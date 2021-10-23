Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wine 6.20

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.20 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.121 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • MSXml, XAudio, DInput and a few other modules converted to PE.
  • A few system libraries are bundled with the source to support PE builds.
  • HID joystick is now the only supported joystick backend in DirectInput.
  • Better support for MSVCRT builds in Winelib.
Bugs fixed in 6.20 (total 29):
  • 30600: Emergency 3 crashes on start
  • 34297: Allow reconnecting to disconnected joysticks
  • 36796: Mozilla Firefox 13.0 crashes on startup if run in Windows Vista+ mode (D3D10CreateEffectFromMemory needs more complete Direct3D 10 DXBC parser)
  • 38696: Messy screen in DxTex.exe
  • 41080: Need For Speed Most Wanted 2005 not working after upgrade from Ubuntu 14.04 to 16.04
  • 41317: WOLF RPG Editor: Gamepad axis value not recalculated after deadzone change results in ghost input events
  • 41700: "Install Now" and "Customize installation" buttons are invisible in Python 3.5.2 installer
  • 42137: DirectInput needs to join both Xbox shoulder triggers into a single axis (aka half-axis problem)
  • 42434: Gamepad listed twice
  • 42695: Path of Exile fails to start when launching with dx11 enabled with message "Failed to create WIC factory" (CoCreateInstance() called in uninitialized apartment)
  • 47387: Victor Vran has no sound
  • 49296: ZWCAD 2020: the program doesn't start (using mono)
  • 49887: "EA Desktop" installer fails.
  • 50758: Vbscript does not handle recursive calls
  • 51105: Diablo 2: Resurrected (D2R) stays black
  • 51385: DTS Encoder Suite won't start in Wine 6.0.1
  • 51564: Can't run 16bit programs when built without mingw
  • 51574: swscanf_s with %zu fails for valid value
  • 51583: Tetris crashes due to "visual styles"
  • 51707: Rise of the Tomb Raider stops the process before entering the main menu
  • 51749: Wine 6.17 fails to build under Slackware64 Current with multilib
  • 51797: Input lag with controller in Wine 6.18
  • 51802: Theming on 16-bit application breaks their UI
  • 51846: Standard library call fopen(..., "wx") not recognized - causes destruction of data
  • 51863: QuantumClient.exe from Raymarine SDK needs dhcpcsvc6.dll
  • 51871: PSScript fails with 0x80041002 (WBEM_E_NOT_FOUND) ( system property L"__Derivation" not implemented)
  • 51892: Program DSP-408.exe returns Assertion Failed error in afxwin1.ini line 418
  • 51894: ucrtbase:misc fails on some Windows 10 1607 and 1709
  • 51902: Project CARS 2 keyboard keys aren't responsive

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.20
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Wine HQ

Wine

0heian
23 oktober 2021 10:13
Ik heb het zelf nog niet geprobeerd, maar dit gevonden op internet. Heeft iemand hier ervaring mee?
How to install FileZilla Server on Ubuntu 20.04/18.04 Linux

https://www.how2shout.com...ubuntu-20-04-18-04-linux/

[Reactie gewijzigd door heian op 23 oktober 2021 10:31]

0zjeeraar84
@heian23 oktober 2021 10:57
Waarom zou je een FTP server gemaakt voor Windows willen draaien onder Linux? Er zijn vele FTP servers te vinden die voor Linux zijn gemaakt. VSFTPd is een beetje de standaard, ProFTPd is beschikbaar als je graag een GUI wil.
0thePiett
@zjeeraar8423 oktober 2021 11:27
Waarom zou je überhaupt een FTP server willen :)
0Slaz
@thePiett23 oktober 2021 12:21
Om (een deel van) een extern bestandssysteem op goed beheerbare wijze beschikbaar te stellen voor jezelf en/of voor anderen met relatief weinig resources. ;)

Dan zou ik nog steeds geen FileZilla Server draaien via Wine onder Linux.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slaz op 23 oktober 2021 12:24]

0Zeebaard
@Slaz23 oktober 2021 13:58
FTP is vreselijk unsecure oa vanwege plaintekst authenticatie. Gebruik dan op z'n minst sftp.

edit: typo

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zeebaard op 23 oktober 2021 15:20]

0Jerie
@Zeebaard23 oktober 2021 14:07
Bovendien serveerde Filezilla malware met hun client. Daardoor zou ik ze niet vertrouwen.
0DeeD2k2
@Slaz23 oktober 2021 14:12
Dan zou ik een ssh server installeren. Net zo makkelijk (zo niet makkelijker). Je kan er mee verbinden met iedere moderne FTP client (incl. FileZilla). Maar bovendien veel veiliger.
0danoam
@heian23 oktober 2021 12:02
FileZilla is er ook voor Linux.

Edit: Nvm, alleen de client.

[Reactie gewijzigd door danoam op 23 oktober 2021 12:03]

0henk717
@heian23 oktober 2021 23:31
vsftpd kun je beter draaien, die is native en heb ik zelf goede ervaringen mee.
0heian
24 oktober 2021 10:53
Bedankt voor alle reakties.
Vroeger met proftpd aan de gang geweest, wat niet gelukt is. Het lukt me niet echt om met de terminal te werken. Toch maar weer een keer proberen dan.

