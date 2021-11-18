Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.11.3

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. De drivers worden alleen nog voor 10 aangeboden. Windows 7 wordt nu als legacy aangeduid en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. In versie 21.11.3 treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition en Farming Simulator 22, en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Support For
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Game of the Year Edition
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Additional Vulkan extensions. Click here for more information.
Fixed Issues
  • Driver timeouts or game crashes may be experienced by some users while playing Battlefield 2042 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
  • While playing DayZ, some users may experience stuttering or poor performance on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics.
  • Some users may experience elevated disk space consumption by the Multimedia Athena Dumps folder.
Known Issues
  • During Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gameplay, some users may experience driver timeouts on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics. A temporary workaround is to disable the Radeon Anti-Lag feature in Radeon Software.
  • Visual artifacts may be observed while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800M Graphics.
  • While playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode, Radeon Software may become unresponsive when the user is in the lobby and attempts to open Radeon Software on the secondary display via the context menu. A temporary workaround is to press the Alt + R keyboard shortcut if this happens.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

AMD Adrenalin 2020

Versienummer 21.11.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website AMD
Download https://www.amd.com/en/support
Bestandsgrootte 456,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

Reacties (6)

+1Bliksem B
18 november 2021 08:19
Wat ik me altijd afvraag, waarom moeten gpu drivers zo geoptimaliseerd worden per game? Bij een console is het de other way around. En een game zou toch direct x of vulkan compatible moeten zijn en vervolgens goed moeten werken?
+1GhostShinigami
@Bliksem B18 november 2021 08:38
Op pc moeten vaak de driver makers de fouten van de game devs fixen of om rariteiten van ze heen werken om de spellen goed werkend te krijgen. Het is behoorlijk irritant, en je zou denken idd als ze zich gewoon allemaal aan de standaarden houden dat het niet nodig zou zijn, maar helaas word er mega veel in driver gefixed omdat het op game niveau vaak slecht of 'anders' gedaan word. Ik heb de bron hier niet meer voor te lang geleden maar volgens mij was dat toen iemand bij amd radeon die dat uitlegde in een interview.
+1CH4OS
@Bliksem B18 november 2021 09:30
Punt is dat de engines van de games op verschillende wijzen geïmplementeerd worden. Ook kunnen sommige functies anders worden gebruikt dan bedoeld. Dan is het handig als de driver daarvan weet en de juiste implementaties pakt.
+1m.z
18 november 2021 09:23
Fixed Issues
Driver timeouts or game crashes may be experienced by some users while playing Battlefield 2042 on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.
Opvallender is dat dit zich niet voor deed in twee versies eerder en in de laatste twee WHQL-drivers 8.2 en 10.2
+1CH4OS
@m.z18 november 2021 09:32
Dat was ook een andere build van de game, wellicht is de combinatie (build van de game + de driver) wat zorgde voor deze problemen. Niet vergeten dat nu de game live is er meer gebruikers zijn die tegen issues aan lopen, dan gedurende de testperiode.
+1m.z
@CH4OS18 november 2021 09:37
Ik heb dit getest met de laatste build. Als ik me niet vergis zijn er geen nieuwe build beschikbaar gesteld na de release.

Inderdaad, zelf zag ook problemen in de beta, maar nu lijkt de huidige versie rampzaliger te zijn. Tijdens de beta ben ik ook van ellende teruggegaan naar de WHQL-drivers, gezien andere DX12 titels crashte.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

