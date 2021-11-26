The Windows Club heeft versie 5.0 van Ultimate Windows Tweaker uitgebracht. Met UWT kan een groot aantal instellingen van Windows op een eenvoudige wijze worden aangepast. Op die manier kunnen onder meer het uiterlijk, het gedrag, de prestaties en de beveiliging van Windows naar eigen smaak worden aangepast. Het programma is heel klein en hoeft niet te geïnstalleerd te worden voor het zijn werk kan doen. Versie 5 van UWT is bedoeld voor Windows 11, waar versie 4 voor Windows 10 is, versie 3 voor Windows 8 en 8.1, en versie 2 voor Windows Vista en 7. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden:

Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5 for Windows 11 is now available for download! This popular Windows tweaking software adds tweaks for the new operating system. Those of you who have upgraded to Windows 11, can use it to judiciously tweak your Windows 11 and personalize your computing experience, and can make your system faster, and private.

This tweaker is just around 219 KB in size and includes over 200 tweaks. Like its predecessors, UWT 5 sports the familiar, clean, minimalistic UI, offering links in the left panel, and tabs on the top, in some categories. Hover over any tweak, and helpful tooltips will tell you what the tweak does. While you may be able to access all these via the Windows 11 Settings app, the Registry Editor or the Group Policy Editor, Ultimate Windows Tweaker makes things easier for you by offering all useful tweaks from its single UI.

Ultimate Windows Tweaker 5 for Windows 11 adds several new features & tweaks. Here are the highlights: