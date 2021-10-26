Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 495.44. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. In versie 495.44 heeft nVidia onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Generic Buffer Management-api voor Mesa en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:
Release Highlights
- Added support for the GBM API. This adds the new symlink nvidia-drm_gbm.so pointing to the file libnvidia-allocator.so.VERSION to implement a GBM backend driver usable with the GBM loader from the Mesa project version 21.2 and above, as well as the files libnvidia-egl-gbm.so.1.1.0 and 15_nvidia_gbm.json, which implement EGL support for the GBM platform (EGL_KHR_platform_gbm).
- Add indicator for Resizable BAR support on compatible systems.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash when starting a new server generation on PRIME configurations.
- Removed support for NvIFROpenGL. This functionality was deprecated in the 470.xx driver release.
- Removed libnvidia-cbl.so from the driver package. This functionality is now provided by other driver libraries.
- Changed the minimum required Linux kernel version from 2.6.32 to 3.10.
- Updated nvidia.ko to load even if no supported NVIDIA GPUs are present when an NVIDIA NVSwitch device is detected in the system. Previously, nvidia.ko would fail to load into the kernel if no supported GPUs were present.
- Fixed a bug in the Vulkan driver where unused input attributes to a vertex shader would corrupt the interpolation qualifiers for the shader.
- Fixed a bug in the Vulkan driver where individual components of barycentric inputs could not be read.
- Added support for the VK_KHR_present_id extension.
- Added support for the VK_KHR_present_wait extension.
- Added support for the VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension.
- Fixed a bug where VK_NVX_binary_import was advertised as supported on unsupported platforms. This caused calls to vkCreateDevice to fail if applications attempted to enable VK_NVX_binary_import on such platforms.
- Added a new command line option, "--no-peermem", to nvidia-installer.Selecting this option prevents the installation of the nvidia-peermem kernel module.
- Fixed a regression which prevented DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors from functioning correctly in variable refresh rate mode, resulting in issues such as flickering.
- Fixed a bug that can cause a kernel crash in SLI Mosaic configurations.
- Added support for the EGL_NV_robustness_video_memory_purge extension.
