Software-update: Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5.0

Ultimate Windows Tweaker logo (79 pix) The Windows Club heeft versie 5.0 van Ultimate Windows Tweaker uitgebracht. Met UWT kan een groot aantal instellingen van Windows op een eenvoudige wijze worden aangepast. Op die manier kunnen onder meer het uiterlijk, het gedrag, de prestaties en de beveiliging van Windows naar eigen smaak worden aangepast. Het programma is heel klein en hoeft niet te geïnstalleerd te worden voor het zijn werk kan doen. Versie 5 van UWT is bedoeld voor Windows 11, waar versie 4 voor Windows 10 is, versie 3 voor Windows 8 en 8.1, en versie 2 voor Windows Vista en 7. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5 for Windows 11

Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5 for Windows 11 is now available for download! This popular Windows tweaking software adds tweaks for the new operating system. Those of you who have upgraded to Windows 11, can use it to judiciously tweak your Windows 11 and personalize your computing experience, and can make your system faster, and private.

This tweaker is just around 219 KB in size and includes over 200 tweaks. Like its predecessors, UWT 5 sports the familiar, clean, minimalistic UI, offering links in the left panel, and tabs on the top, in some categories. Hover over any tweak, and helpful tooltips will tell you what the tweak does. While you may be able to access all these via the Windows 11 Settings app, the Registry Editor or the Group Policy Editor, Ultimate Windows Tweaker makes things easier for you by offering all useful tweaks from its single UI.

What is new in Ultimate Windows Tweaker for Windows 11

Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5 for Windows 11 adds several new features & tweaks. Here are the highlights:

  • A new tab has been added for Windows 11
  • Option to control Taskbar size
  • Add option to revert to Ribbon UI in File Explorer
  • Option to restore Windows 10 styled context menu
  • Tweak to customize Taskbar Content Alignment
  • Option to remove Open In Windows Terminal option from Desktop Context Menu
  • Option to hide the recommended list from Start Menu
  • Option to enable classic Alt+Tab Menu
  • Option to disable Transparency effects throughout Windows 11
  • Option to enable accent color for Start menu and taskbar.
  • Several privacy tweaks are there under the Privacy section.
  • Many tweaks in Context Menu for Store Apps to support Windows 11.
  • It calculates Windows Experience Index from the main page. Click on Run assessment to recalculate the WEI.
  • You can Run DISM and SFC command to fix corrupted system image or files with a click
  • Refreshed design with command link buttons
  • The Internet Explorer section has been removed
  • Hover over a tweak, and get the description at the bottom of the tweaker.

Versienummer 5.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 11
Website The Windows Club
Download https://www.thewindowsclub.com/downloads/UWT5.zip
Bestandsgrootte 219,00kB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

26-11-2021 • 21:21

26-11-2021 • 21:21

24 Linkedin

Bron: The Windows Club

Reacties (24)

0Jester-NL
26 november 2021 22:32
Lijkt me niet in staat om mijn issue met Win11 (taskbar hoort bij mij aan de zijkant van het scherm) op te lossen... dus de kreet 'Ultimate' mag uit de naam ;)

Voor mij is het feit dat ik verplicht wordt om de taakbalk onderaan mijn scherm(en) te hebben echt een dealbreaker. Ik heb al sinds ik met twee schermen werk (en dat is sinds ik met w2k werkte) mijn taakbalk aan de rechterkant van mijn linkerscherm. En dat is - nog steeds - niet mogelijk in 11. De registerhack die ik op internet vond werkte... in zoverre... mijn taakbalk stond waar ik hem wilde, maar alle iconen waren pleite. Dus waardeloos.
Voor de rest ben ik ook niet 100% onder de indruk van 11. Ik begrijp ook niet waarom ik net, bij het willen aanzetten van extenties bij de bestanden in mijn explorer plots een scherm kreeg dat ik herkende van vroegah... en de optie niet meer 'gewoon' in mijn ribbon van Explorer zit. Ik dacht dat MS van die legacy-meuk afwilde...

