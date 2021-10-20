Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft de tweede update voor versie 1.61 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Update 1.61.2 addresses these issues:
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com.
- Web: Handles may contain slashes at the end
- Focus of commit message textbox swaps when files are changed meanwhile