use more Call features and have access to Huddles.
Enterprise Developer unresolved
  • On macOS command-clicking links in Gmail still does not open a new tab. Workaround: you can click links in Gmail without pressing command, which will still open a new tab.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Windows (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (32bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor Linux (64bit, Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 95.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 95.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-12-2021 16:36
18 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

07-12-2021 • 16:36

18 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Update-historie

09-06 Mozilla Firefox 101.0.1 4
31-05 Mozilla Firefox 101.0 89
20-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.2 29
17-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0.1 8
03-05 Mozilla Firefox 100.0 28
05-04 Mozilla Firefox 99.0 0
23-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.2 9
15-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0.1 41
08-03 Mozilla Firefox 98.0 31
05-03 Mozilla Firefox 97.0.2 4
Meer historie

+1mfpieters
7 december 2021 16:47
Jammer dat een browser hacks moet implementeren voor individuele websites:
We’ve added a User Agent override for Slack.com, which allows Firefox users to use more Call features and have access to Huddles.
Desalniettemin al jaren fervent gebruiker van Firefox. Zeker fijn in een team web developers dat iedereen z'n eigen favoriete browser heeft om in te ontwikkelen, dat scheelt weer een aantal glitches op production.
+2ronaldvr
@mfpieters7 december 2021 17:14
Nee daar heeft het niks mee te maken:
Slack's video conferencing service only support Chrome's non-standard Plan B format for WebRTC calls. And our attempts to talk to Slack about changing that were kindly rejected (we met with them shortly after they had launched the calling feature).

Het heeft (onder meer) te maken met het feit dat Google (net als Microsoft vroeger met IE) bewust developers stimuleert om niet standards compliant te zijn.
+1Bux666
@ronaldvr7 december 2021 21:32
Klopt helemaal. Chrome is al jaren de nieuwe IE en zou ik alleen al nooit gebruiken omdat de uitgever ervan leeft van gebruikersdata. Jouw gebruikersdata...

Hier wat artikelen die beide meer dan 2 jaar oud zijn, maar alleen nog maar actueler zijn geworden:
+1Eonfge
@ronaldvr7 december 2021 21:32
Stel hypocriete honden van Slack. Klagen bij de EU dat zo door een monopolie van Microsoft uitgesloten worden, maar zelf precies het zelfde doen:
SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020—Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) today announced it has filed a competition complaint against Microsoft Corporation before the European Commission.

The complaint details Microsoft’s illegal and anti-competitive practice of abusing its market dominance to extinguish competition in breach of European Union competition law. Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers.
https://slack.com/blog/ne...mplaint-against-microsoft
+1HolaGanz
7 december 2021 17:50
* We’ve reduced CPU usage on macOS in Firefox and WindowServer during event processing.
* We’ve also reduced the power usage of software decoded video on macOS, especially in fullscreen. This includes streaming sites such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.
* You’ll see a faster content process startup on macOS.
Zo op het eerste gezicht zie ik geen verbetering, maar weet iemand ergens harde cijfers te vinden?
0prodesk
7 december 2021 16:50
RLBox — a new technology that hardens Firefox against potential security vulnerabilities in third-party libraries — is now enabled on all platforms.
Had Chrome dit niet allang?
+1tijsgro
@prodesk7 december 2021 17:17
Nee, dit is een nieuwe vorm van sandbox technologie (naast sandboxes voor webinhoud en isolatie van afzonderlijke tabbladen, waar andere browsers ook gebruik van maken). Maar Mozilla stelt het wel beschikbaar voor andere browsers en hoopt zelfs dat die het ook gaan gebruiken:

'Moreover, we hope to see this technology make its way into other browsers and software projects to make the ecosystem safer. RLBox is a standalone project that’s designed to be very modular and easy-to-use, and the team behind it would welcome other use-cases.'

Bron:
https://hacks.mozilla.org...sandboxing-in-firefox-95/
0JAVE
@prodesk7 december 2021 16:55
Heeft Chrome een technologie die Firefox beter beschermt? Hmm...
0Commandor1961
7 december 2021 19:17
addon(fvd speed dial we) is nog niet terug in firefox
+1Zidane007nl
@Commandor19617 december 2021 21:08
Die komt ook niet meer terug denk ik. Zie https://discourse.mozilla...killed-by-mozilla/89060/7.
Een terechte ban.
0obimk1
7 december 2021 16:41
Dus ze hebben ook een verse in het Fries?

Wauw.
0J2S
@obimk17 december 2021 17:10
Dat heb ik al zeker 10 jaar geleden voor de grap een keer bij mijn vader geïnstalleerd, dus dat bestaat al heel lang :)
0VirtualGuineaPig
@J2S7 december 2021 19:38
Wat is daar grappig aan? Woont je vader in Limburg?
0J2S
@VirtualGuineaPig7 december 2021 19:47
Nee, woont in Friesland maar opgegroeid in de randstad. Hij komt er wel uit in het Fries, maar Nederlands is makkelijker.
0VirtualGuineaPig
@J2S8 december 2021 14:58
Ik soe net wite wat dêr no swier oan is, it Frysk
0RoseSolane
8 december 2021 13:16
Met deze versie lijkt Firefox anders te reageren op de standaard kleurinstellingen van Windows 11. Ik gebruik al jaren lang de optie "Accentkleur weergeven op Start en taakbalk" en dat werkt in Windows 11 alleen met donker als standaard modus voor Windows. Maar in de meeste apps gebruik ik liever licht als standaard modus. Dat kan je instellen in Windows 11 door licht te kiezen als standaard app-modus. Dus ik gebruik donker als standaard modus voor Windows en licht als standaard app-modus. Firefox gebruikte tot deze versie bij mij licht als kleur modus. Hetzelfde geldt voor YouTube. Vanaf versie 95.0 gebruikt Firefox (en YouTube) donker als kleur modus voor mij. Zou Firefox niet mijn voorkeur voor licht als standaard app-modus moeten volgen?

Toevoeging: Ik heb nog wat verder gespeeld met instellingen en het lijkt erop dat Firefox nu de kleurinstellingen van mijn Firefox thema gebruikt. Er zijn twee instellingen in about:config (beginnen met browser.theme) die invloed lijken te hebben op de kleuren. Als ik beide instellingen terugzet op de standaardwaarden dan gebruikt Firefox weer een lichte kleur. Na herstarten van Firefox zie ik weer de donkere kleur en is één van de instellingen aangepast. Waarschijnlijk door het Firefox thema. Dit is waarschijnlijk zoals deze instellingen bedoeld zijn en is er dus een bug in 95.0 opgelost (in ieder geval voor mij, misschien hadden andere mensen geen last van deze bug). Het lijkt erop dat ik een ander Firefox thema moet kiezen om de lichte kleur te zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoseSolane op 8 december 2021 13:52]

0john247
12 december 2021 20:19
weet iemand een alternatief voor fvd speed dial?
Want vond deze wel heel handig