* Jester-NL VM afsluit, en bij een volgende tool wel weer een keer aanslingert...
+1Rageplay
@Jester-NL27 november 2021 00:20
Met StartAllBack (w11 versie van startisback++) kun je de taakbalk wel weer vrij verplaatsen (met behoud van inhoud). Misschien heb je er wat aan :)
+1TuxDePinguïn
@Rageplay28 november 2021 11:59
Nou, koude kermis.. Met StartAllBack kun je de locatie van de taakbalk niet veranderen. Sterker nog: onder het kopje "Taskbar" kun je op "Taskbar settings" klikken en dan word je doodleuk doorgelinkt naar de standaard instellingen van Windows.

Taskbar11, zoals aangegeven door @Xthemes.us kan ook niet de taakbalk naar links/rechts verplaatsen. De enige opties zijn boven- of onderaan het scherm.
+1Rageplay
@TuxDePinguïn28 november 2021 14:18
Wacht even. Dan zie je iets over het hoofd denk ik;
Je moet wel de optie 'use enhanced classic taskbar' aanzetten bij de taskbar settings van startallback.
Hier, heb het zelfs even gedemonstreerd voor je: https://i.imgur.com/XA7SPvx.mp4
0TuxDePinguïn
@Rageplay28 november 2021 14:37
Ah, ik ben niet slim genoeg geweest om gewoon de taakbalk te verslepen. Ik was op zoek naar een optie in het menu van StartAllBack.

Wow, Windows 11 is ineens stukken beter geworden voor mij, thanks!
0Rageplay
@TuxDePinguïn28 november 2021 15:45
Fijn om te horen! :-)
+1Xthemes.us
@Rageplay27 november 2021 01:40
Of taskbar11 van github.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Xthemes.us op 27 november 2021 01:41]

+1Anoniem: 588024
@Rageplay27 november 2021 13:01
Ik gebruik al lange tijd het gratis Open Shell naar volle tevredenheid:
tweakers recensie: Open-Shell 4.4.169
+1GF187um
@Jester-NL26 november 2021 23:28
Als je niet onder de indruk bent van veranderingen en alles liever bij het oude wil laten, dan vind ik het heel apart dat je nu al overgestapt bent op Windows 11. Dit OS staat nog in de kinderschoenen en dat zal nog wel een tijdje zo blijven.
Dat Ultimate Windows Tweaker een goede tussenoplossing dat blijkt zeker wel. maar het is ook zo dat niet iedereen zo een specifieke wens als jij hebt. Daarnaast kan je ook niet verwachten dat jouw wens een prioriteit heeft aangezien de tijd bijvoorbeeld nog niet eens aanwezig is de taakbalk van het secundaire schermen.
+1WillySis
@GF187um28 november 2021 09:50
Zonder over te stappen weet je ook niet hoe het in de praktijk is om met Windows 11 te werken.
Behalve de taakbalk en het menu is Windows 11 verder wel OK. Wie met het menu van Windows 10 overweg kon, is Windows 11 vooral een kwestie van wennen. Wie liever een menu zoals Windows 7 en eerder had kan gewoon terugvallen op de oude oplossingen.
De taakbalk is sterk veranderd, waardoor oude functies en tweaks niet meer werken. Ik verwacht niet dat Microsoft iets aan de taakbalk gaat veranderen. Het is dus wachten totdat de handige jongens met programmaatjes komen die de functionaliteit van de taakbalk weer naar wens aan laten passen.
+1e.dewaal
@Jester-NL26 november 2021 22:44
Ik gebruik deze tool zelf niet, maar vind het wel een beetje teleurstellend dat je het nieuwsartikel voor deze tool gebruikt om je ongenoegen te uiten over windows 11. Het heeft hier namelijk geen zin.
Neem contact op met de ontwikkelaars als je enige kans wilt maken dat ze die feature toevoegen.

