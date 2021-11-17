Microsoft heeft onlangs Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht, maar blijft versie 2019 natuurlijk gewoon ondersteunen. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende release notes. In versie 16.11.7 heeft Microsoft de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Issues Addressed in this Release
- Adds Xcode 13.1 support.
- The bootstrappers now respect the --useLatestInstaller parameter, which causes the latest installer to be integrated into layout. This latest installer, which ships with Visual Studio 2022, enables the scenario where enterprises want to transition their clients from one layout location to another. For more information, refer to the Visual Studio Administrators Guide.
- Fixed an issue wehre WAP projects would not appear in the startup projects tool bar combo box.
- Fixed issue with Windows Application Projects (WAP) where, in certain circumstances, final application bundle contains wrong binaries.
- Prevent opening "Team Explorer > Manage Connections" or "Git Changes" windows from causing TFVC solutions to be unloaded.
From Developer Community
- Starting Version 16.8.0 up to 16.9.1 becomes unresponsive and restarts frequently
- IntelliSense error with std::source_location::current()
- Visual Studio 2019 version 16.10 - UWP - Xamarin: Runtime exception 'Could not load file or assembly' after updating to Visual Studio 16.10
- Visual Studio 2019 version 16.11.3 - Packaging UWP application fails
- 16.11.6: Package 'AndroidImage_x86_API125_Private,version=10.0.0.3' failed to install