Driver-update: Nvidia Linux Display Driver 495.44

nVidia logo (60 pix)Nvidia heeft nieuwe *nix-displaydrivers uitgebracht, met versienummer 495.44. De drivers zijn beschikbaar voor Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64), Linux (AMD64/EM64T) en FreeBSD (x64). Specifieke installatie-instructies kunnen op de afzonderlijke pagina's worden gevonden. In versie 495.44 heeft nVidia onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de Generic Buffer Management-api voor Mesa en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen:

Release Highlights
  • Added support for the GBM API. This adds the new symlink nvidia-drm_gbm.so pointing to the file libnvidia-allocator.so.VERSION to implement a GBM backend driver usable with the GBM loader from the Mesa project version 21.2 and above, as well as the files libnvidia-egl-gbm.so.1.1.0 and 15_nvidia_gbm.json, which implement EGL support for the GBM platform (EGL_KHR_platform_gbm).
  • Add indicator for Resizable BAR support on compatible systems.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the X server to crash when starting a new server generation on PRIME configurations.
  • Removed support for NvIFROpenGL. This functionality was deprecated in the 470.xx driver release.
  • Removed libnvidia-cbl.so from the driver package. This functionality is now provided by other driver libraries.
  • Changed the minimum required Linux kernel version from 2.6.32 to 3.10.
  • Updated nvidia.ko to load even if no supported NVIDIA GPUs are present when an NVIDIA NVSwitch device is detected in the system. Previously, nvidia.ko would fail to load into the kernel if no supported GPUs were present.
  • Fixed a bug in the Vulkan driver where unused input attributes to a vertex shader would corrupt the interpolation qualifiers for the shader.
  • Fixed a bug in the Vulkan driver where individual components of barycentric inputs could not be read.
  • Added support for the VK_KHR_present_id extension.
  • Added support for the VK_KHR_present_wait extension.
  • Added support for the VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_uniform_control_flow extension.
  • Fixed a bug where VK_NVX_binary_import was advertised as supported on unsupported platforms. This caused calls to vkCreateDevice to fail if applications attempted to enable VK_NVX_binary_import on such platforms.
  • Added a new command line option, "--no-peermem", to nvidia-installer.Selecting this option prevents the installation of the nvidia-peermem kernel module.
  • Fixed a regression which prevented DisplayPort and HDMI 2.1 variable refresh rate (VRR) G-SYNC Compatible monitors from functioning correctly in variable refresh rate mode, resulting in issues such as flickering.
  • Fixed a bug that can cause a kernel crash in SLI Mosaic configurations.
  • Added support for the EGL_NV_robustness_video_memory_purge extension.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Linux-AARCH64 (ARM64)
*Linux (AMD64/EM64T)
*FreeBSD (x64)

Versienummer 495.44
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/drivers/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 26-10-2021 19:3415

26-10-2021 • 19:34

15 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

+2jbhc
26 oktober 2021 20:26
Ik ben benieuwd of met de resizeble BAR nu de drivers op een RPi werkend gekregen kunnen worden...
0aldieaccounts
@jbhc27 oktober 2021 20:34
Mis ik iets? Een RPi heeft geen nvidia videokaar aan boord toch?
0jbhc
@aldieaccounts28 oktober 2021 08:08
Er is een youtuber bezig om via een expansieboard waar de compute module op kan en je vervolgens een pci-e slot tot je beschikking krijgt een videokaart werkend te krijgen:

https://www.google.com/ur...Vaw3QdY0zlDaU9RLyuEQYn70p
+1Ginosius
26 oktober 2021 19:37
Eindelijk GBM!
+2Riddle007
@Ginosius26 oktober 2021 20:17
Inderdaad. Dat werd tijd.

Voor degenen die minder vertrouwen zijn met het topic. GBM is basically wat nodig is om Wayland (wat X11 moet vervangen) te draaien op Linux. Het feit dat NVIDIA dat niet ondersteunde betekende dat nvidia users de keuze hadden, opensource drivers gebruiken met minder performance of op X11 blijven hangen met als gevolg dat de ontwikkeling van Wayland wat stagneerde.

