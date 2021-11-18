AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.11.3 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition en Farming Simulator 22, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition

Farming Simulator 22

Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information. Fixed Issues Driver timeouts or game crashes may be experienced by some users while playing Battlefield 2042 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.

While playing DayZ, some users may experience stuttering or poor performance on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics.

Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder. Known Issues During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.

Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.

While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.