Ik snap je irritatie over de windows 11 taakbalk wel, ik ken genoeg mensen die de taakbalk niet onderaan hun scherm hebben staan inderdaad.
0Audione0
@e.dewaal26 november 2021 23:22
Onbekend is onbemind, dus ik snap het wel...
0gevoelig
@e.dewaal28 november 2021 01:46
Tja. Dit soort tools zijn bedoeld om ux veranderingen aan te passen. Vind deze post daarom niet gek. Persoonlijk ben ik ook bij iedere update van wat dan ook veel tijd kwijt om systemen zo te configureren dat ze werken zoals ik het handig vindt. Daarom heb ik de win 11 update ook uitgeschakeld zodat ik over kan op een moment dat mijn dat uitkomt.

Ik zou het fijn vinden als security patches gescheiden kunnen worden van ux patches.

@Jester-NL Je zou classic start menu, of classic shell kunnen proberen. Werkt nog steeds prima voor win 10 en daar kun je het sowieso mee instellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door gevoelig op 28 november 2021 01:47]

08mile13
27 november 2021 01:56
Voor diegenen die het niet snappen leg ik het nog even uit. De meeste mensen hebben een computer met 16:9 scherm. Dat betekent smal van boven naar onder en breed van links naar rechts. Dan ga je geen balk aan de boven of onderkant afdwingen want dan wordt het smalle gedeelte nog smaller..dus als je op om het even welke pagina bent zit je opgescheept met een smal scrol gedeelte.

Genoeg mensen snappen dit. en er zal ook terecht ergernis over zijn. Design triumps practicality. Daarom komen er ergens meer software opties om er iets aan te doen zoals blijkt op deze pagina.
0tw_gotcha
@8mile1327 november 2021 14:44
Flauwekul, gewoon kwestie van smaak en gewenning. Ik kan net zo goed beweren dat als je twee dingen naast elkaar open hebt je zoveel mogelijk breedte wil. Wel jammer dat de optie er niet meer is, hoe meer je zelf kunt bepalen, des te beter.
08mile13
@tw_gotcha27 november 2021 16:10
Er zijn een hoop mensen die verheugd reageerden op het nieuws hier op Tweakers dat er laptops met 4:3 scherm op de markt kwamen wat alles te maken heeft met fatsoenlijk kunnen scrollen. Het geeft meer overzicht als er van boven naar onder meer ruimte is.

Als je het over laptops heb dan is de gangbare maat 15.6 inch = 34,5 x 19,4 cm..dat wordt dan 34.5 x 18.4 bij het Windows 11 design. Daar gaat 1.5 vanaf als je een browser opent. En bij een site als Marktplaats gaat er vanwege zoekbalk ook nog eens 2 cm vanaf. Als je op Marktplaats scrolt op Egde op een Windows 11 laptop dan ga je naar een bruikbaar scrolbeeld van 34,5 x 15 ( of Tweakers 34.5 x 16) dus dan is de hoogte bijna de helft van de breedte...terecht dat mensen zo niet prettig computeren vinden.
0RoJe
27 november 2021 05:13
Ken dit programma niet, ga t zeker eens proberen.

Paar foutjes in de tekst:
"Hetr programma is heel klein en hoeft niet te geïnstalleerd te worden voor het zijn werk kan doen."
0PCG2020
@RoJe27 november 2021 08:40
Spel- en tikfoutjes meld je in dit forumtopic.
0tw_gotcha
27 november 2021 15:11
Maar ja, wel blij dat we niet meer win 98 interface en iconen hebben, toch?
0beerse

@tw_gotcha28 november 2021 12:50
}> eigenlijk best wel jammer dat die look-and-feel niet meer te selecteren is. :+

Het liefst zou ik ook bij msWindows de hele geschiedenis aan look-and-feel terug willen kunnen zetten zonder daar extra software voor te gebruiken of te installeren.
0Pepsichoco
27 november 2021 15:30
Welke meerwaarde heeft windows 11 t.o.v. mijn juist werkende windows 10 versie ?
0beerse

@Pepsichoco28 november 2021 12:52
Er is nu nog geen meerwaarde, windows 11 is nog niet op alle hardware beschikbaar. De echte meerwaarde komt pas na het beëindigen van de ondersteuning van windows 10.
0gevoelig
@mutley6928 november 2021 01:50
Dat laatste zou ik ook geld voor over hebben. 😁

