Er is met versienummer 6.20 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 28.121 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: MSXml, XAudio, DInput and a few other modules converted to PE.

A few system libraries are bundled with the source to support PE builds.

HID joystick is now the only supported joystick backend in DirectInput.

Better support for MSVCRT builds in Winelib. Bugs fixed in 6.20 (total 29): 30600: Emergency 3 crashes on start

34297: Allow reconnecting to disconnected joysticks

36796: Mozilla Firefox 13.0 crashes on startup if run in Windows Vista+ mode (D3D10CreateEffectFromMemory needs more complete Direct3D 10 DXBC parser)

38696: Messy screen in DxTex.exe

41080: Need For Speed Most Wanted 2005 not working after upgrade from Ubuntu 14.04 to 16.04

41317: WOLF RPG Editor: Gamepad axis value not recalculated after deadzone change results in ghost input events

41700: "Install Now" and "Customize installation" buttons are invisible in Python 3.5.2 installer

42137: DirectInput needs to join both Xbox shoulder triggers into a single axis (aka half-axis problem)

42434: Gamepad listed twice

42695: Path of Exile fails to start when launching with dx11 enabled with message "Failed to create WIC factory" (CoCreateInstance() called in uninitialized apartment)

47387: Victor Vran has no sound

49296: ZWCAD 2020: the program doesn't start (using mono)

49887: "EA Desktop" installer fails.

50758: Vbscript does not handle recursive calls

51105: Diablo 2: Resurrected (D2R) stays black

51385: DTS Encoder Suite won't start in Wine 6.0.1

51564: Can't run 16bit programs when built without mingw

51574: swscanf_s with %zu fails for valid value

51583: Tetris crashes due to "visual styles"

51707: Rise of the Tomb Raider stops the process before entering the main menu

51749: Wine 6.17 fails to build under Slackware64 Current with multilib

51797: Input lag with controller in Wine 6.18

51802: Theming on 16-bit application breaks their UI

51846: Standard library call fopen(..., "wx") not recognized - causes destruction of data

51863: QuantumClient.exe from Raymarine SDK needs dhcpcsvc6.dll

51871: PSScript fails with 0x80041002 (WBEM_E_NOT_FOUND) ( system property L"__Derivation" not implemented)

51892: Program DSP-408.exe returns Assertion Failed error in afxwin1.ini line 418

51894: ucrtbase:misc fails on some Windows 10 1607 and 1709

51902: Project CARS 2 keyboard keys aren't responsive