Nu alle GPU fabrikanten GBM ondersteunen kunnen de distro's Wayland ook standaard aan zetten voor alle gebruikers (voor Intel en AMD GPU's stond het al een paar jaar aan op fedora en sinds 21.04 ook op Ubuntu en afgeleiden) en kan alle focus op Wayland komen.

Edit: even aanvullen GBM is lang niet het enige wat nodig is maar het ontbreken van GBM in de NVIDIA drivers was wel de grootste missing link sinds Ubuntu de switch maakte in april.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Riddle007 op 26 oktober 2021 20:19]

+1kevinkrs
@Riddle00726 oktober 2021 21:02
Maar betekend dit nu ook dat je Nvidia kunt gebruiken op open source drivers met volledige performance? Of is nu wayland volledig ondersteund op closed source drivers?
+1Riddle007
@kevinkrs26 oktober 2021 21:12
Het tweede... Voor het eerste moet er nog veel water naar de zee stromen...
+1kevinkrs
@Riddle00727 oktober 2021 11:28
Okay, interessant. Dus nu kan wayland standaard ingeschakeld worden zonder al die hackerij en blacklisting eromheen? Is inmiddels browser video decoding ook al ondersteund? En beter gezegd, kan ik nu veilig zonder de halve kernel te hacken fatsoenlijk Manjaro of Fedora draaien op mijn RTX 2080 TI? En zijn de issues met 4k scaling al opgelost?...
0sfranken
@kevinkrs27 oktober 2021 14:21
Fedora met een 2080TI heeft geen "halve gehackte kernel" nodig hoor. Alleen de nvidia driver installeren via RPMFusion, en klaar. Voor nu is dat nog X11, maar zodra de 495+ driver daar is zal Wayland tot de mogelijkheden gaan behoren zonder trucs.
0rob12424
@Riddle00727 oktober 2021 00:10
Ik zie door de bomen het bos echt niet meer.
Ik heb een Asus Tuf gaming laptop FX505D met Ubuntu. Nu heeft dat ding een AmD Ryzen 7 en een Nvidea GeForce GTX.

Welke drivers zijn dan het beste wat betreft combi?

Ook zie ik maar half beeld als ik hem op een externe monitor aansluit?
+1Animalcommencal
@rob1242427 oktober 2021 06:20
De drivers van NVIDIA en niet de open source variant.
+1anythinga
27 oktober 2021 02:54
Eindelijk wayland!
+1Da Syntax
27 oktober 2021 09:48
Helaas is backlight control op mn Lenovo Legion 5 pro nog steeds stuk. Dit is al een bekend probleem sinds de 465 driver. Helaas lijkt nvidia geen zin te hebben het te fixen.

Ondertussen baal ik dat ik weer voor een nvidia optimus laptop ben gegaan. Altijd gedoe. Ik hoopte dat het ondertussen volwassen genoeg was, helaas had ik het fout. Namelijk
- in optimus/Hybrid mode: open amdgpu wil max 60hz, en met offloaden (en gebruik hdmi monitor) nog vaak gezeik met tearing (ook met tear free aan in optimus manager)
- alleen dgpu met hardware mux: nvidia driver stuurt paneel prima aan (ook met gsync iirc). Maar display locked op max brightness (dus niet fijn voor ogen en accu)

Ik had voor deze laptop een asus strix model geprobeerd met ryzen 9 en 6800m. Deze deed het op gpu gebied met minder gedoe. Echter liep ik daar er tegenaan dat zelfs onder Windows het ding instabiel was out of the box. En gezien ik dit soort slordigheidjes al eerder heb gehad in mijn vorige asus laptops, en het om een product van ruim 1700 euro ging heb ik m maar snel retour geslingerd. Maar toen bleven er helaas alleen nog maar optimus laptops over die aan mn wensen voldeden.
+1GarBaGe
27 oktober 2021 10:42
Samen met deze update, is er naar jaren ook een update voor de PhysX.
Ben benieuwd wat daar voor verbeteringen in zitten.

Edit: volgens mij is dat deze: https://www.nvidia.com/en...x/physx-9-21-0713-driver/

[Reactie gewijzigd door GarBaGe op 27 oktober 2021 10:46]

0Wolfos
@GarBaGe27 oktober 2021 13:09
Zal niet al te bijzonder zijn. PhysX word in deze vorm al jaren niet meer gebruikt.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

