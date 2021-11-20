Er is met versienummer 6.22 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.158 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Mono engine updated to version 7.0.0.

Exception unwinding on ARM.

More improvements to HID joystick support.

WoW64 thunks in a number of Unix libraries.

Beginnings of moving USER32 to Win32u. Bugs fixed in 6.22 (total 29): 21572: KFSensor 4.x/5.x: 'kfsnserv.exe' service fails to reliably stop/start/restart

22260: Total Commander 7.x/8.x: editable dropdown is gray when opened and empty

30498: Shadows broken on many games because of wrong depth formats

38278: Multiple apps and games need wmvcore.dll.WMReader_Open implementation (Nail'd demo)

42030: winedbg: Internal crash at 0x9f58fd40

45130: Builtin xaudio2_7.dll break audio and slow down performance for some games since wine 3.5

45443: Diablo 3: Starting the game causes a black screen softlock on the X-environment

46512: Window text has last letter cut off

47119: winedbg truncates 64-bit address when compiled with mingw

49409: Monkey Island 2 Special Edition crash / freeze with built-in xactengine3_6

49803: WIDL cannot import TLBs stored as resources in PE, such as stdole32.tlb and stdole2.tlb (even though both have tlb extension, they are essentially PE)

50292: Process-local synchronization objects use private interfaces into the Unix library

50757: (Regression) Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Crashes/freezes frequently with FAudio

51027: Fonts blurred for some words in Logos Bible Software

51587: Force feedback strength is really low in multiple games

51864: VeraCrypt Installer for 1.24-Update7 (Win8+) fails with HRESULT 0x800288BD

51916: Empire Earth 2 UP 1.5: ImageButtons don't render right with custom themes

51938: Safe Exam Browser needs "DNSDomain" from Win32_NetworkAdapterConfiguration

51944: Resident Evil 6 stops to a black screen instead of playing videos

51953: Joystick not detected for some older games with wine 6.20

51956: Morrowind: freezes when control keys are changing

51968: Winaero WEI Tool: Crash due to C:\windows\performance\winsat\datastore missing

51970: Memento Mori needs output_props_GetType

51978: Autodesk Fusion 360 crashes on unimplemented function msvcp140.dll.?table@?$ctype@D@std@@QEBAPEBFXZ

51983: foobar2000 v1.5.1+ crashes on startup with Wine v6.6+ with Windows version set to "Windows 10"

52022: Multiple games have unresponsive mouse/keyboard (Borderlands GOTY Enhanced, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Resident Evil Revelations)

52044: Safe exambrowser needs msctfmonitor.dll

52051: Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas fails to start (uses WINED3DFMT_R8G8_UINT in vertex declaration)

52052: Wine doesn't show any window while creating/updating 64-bit prefix