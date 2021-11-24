Software-update: MAME 0.238

MAME logo (45 pix) Versie 0.238 van MAME is uitgekomen. MAME staat voor Multiple Arcade Machine Emulator en is een programma waarmee het mogelijk is om een grote hoeveelheid klassieke arcadespellen te spelen. MESS staat voor Multi Emulator Super System en emuleert een groot aantal oude computers, zoals de Commodore 64, Atari 2600, Gameboy en ZX Spectrum. De uitgebreide lijst met veranderingen staat hier; de releasenotes kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MAME 0.238:

You know what time it is? It’s time for MAME 0.238, our November release! After many years of waiting, the rare space shooter Monster Zero from Nihon Game is now playable. Despite the title, this game does not feature a three-headed space dragon. This release adds support for Fowling and Monkey Goalkeeper, two more Elektronika hand-held games built around the Egg/Mickey Mouse Game & Watch program.

There are a few changes to MAME’s UI and the debugger this month. Firstly, MAME is now less eager to reset your input configuration if you run it without connecting a game controller. Analog inputs support a few more configuration options, and we’ve added some (long overdue) documentation for the input configuration process. The timecode logging feature (used by people making gameplay videos) has been moved to a plugin, and debugger memory views now support octal data display, and octal or decimal address display.

Support for several Famicom controllers has been added or fixed this month, including the IGS Tap-tap Mat, Bandai Family Trainer, Bandai Power Pad, Bandai Hyper Shot, Konami Doremikko Piano Keyboard, and Konami Exciting Boxing air bag. Also involving peripheral support, the Acorn Archimedes drivers now support podule expansions, the Econet module slot, serial/parallel ports, and extension ROM sockets.

That’s all we’ve got time for here, but you can read about all the additions, bug fixes, and enhancements in the whatsnew.txt file.

Versienummer 0.238
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MAME
Download https://github.com/mamedev/mame/releases/tag/mame0238
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 24-11-2021 13:27
4 • submitter: Batjo

24-11-2021 • 13:27

4 Linkedin

Submitter: Batjo

Bron: MAME

Update-historie

25-05 MAME 0.244 0
29-04 MAME 0.243 3
02-04 MAME 0.242 0
23-02 MAME 0.241 0
30-01 MAME 0.240 13
29-12 MAME 0.239 4
24-11 MAME 0.238 4
27-10 MAME 0.237 1
01-10 MAME 0.236 10
08-'21 MAME 0.235 21
Meer historie

Lees meer

MAME

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (4)

-Moderatie-faq
-1404+13+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1einstein
24 november 2021 14:23
Tja, de wazige manier van updaten die maakt dat roms ook van deze versie moeten zijn om ze te kunnen blijven spelen, hebben mij er toe gebracht bij 1 versie te blijven. Die is al meer dan 5 jaar oud, maar ik kan 99% van de arcade games spelen zonder nadelen. Op mijn arcade kast draait het als een zonnetje :)
Als je kijkt welke game hier wordt aangekondigd als 'hebben we jaren op gewacht' dan sla ik de nieuwe mame versies graag allemaal over. En ik ben ook niet de enige, dus vaag vind ik het wel.
+1Bulkzooi
@einstein24 november 2021 18:26
pacman bedoel je?

Maar met zware depedencies als LUA, SDL & QT verbaasd me dat niks.
0gravitone
@einstein24 november 2021 16:17
Dit relaas doet je nickname geen eer aan. Er is een reden waarom de romsets geupdate moeten worden. Er zijn in het verleden chips vergeten die nu wel gedumpt kunnen worden, er zijn verkeerde/foute dumps gemaakt, bestanden hebben een andere naam gekregen om de naamgeving binnen het geheel consistent te houden, etc. Het grootste deel van je roms zal waarschijnlijk nog werken, en een rom manager al je roms onder de loep nemen en aanpassingen maken waar nodig. Wat overblijft is wat je inderdaad opnieuw zal moeten downloaden, maar je kan er natuurlijk ook voor kiezen om met een verse geupdate romset te beginnen.
+1leseman
24 november 2021 14:48
Mooie update voor Billy Mitchell

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee