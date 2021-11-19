Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft versie 17.4.2 van DaVinci Resolve uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2
  • Improved playback performance for Fusion titles and effects.
  • Addressed an issue with parts of H.264 clips showing offline on Windows.
  • Addressed an issue where changes to date created would not be saved.
  • Addressed display issue with installed transitions in the edit page.
  • Addressed rescanning on startup issue with crashed VST3 plugins.
  • Addressed an issue scanning VST3 plugins on certain system languages.
  • Addressed an issue with rescanning unlicensed audio plugins on startup.
  • Addressed an issue with dynamic delay compensation with VST3 plugins.
  • Addressed incorrect cached VST3 plugins names in the inspector.
  • Addressed an issue with some plugin alliance VST3 plugins not working.
  • Addressed issue with retaining positions of locked Fairlight plugin windows.
  • Addressed an issue with EQ icon display on a track in the Fairlight page.
  • Addressed an issue with B-Chain groups display in the Fairlight page.
  • Addressed issue with updating the flag color selection in the Fairlight page.
  • Addressed issues with multichannel audio output in Linux.
  • Addressed an issue with project save after importing a Dolby Atmos master.
  • Addressed an issue exporting to Pro Tools with handles.
  • Addressed an issue with moving a power window after pasting attributes.
  • Addressed an issue with the 3D keyer when compositing multiple layers.
  • Addressed an issue with glow in the Resolve FX halation plugin.
  • Addressed issues using power windows with Resolve FX face refinement.
  • Addressed an issue with Canon cinema gamut in RCM.
  • Addressed issues with positioning text for some Fusion titles.
  • Addressed slow performance issues on some OpenCL Windows systems.
  • Support for latest RED SDK.
  • Addressed an issue with incorrect resolution display for Sony Raw clips.
  • Addressed issues rendering some MXF files to Windows network storage.
  • Addressed an issue with easyDCP composition name generator.
  • Addressed issue with sync of media managed audio and video clips.
  • Addressed a crash when rotating a power window with the advanced panel.
  • Addressed startup crash on some systems using different locales.
  • Addressed startup crash with old Intel graphics drivers on Windows.
  • General performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.4.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 19-11-2021 08:299

19-11-2021 • 08:29

9 Linkedin

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Update-historie

20-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 3 6
02-05 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 2 16
19-04 DaVinci Resolve 18.0 bèta 1 14
30-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.6 4
07-03 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.5 9
16-02 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.4 7
21-12 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.3 15
19-11 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.2 9
29-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4.1 20
22-10 DaVinci Resolve 17.4 37
Meer historie

Reacties (9)

+1Xymox
19 november 2021 09:14
Nou die updates volgen elkaar in rap tempo op. Ik blijf maar bezig met downloaden :)

Geweldige editor.
+1William_H
@Xymox19 november 2021 12:36
Het zou wel fijn zijn als ze iets van een update systeem zouden hebben inderdaad. Of meedoen met Chocolatey.
+1Uruk-Hai

@William_H19 november 2021 13:40
Ik vind het zoals het nu is anders prima.

De meeste mensen hebben tegenwoordig een razendsnelle internetverbinding waardoor die downloads van een paar GB in 5-15 minuten in je downloads map staan.
+1William_H
@Uruk-Hai19 november 2021 14:26
Het gaat mij niet om het downloaden. Als je weet wat chocolatey is, dan zou je dat weten. Gaat erom dat je naar een website moet, formulier invullen, Exe downloaden, handmatig door een installer gaan. En dat voor elke computer die je ondersteunt (handmatig door installer gaan) ipv van bijv. choco upgrade -all -y in je commandline te kloppen en alle software update zich die je via chocolatey hebt geïnstalleerd op die pc.
+1Uruk-Hai

@William_H19 november 2021 14:33
Maar je hoeft dat formulier niet telkens opnieuw in te vullen. Althans, niet op Windows. Op Windows hoef je alleen maar Resolve op te starten, op 'Untitled Project' te klikken en daarna krijg je meteen een popup met een download button.

Op Linux is dat een ander verhaal, dan werkt dat niet en moet je inderdaad dat formulier opnieuw invullen.

Chocolatey werkt trouwens niet bij iedereen even geweldig (bij mij niet), dus ik ben niet verbaasd dat Blackmagic daar niets mee doet.

Wat Linux betreft hoop ik dat Resolve een keer beschikbaar komt in de repo of als flatpack, dus ik snap je punt op zich wel. Op Windows zou de Windows Store nog een optie kunnen zijn voor Resolve. Dan heb je een nog groter voordeel dan met Chocolatey.

+1William_H
@Uruk-Hai19 november 2021 14:39
Maar je hoeft dat formulier niet telkens opnieuw in te vullen. Althans, niet op Windows. Op Windows hoef je alleen maar Resolve op te starten, op 'Untitled Project' te klikken en daarna krijg je meteen een popup met een download button.

Op Linux is dat een ander verhaal, dan werkt dat niet en moet je inderdaad dat formulier opnieuw invullen.

Chocolatey werkt trouwens niet bij iedereen even geweldig (bij mij niet), dus ik ben niet verbaasd dat Blackmagic daar niets mee doet.

Wat Linux betreft hoop ik dat Resolve een keer beschikbaar komt in de repo of als flatpack, dus ik snap je punt op zich wel. Op Windows zou de Windows Store nog een optie kunnen zijn voor Resolve. Dan heb je een nog groter voordeel dan met Chocolatey.
Thanks, dat van die pop-up wist ik niet. Hoewelhet met meerdere computers minder handig is, is het een optie.

Offtopic: Nieuwsgierig, wat werkt er niet voor jou aan Chocolatey?
0Uruk-Hai

@William_H19 november 2021 14:43
Misschien is mijn kennis van Chocolatey inmiddels achterhaald, maar ik was een keer helemaal enthousiast geworden door al die verhalen over Chocolatey. Ik heb het toen op mijn laptop geïnstalleerd. Daarna installeerde ik met één commandoregel een hele riks applicaties zoals ik normaal gesproken met een Ninite installer doe. Ik vond het heerlijk dat ik daarbij ook applicaties kon kiezen die Ninite niet ondersteund.

Helaas ging het op het allerlaatst fout. De installaties van de laatste 2 of 3 applicaties faalden.
Maar wat erger was was dat choco upgrade -all -y een tijdje later volledig faalde.
Sindsdien heb ik geen behoefte meer aan Chocolatey.

Ik snap je gehannes met meerdere computers niet. Als je eenmaal die download binnen hebt kun je die ene download toch simpelweg voor alle computers gebruiken vanaf een usb stickje of een netwerkshare?

0William_H
@Uruk-Hai19 november 2021 16:20
Oh, dat is vervelend. Die ervaring heb ik gelukkig niet met Chocolatey. Misschien een bug destijds.

Het deployen over meerdere computers tegelijk is daardoor lastiger/tijdrovender.
0lacobo
19 november 2021 20:34
Gisteren netjes 17.4.2 geinstalleerd (build8), start ik net Davinci Resolve op, wéér een update (build9) ze kunnen het ook te gek maken :+ .

